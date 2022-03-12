Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical runs for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 12

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old-school hip-hop, dance, pop and rock. $10 cover charge at the door.

Opening Weekend Day of Fun at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Book talk is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features “Escape from Monticello” by Steven K. Smith. The book is the eighth in The Virginia Mysteries, his series for young readers. Intrigued by the description of a lost collection and missing treasure described in letters discovered in a mysterious journal, Smith’s protagonists Sam, Derek and Caitlin discover the letters were written by Thomas Jefferson’s granddaughters and set out to solve the mystery. History Candy Talk will be from noon to 2 p.m. and will discuss chocolate, sugar sticks, molasses candy and caramels. Join Susan Benjamin, the founder of True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for a look at the sugary confections enjoyed during the time of the American Revolution while sampling some of their favorite flavors from your own candy-tasting bag. Throughout the day will be family-friendly activities such as quill pen writing, archaeology demonstrations and games like hoop rolling, cup and ball, mancala and more. For more information or tickets, visit www.poplarforest.org/event/opening-weekend-day-of-fun.

Cider Barn Craft Fair at Chapel Creek Farms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4915 Pike Road, Montvale. The farm is hosting the annual Cider Barn Craft Fair. There’s no charge for admission or parking to come shop from local vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. The event is cash or check, though some vendors may accept credit cards. For more information, visit chapelcreek-farms.com/cider-barn.

Lucky Jars program at the Forest Library, 10:30 a.m. Record your favorite memories and count your golden blessings to add. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Daylight Saving Time Day 4-Course Wine Dinner at Magnolia Foods, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 2476 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come for an unforgettable evening of exquisite food paired with delectable wines. The cost of the dinner is $75 per person (includes tax and gratuity). The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a sparkling wine toast. Reservations must be made with a credit card but will not be charged unless you fail to attend or cancel your reservation within 24 hours of the dinner. The featured wines will be available for retail purchase following the meal. Call (434) 528-5442 or message us to make your reservations.

St. Patrick’s Day Jamboree at The Water Dog, noon to 7 p.m. at 1016 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Visit The Water Dog for some day jammin’ out on our patio with Pot of Gold featuring members of BigFoot County and Sisters & Brothers. Bring a lawn chair and be ready for a day of solid brews, food and music. The show is free.

WOTM — Pocketbook Bingo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg. The doors open for the Designer Pocketbook Bingo at 11 a.m. with games starting at noon. Tickets cost $25 for a pack, with additional packs available for $20 each. There will be prize raffles and instant ticket games.

Baby Goat & Wine Snuggle, 2 p.m. at Peaks of Otter Winery, 2122 Sheep Creek Road, Bedford. Taste wine and snuggle with baby goats. Only 25 tickets available at www.peaksofotterwinery.com/events-1/goat-wine-snuggle.

Hill City hosts Zouk Night, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Vibe Studio of Lynchburg. A Charlottesville-based instructor will teach the basics of Zouk. Brazilian Zouk is a Latin dance that began in the early ’90s at the most loved night clubs of Brazil. It was developed from influences of different Latin and Brazilian dances, along with the most popular Samba-Reggae and Caribbean Zouk music of the ’80s and ’90s, creating a beautiful new dance style. It has since spread across the globe and continues to grow with worldwide Jack & Jill Competitions and social dancing. Lessons begin at 8 p.m. and social dancing begins at 9 p.m. The cost is $10 cash at the door only.

March 13

Opening Weekend Trail Hike at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1 to 4 p.m. The natural beauty of the landscape at Poplar Forest captivated Thomas Jefferson. In fact, he compiled much of the material for his only book, “Notes on the State of Virginia,” when he decamped to Poplar Forest to elude British capture in 1781. Join Dr. Eric Proebsting, the director of Archaeology and Landscapes, for an afternoon trek through the woodlands and meadows of Poplar Forest. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested.

