Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

June 25

Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center. Join the Rejoice Women Vendor Fair for a free event and shop with some great vendors. Fun, games, live music, refreshments for the entire family. Vendors can reserve space for $30 at rejoicewomen.brushfire.com/events/532565. Space is available on a first come, first served basis.

TITLE IX Fun Run, 9 a.m. at Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Come out and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX. Enjoy a quick lap around Miller Park and learn how Title IX impacted Lynchburg City Schools. The cost is $15 for Lynchburg residents, and $30 for non-residents. Visit: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/title-ix-fun-run/

CASA Information Session, 10 a.m. at 901 Church St, Lynchburg. Join to learn how you can impact the life of a child in foster care and advocate for their best interests.

Hot Dogs and Motorcycles, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Come by and test ride a new 2022 model and enjoy a hotdog lunch by the Blue Ridge H.O.G Chapter. All proceeds benefit the club directly.

OCC’s Legion of Civil War Connections, 11 a.m. to noon, Grounds in front of Cemetery Center, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Come learn about Lynchburg’s and Old City Cemetery’s involvement in the Civil War and hear the stories of some of those involved who were laid to rest here at OCC. Cemetery Historian Michael Hudson relates the stories of ordinary soldiers and civilians who played extraordinary roles during America’s most devastating conflict.

The Revelers Club Presents Black Renaissance: A Celebration of Community, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre. Tickets cost $25. Call (434) 846-7886 for more information.

LNV + EXHALE live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Last Nights Villain + Special Guests, EXHALE. Since getting together in August 2017, the five members of LNV have quickly risen to the top of the Central Virginia music scene with their own style of heavy melodic rock and on point live performances. EXHALE is a grunge band from Lynchburg. Taking inspiration from the alt rock and grunge bands of the '80s and '90s Exhale has their own sound showing off these inspirations. Doors open at noon. The cover is $10 at the door.

June 26

Pride Party, 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of the James. Bring your friends to celebrate Pride Month in the Terrace View Room, 8th floor, Bank of the James building in downtown Lynchburg for an afternoon of Pride, entertainment, nibbles, and more. This event is open to all, free of charge. A freewill offering will be taken to help defray the expense.

June 27

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

June 27 - 29

Bees' Football Kid's Camp, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stinger Stadium at Brookville High School. After a two-year break, the camp for kids ages 4-12 returns. The cost is $40 per camper and includes a camp t-shirt for everyone who pre-registers by June 8. Email Coach Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us for more information or to register.

June 28

Under the Sea Storytime, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Lynchburg Public Library. Celebrate merfolk and other sea creatures with a special Under the Sea Storytime, best for children ages 2-5, plus their caregivers and siblings. Under the Sea Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. This hour-long program includes a 30-minute storytime followed by an on-site, wearable craft. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28. The June book selection is "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

June 29

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer. Join us from 5-9pm for live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, breweries, and more.

June 30

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

July 1

Fireworks on the Riverfront, 7 to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Downtown Lynchburg. Fireworks on the Riverfront is back this summer. This free event will start just after dark, at about 9:15 p.m., and will be viewable from a variety of public and private locations around downtown.

July 2

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats for the biggest fireworks show in Lynchburg, presented by Bank of the James. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Salem Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

July 3

Before The Works Independence Day Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford. Celebrate Independence Day at Liberty Lake Park with live music, food trucks, children's activities and fireworks. Admission is $10 for adults and children are free.

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Celebrate the American Spirit—and the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence—with some good old-fashioned family fun at Thomas Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat. There will be pony rides, a display of colonial flags, and old-fashioned activities like sack races, rolling hoops, quill pen writing, cup-and-ball, quoits, nine pins, game of graces and colonial costume dress-up. There will be 18th century magic, colonial-style entertainment and traditional folk music and African American folktales. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults; children 15 and under are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee.

