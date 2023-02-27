Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through March 11

Barefoot in the Park at the Commerce Street Theater will perform the classic Neil Simon comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Performance Dates: Friday and Saturday evening performances: Feb. 24, 25; March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening performance: March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee performance: March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

AARP Dinner Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Charley’s Restaurant, 707 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg. Come to Charley’s Restaurant’s private dining room to enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and their guests. There will not be a sales seminar — just casual talk and socializing with community members. Each guest will be responsible for their own dinner cost. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on the topics of Brain Health, Caregiving, Senior Fraud, and Purposeful Aging. February’s event will focus on physical activity for those aged 50+ including expanded PICKLEBALL venues in our community.

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia’s largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its April 30 performance of the oratorio Jesus, Son of Our Father. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email vicepresident@jeffersonchoralsociety.org if you plan to attend, so the music librarian will be able to have a guest music packet available for you. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 28

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

March 1

Sousa Spectacular, at the Academy of the Arts. The Lynchburg Pops Community Band is preparing to make history again with the Sousa Spectacular, 101 years to the day the last time John Philip Sousa and Meredith Wilson (creator of the Broadway musical Music Man) last played at the Academy. Tickets available exclusively through the Academy box office. https://academycenter.org/event/lyh-pops-sousa/

Dr. Roopika Risam, 7 p.m. at Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. The 2023 Turner Lecture will be presented by Dr. Roopika Risam, an associate professor in Dartmouth College’s Digital Humanities and Social Engagement cluster. Risam, who teaches film and media studies and comparative literature, will talk about “Community-engaged Digital Humanities: Rethinking University-Community Partnerships.

March 2 to April 27

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 3 to April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

March 4

Indoor Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Road, Concord

Ten Years of Beers Anniversary Party, 12 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Come celebrate a decade of beers at Apocalypse Ale Works. We will by debuting a new bourbon barrel aged stout, Rapture X, a 10% ABV birthday beer.

Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk, 10 a.m. to noon at Sweet Briar College Field House. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

March 9

Farmer’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. at The Spring House, 9789 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg. Come join the R.E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District for a meal and speakers from the local Ag Industry: BJ Butler, Department of Forestry; Chris Mullins, VSU College of Agriculture; Jonathan Wooldridge, R.E. Lee SWCD; Brandon Schmitt, Clean Water Farm Awardee; and Bruce Jones, Appomattox Extension. Please RVSP by calling (434) 352-2819 or via email cindy.miller@releeconservation.com.

Warehouse Concert Series: Strong Water + TJ Lawson, 7:30 p.m., 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Like a good shot of its namesake, Strong Water is smooth with a bite. The Americana/folk band first formed in 2013 as a duo on a Virginia university campus before settling into its current four-piece, “complete with howling banjos, two-part vocal harmonies and driving drums” (The Burg). Tickets are general admission and are $15. Learn more at academycenter.org

March 11

10th annual gigantic indoor yard sale by the Jefferson Choral Society, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella.

March 12

EMPTY BOWLS 2023, noon, at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. The Fifteenth Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Tickets range from $20 — $30. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.

March 15

Opening Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Explore Jefferson’s private villa on an hour-long guided tour. Hear true stories about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. A new exhibit at the Quarter Site introduces visitors to the enslaved community at Poplar Forest, while the Enslaved Community Tours—offered from April through October, at no extra cost—provide additional insight into their lives. Admission is: $18 for adults; $16 for seniors (ages 65+) and military (must show ID); $10 for college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 for youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! Suitable for all ages 3+. Tickets cost $20 to $65, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, visit academycenter.org/event/dragons-mythical-beasts.

March 17

BlackByrd Medicine Rocks Big Lick for St. Patrick’s Day, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill in Lynchburg. Big Lick is the place to be for St. Paddy’s Day. Bring all your peeps, wear green and let’s get the weekend started with a bang.

March 18

St. Paddy’s Day 5K, 11 a.m. in Downtown Lynchburg. Run or Walk the St. Paddy’s Day 5K and provide help, healing, and hope to our community. This 5K is presented by Park View Community Mission. Our start and finish is next to the Water Dog Restaurant at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. This event is race #1 of the 2023 Lynchburg Road Runners Race Series. To register, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/ParkViewPaddysDay5K.

Opening Weekend Trail Hike, 1 p.m., at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. The natural beauty of the landscape at Poplar Forest captivated Thomas Jefferson. In fact, he compiled much of the material for his only book, Notes on the State of Virginia, when he decamped to Poplar Forest to elude British capture in 1781. Join Dr. Eric Proebsting, the director of archaeology and landscapes, for an afternoon trek through the woodlands and meadows of Poplar Forest. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested.

Leprechaun Games with Liz, 2 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. Liz is back with a new set of games.

March 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

March 24

R.E.S.P.E.C.T – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Tickets range from $30 – $120. Learn more at academycenter.org.

March 25

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Matt Howard Band. Matt Howard and band will perform an evening of blues and acoustic songs.

Eli Lev, 6 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. The Maryland-based artist has just completed his epic Four Directions project which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

March 26

Whose Live Anyway? 8 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Tickets range from $20 to $80. Learn more at academycenter.org.

March 29

American Red Cross — Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

April 1

Easter Egg Hunt and Free Pictures with the Easter Bunny, noon to 2 p.m. at Avoca Museums & Historical Society, 1514 Main St. Altavista. The event is for children 10 and under. Separate hunts by age groups. Bring your own basket.

April 13

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

April 17

April 18

Lynchburg Garden Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest in his letters and journals. The recently completed restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

STOMP, 7:30 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP: the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Tickets range from $30 – $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.