March 15

Explore Thomas Jefferson’s private villa, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest on an hour-long guided tour or take the Poplar Forest app audio tour at any time. Hear true stories and anecdotes about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. Find additional insight into the world and life of Poplar Forest’s enslaved residents on the Enslaved Community Tours offered regularly from April through October, at no extra cost. Face masks and proper social distancing are required in buildings and on tours. Admission to Poplar Forest includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and slave quarter site. Admission fees: $18 for adults; $16 for seniors and military; $10 for college students and teens; $6 for youth; and free for children younger than age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

March 16

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No pre-registration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 17

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Trivia Night at the Craft Beer Cellar, 7 to 9 p.m. at 3813 Wards Road, Unit #6, Lynchburg. Trivia is held every first and third Thursday. Prizes to the winners.

March 18 — 20

Kiss Me Kate at the Academy Center of the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Renaissance Theatre an Academy Performance Partner Presents: Kiss Me Kate. First performed in 1948, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate involves the production of a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show’s director, producer and star, and his leading lady, his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. A secondary romance concerns Lois Lane, the actress playing Bianca, and her gambler boyfriend, Bill, who runs afoul of some gangsters. Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 plus fees and taxes.

March 18

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a ’90’s to 2010’s country rock cover band with just a touch of classic rock. The cover charge is $10 after 7 p.m.

March 19

CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel in downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse or neglect.

The Ultimate Journey Tribute — ECLIPSE, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Eclipse the Ultimate Journey Tribute plays selections from the Classic Steve Perry era. Songs are performed with the same passion and energy as that of Journey’s live shows. The music of Journey has an enduring appeal that reaches fans worldwide. For more information, visit journeyeclipse.com.

Empty Bowls 2022, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The Fourteenth Annual Empty Bowls event benefits the Lynchburg Daily Bread at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Guests may also choose to purchase additional bowls while on-site, as inventory allows. Early Bird ticket holders may line up starting at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. to noon bowl pick up time. General admission ticket holders may line up starting at noon for a 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. bowl pick up time. Early bird tickets cost $27 plus taxes and fees; general admission tickets cost $18 plus taxes and fees. All tickets include a hand-made ceramic bowl donated by local potters, soup tastings, bread, dessert, and a beverage. For more information, please call Ted Batt, Director of Visual Arts, 528-3256, ext. 127. To purchase tickets, call our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Lucky’s Leprechaun Bash, noon, Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Come for green beer and some leprechauns.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.







March 22

Job Searching and Scams: a Workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. The Better Business Bureau of Roanoke will be offering a seminar on job searching with discernment. Participants will learn how to spot and avoid scams as well as learn about resources for people looking for employment. Q&A will follow. Registration is REQUIRED and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.







March 23

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. Rick LaRue and Laurabella Owens of the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, joining Donna Kay on vocals for an evening of the music of Harold Arlen.







March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosel Schewel Lecture Series: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at University of Lynchburg, Turner Gymnasium. Nikole Hannah-Jones presents a powerful keynote on history, race, and democracy that speaks directly to our current moment. Drawing on ideas from The 1619 Project, she reframes our understanding of American history, highlights the contributions of Black Americans, and illuminates key moments of oppression, struggle, and resistance. Hannah-Jones explores the legacy of slavery in our cultural, political, educational, and legal institutions, and the way it continues to shape contemporary American life. This is a profoundly revealing vision of our country’s past and present.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts at 600 Main Street in Lynchburg. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show! RUMOURS has recreated the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (lab or rapid) within 72-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. Ticket prices range from $14 to $72. For more information, call (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.







March 25

The Worx LIVE — The Clubhouse Lynchburg, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Cover is $10 at the door.







March 26

Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Old City Cemetery, Museums & Arboretum. Learn how to graft in this 90-minute workshop and go home with two heirloom apple trees, tree care information, and a grafting knife. Reservations required. Cost is $40 (includes the cost of materials).

Amherst Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Conservation Lane in Amherst. See area outdoor recreation vendors and organizations, watch live demonstrations, and enjoy great food truck vendors. This event is free for the public to enjoy and discover the many outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, at 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information and tickets, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/23/2022-celtic-festival-highland-games/.