July 7

Swapping Seeds, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Need to restock your seed bank? Getting ready for a fall harvest? Join the Forest Library for a Seed Swap. Participants will receive free wildflower seed packets and have the chance to view an episode of PBS’s “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” a documentary about the habits of our most enthusiastic pollinators. While you’re here, bring your own seeds and swap them with your neighbors. Registration is encouraged. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised.

July 8

The Incredibles - Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

July 9

Horse & Hound Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter Winery. Virginia’s most unique wine festival is back, events throughout the day with horses and dogs. Enjoy some of Virginia’s finest wineries while listening to live music by Sam Austin and Silverline, visiting art, craft and food vendors. Bring children and dogs to participate in the fun. Free fun included in admission: The Foam Pit, Sprinklers, Cold Wet Towels, Misting Stations and more! Bring a change of clothes or a towel and get WET to beat the heat! Free bottled water available to keep hydrated thanks to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. For tickets, visit www.peaksofotterwinery.com/events-1/horse-and-hound-wine-festival-2022

Patriotic Pops at Poplar Forest, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 10) at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. The Independence Day celebration continues with a concert of patriotic tunes and classic American music performed by the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra on Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Jefferson as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, courtesy of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, for an evening of music by American composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and more. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a concert under the stars; all seating is lawn seating. Bring a picnic dinner; concessions will be offered for purchase. Tickets are $20 for adults age 18+ and $10 for youth ages under 18 and college students; and the Family Ticket (for 2 adults and more than 2 children under age 18) is $60. All ticket prices include a $2 processing fee. For tickets and more information, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534.8120, or visit poplarforest.org.

July 11

Bilingual Family Night at Timbrook Library, 5 to 7 p.m., Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg. Bring your family out to meet other families from different cultures that live in our area for games, snacks and a book library.

July 13-23

2022 Peaks and Pieces Quilt Show, at the Central Bedford Public Library, 321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. Free event, open during library hours. View 80 to 100 quilts in traditional, modern and art styles. Winners determined by Viewers' Choice voting.

July 14

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, 157 Main St., Appomattox. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

July 15

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

July 15 - 17

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days, Smith Mountain Lake. The biggest Pirate Party in Southwest Virginia will happen again for the 9th time at Smith Mountain Lake. Pirate events will happen all over the lake. Events at Mangos, Bridgewater Plaza, Jake's Place, Drifters, Mariners Landing and Crazy Horse Marina. Details and times for individual venues will be posted on the event's Facebook page.

July 16

HopeDriven’s Wheels-4-Waylon Car, Truck, & Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Waylon Means, of Lynchburg, was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia — a rare genetic blood disorder that leads to Aplastic Anemia and an increased risk of Leukemia — at 3 years old. Waylon must undergo regular blood draws every 2 months and bone marrow biopsies every 6 to 12 months. He will be going to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this summer to undergo further testing and treatment. HopeDriven — a local non-profit organization — selected Waylon to sponsor for Wheels-4-Waylon, a benefit car/truck/powersports show at Tree of Life Ministries. All proceeds will be donated to Waylon's family for his medical bills. Entry into the car show is $10 minimum donation and all spectators are free. There will be several different attractions such as Hot Wheels racing, a bounce house, a dunk tank, Live DJ, business vendors, food trucks, and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club are excited to safely bring people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery.

Dye-ing for Summer, 10:30 a.m., at the Forest Library. Need an extra pop of color in your summer wardrobe? The Forest Library will be hosting a Tie Dye Party this summer. Participants will need to bring their own shirt, other article of clothing, or accessory to dye. Registration is required and seats are limited. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 and older.

2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival, 2 to 10:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 to $35 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-one-family-soul-food-funk-festival-tickets-265673445427.

July 18

Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boonsboro Country Club. Teams of four have a chance to compete for prizes. The details of participation and sponsorship are listed on the entry form which can be downloaded from the organization’s website: boonsborofirerescue.org. The event includes lunch, catered by Boonsboro Country Club, hole in one prizes, and various other competition prizes. The cost is $400 per team with proceeds benefitting Boonsboro Fire & Rescue. For more information, email dburge9591@gmail.com.