Mother + Son Secret Agent Event, 2 to 5 p.m. at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. Moms, prepare for a night of mystery as you and your son solve puzzles, decipher clues, and learn what it takes to be a secret agent. Don’t forget to come dressed in your secret agent attire.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.







March 30

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.







March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize that the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, will also prove to the audience that this style of music is still firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.







April 1-9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.” Masks are required for all performances.







April 2

Virginia Hollow Live at the Bower Center for the Arts 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 305 North Bridge Street in Bedford. Virginia Hollow is a band and a sound born from the hills, valleys and mountains of Appalachia. Their performances and music take you on a journey fraught with raw emotions and stories of love, trust, betrayal, and longing. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/virginia-hollow-live-542322.

Spring Market at the Pottery, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Emerson Creek Pottery, 1068 Pottery Lane, Bedford. Vendors from across Central Virginia will come together for the market, which will also host the Bedford Humane Society for this event. Donations of dog and cat food, pet blankets, toys, treats, etc. will be accepted, and a raffle will be held with a grand prize of a non-toxic pet dish set from Emerson Creek Pottery.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.







April 6

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.







April 7

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Health, Wellness & Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Road in Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Family YMCA for a Health, Wellness & Safety Fair! This will be a community event focusing on health related businesses and nonprofits.

Foster the Family Book Tour, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at 1301 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. A night of encouragement for Christian Foster Parents with Foster the Family Author Jamie Finn. Join Foster the Family author Jamie Finn for a night of teaching, meet and greet, and book signing. For more information about book tour dates head over to fosterthefamilybook.com.

Celebrating Educators: An Evening with Gerry Brooks, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Gerry Brooks is a motivational public speaker, author, TikTok star, and veteran educator who will bring his inspirational humor to the Academy’s stage as he focuses on education and excellence in the classroom. Join us for an evening full of encouragement and laughter as we celebrate educators! Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a selfie station until 6:45 p.m. with Gerry. Tickets are $25 each ($32.75 with taxes and fees) can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling (434) 846-8499. All proceeds will benefit Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center’s Scholarship Fund.







April 8 — 9

Nadim Azzam @ Madison House Of The Arts, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert will feature a showcase of Madison House Of The Arts youth performers opening both nights! Through painfully honest self-reflection, Nadim Azzam addresses depression, addiction, and the dysfunctional realities of our times with his songs rooted in hope and connectivity. A singer, rapper, and songwriter who makes his own beats and plays multiple instruments on his tracks, Nadim has spent years evolving to where his music is at today. Making songs for the deep-thinkers, the over-drinkers, and other sensitive souls, Nadim faces his own struggles head-on in hopes of offering some sense of solace to anyone else walking similar valleys of their own. These songs seek to remind that there’s more to life, and that the pain any given individual feels can be transformed from a solitary torment into a vessel of connection. The cover is $10.







April 9

The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.

11th Blossom to Bottle 3K & 5K, at the Peaks of Otter Winery, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. The annual run/walk also includes the 6th B2B Chili Cook Off. For tickets, visit www.Blossomtobottle.com.

Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forest Farmers Market. Getting ready for the 2022 season. A mixture of winter and spring veggies will be on hand along with meats, eggs and value added items.

Medical Mountains 5K, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Linkhorne Middle School. The Liberty University College of Osteopathic (LUCOM) Student Advocates Association (SAA) in partnership with Riverside Runners is holding a race to benefit Liberty University osteopathic medical students who are currently attending medical school at LUCOM and experiencing extreme medical hardships. The race begins at Linkhorne Middle School and will take runners along the Blackwater Creek Trail. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/MedicalMountains5K.

Empowering Female Veterans Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post 16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Female veterans, caregivers and active duty military are invited for fellowship, awareness and recognition. Veterans Service Organizations will be onsite and lunch will be served. The keynote speaker is Army veteran Denise Rohan, elected in 2017 as the first female national commander of the nearly 2 million member American Legion.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.







April 10

2nd Annual 5K on the Runway, 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg. The United Way 5K on the Runway, sponsored by Centra Health, is perfect for participants of all ages who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast as you run on the taxiway parallel to the main runway. There is a 500-person limit to this event. Due to airport restrictions, there are no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets allowed on the airport taxiway. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.







April 12

Family STEAM, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Family STEAM is a drop-in program best for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program, there will be multiple STEAM activities to complete together as a family. Choose between the 10:30 a.m. session or the 5 p.m. session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older. Family STEAM will take place in the Community Meeting Room.







April 13

Spring Break Family Storytime, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Celebrate spring with Spring Break Family Storytime. This special event features stories, songs, rhymes, and more. All ages are welcome; best for ages 2 to 5. Choose the storytime slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No registration is required; on the day of the program, visit the Youth Desk prior to the Storytime to receive your name tag to ensure your spot. Attendance limited to 25 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m., Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 279th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.







April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.







April 15-17

S.H.E Matters- Women’s retreat (sisterhood, healing, empowerment), 6 p.m., at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. S.H.E Matters is a newly founded community; geared towards the healing and empowerment of all women through the use of community bonding and creative arts. During the three- day retreat, women will have the opportunity to build relationships with diverse women, dig deeper into their creative brain, learn more about how physical health aligns with mental health, gain access to resources for success, as well as give back to the community through serving as volunteers at a community dinner giveaway.







April 15

MTI ROCKS The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 9 a.m. 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. Celebrate Saunders Brothers season opening with all your favorite pantry items, ice cream, coffee, sandwiches, Saunders Brothers plants and more.







April 16

Sunset Yoga at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take time for a much-needed time-out to experience the mindfulness of yoga and the natural beauty of the landscape at sunset. Join a teacher from Yoga Goodness for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per class for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people.

Historic Avenel Craft and Yard Community Fair, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in downtown Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society is setting up a yard sale event.

The Great Hunt 2022, noon to 3 p.m.. Bring the family to one of Central Virginia’s largest candy and prize filled Easter Egg hunts. Featuring over 100,000 Easter Eggs plus a ton of games and inflatables. For more information or to preregister, visit thegreathuntva.com.

Easter Egg Hunt in the Shrub Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Come out to OCC for an Easter egg hunt among the blooms of the Earley Shrub Garden. Children will be able to trade the eggs they find for candy and other prizes. Reservations required. $5 per child with a maximum of 4 reservations per family.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.







April 20

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.







April 21

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.







April 22

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.







April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The 11th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival is back for 2022. There will be 10 or more wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Entertainers include: The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency, The Dundies and Mended Fences.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 27-11 Poker Run, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., last bike out at 11 a.m., and the last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Cash Prizes for high/low hands, 50/50 Drawing, patch and craft vendors on site. Breakfast available for purchase from Roy’s Burger & Grill at Lynchburg Harley Davidson and lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16. Music provided by Thunder Ridge from 2 to 4 p.m.

All Aboard! Trains, Planes & Automobiles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall. The special vehicles on display include construction equipment, emergency responders, armored vehicles, utility trucks, a princess carriage and of course, much more. Children will be able to explore and learn about a variety of different vehicles.

Appomattox Oyster Festival at DeVault Vineyards, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 247 Station Lane in Concord. For all the information about the event, to buy tickets, or to ask questions about the event please visit www.appomattoxoysterfest.com.







April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.







April 27

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.







April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.







April 28 — May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. The hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Show dates are April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.







April 29 — 30

CASA Shoe Sale, 5 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.







April 29

Uptown Fuzzy Worx at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The cover is $10 at the door.







April 30

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time—and American history—as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hangout with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.







May 3

Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an intimate evening of duo performance from NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis and his Quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration Songs of Mirth and Melancholy, Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey. Tickets range in price from $10 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.







May 7

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kickoff this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children’s activities, and delicious international cuisine.







May 21

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.







June 4

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.







June 18

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.







June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.







Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.







Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.







Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.







Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.







Oct. 29

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.







Nov. 5

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.







Nov. 19

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975







Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.