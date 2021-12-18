Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through December

Celebration of Lights, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s drive-thru light display at Riverside Park returns each night in December. For more information, go online to: https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/.

Through Dec. 21

(except Dec. 19)

Lynchburg Tacky Lights Tour, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Board the Parks and Recreation tacky lights tour bus and enjoy festive holiday music while viewing Lynchburg’s finest lit houses! The event offers seven nights of tours with two tours per evening. Each tour will include a 45-minute circuit starting and ending at Miller Center. S’mores and hot cocoa can be enjoyed before or after the tour at Miller Center. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Parks and Rec to feature your neighborhood or home in the tour. All tours are sold in family pods for public health safety. Ages 4 and older. Register three days in advance. $100 per group of 8. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Dec. 18

Kids Pancake Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, 2986 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. Bring the children to enjoy breakfast and get their photograph taken with Santa.

Donuts with Santa, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, Appomattox. Join us for Donuts with Santa! Your children can take a train ride, make a craft, drop off a letter for Santa, enjoy hot chocolate and donuts. Be sure to bring your camera for photos with Santa!

Photos with Santa at Kissed Cupcakes, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1040 Gables Drive in Forest. Santa is making another stop at Kissed Cupcakes. Children can make cookies with Santa at this free event.

Wreaths Across America, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St. Join the Daughters of the American Revolution as we recognize and remember veterans from all American wars in this special holiday event. After patriotic music and remarks, guests are invited to participate in the placement of holiday wreaths on hundreds of veterans’ graves all around Old City Cemetery. Those wishing to attend this free event are asked to arrive at least a half hour early.

Happy Pawlidays!, Noon to 2 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Treat your fur baby to some holiday fun! Activities include crafting paw ornaments for the tree, pictures of your pup with “Santa Paws,” and receiving a culinary recipe for yummy, easy to make dog treats. Dogs only, and pups must be secured on a leash at all times. Please register online for a timeslot for your arrival. Register three days in advance. $5 per dog. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Bold Rock Holiday Festival, 1 p.m., 1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford. Live music from Matt Johnson from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., a specialty cocktail and an ugly sweater contest.

An afternoon with the Grinch at Mellow Mushroom from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1220 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Enjoy a Grinch-themed afternoon with coloring crafts, Grinch giveaways and photo opportunities with the Grinch.

‘Twas the Weekend Before Christmas, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St. Join Santa Claus and “Santa Paws” for a storytime featuring favorite holiday children’s stories and have your picture taken with jolly old St. Nick himself. Bring a donation for the Lynchburg Humane Society (could be a dog bed, a toy, treats, food or cash gift). All donations are passed along to Lynchburg Humane Society so many homeless pets can enjoy a brighter holiday. This fun community event will be held at the Old City Cemetery’s Station House and it’s free!

Living Nativity, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood St., Bedford.

Drive-thru Bethlehem, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Bedford Christian Church, 1928 Moneta Road, Bedford. Join us for a drive through the past as we get a glimpse of what happened on that first Christmas Night! Enter through the Roman gates and travel along the road to the Inn in Bethlehem where Jesus was born for a glimpse of the first Christmas night. Rain date will be Sunday, Dec. 19.

John Hardy: A Christmas Carol, A One-Man Play for the Holidays, 6 p.m., Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. The Charles Dickens classic is performed by one actor, John Hardy, playing over forty roles. Tickets can be purchased online at bowercenter.org and lynchburgtickets.org, or in person at the Bower Center and the Bedford Welcome Center.

Here We Come A-Carol-Ringing, 7 p.m., Fort Hill United Methodist Church, 106 Oakridge Blvd., Lynchburg. The annual Christmas performance, “Here We Come A-Carol-Ringing” will feature some fun, favorite, energetic, and sentimental Christmas carols and songs of the season.

LouD and Bull Daddy’s Toy Drive, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 7643 Richmond Highway, Appomattox. The cover will be $10 or $5 and toy donation, with food and drink specials.

Dec. 19

A Festival of Christmas Lessons and Carols, 4 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir and St. John’s Choir will sing, and oboist William Parrish Jr. will be featured. Carols by Ledger, Nixon, Helvey, Stroope, Higgins, Rutter, Wilby and Whitbourn will be sung. An offering will be taken. More info: (434) 528-1138.

Gingerbread Bash, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Gingerbread Bash” is a hands-on Christmas event for children and families, which includes building gingerbread nativities, hearing the Christmas story from the Bible and singing songs.

Dec. 20

Kwanzaa Holiday Celebration, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum. Program will feature singing, storytelling, poetry reading, drumming and dance performances by Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Light refreshments, courtesy of E’Vince Caterings will be enjoyed following the program. Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. For those unable to attend in person, the program will be featured virtually on Facebook and YouTube. Tune into LTV throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a special tribute to the lighting of the seven colored candles, and discussion of their Swahili symbols and principles.

Dec. 20-23

Christmas Art Camp, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by Imagination Station Studio, 14805 Forest Road #225, Forest. Children will get to paint canvases, ceramics, wood, shutters and more, using different mediums to create their own masterpieces. All supplies are included. Only 20 spots are open. Tickets are only $90 for four days or $25 per day. For more information, email imaginationstation17@gmail.com.

Dec. 22

Christmas Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene at 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg.

Dec. 23

Christmas Fun Night, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, 2986 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford. Tacky Christmas attire contest and a dirty Santa gift game. Bring a wrapped present in the $10 to $20 range for the dirty Santa. Prizes will be awarded to the worst dressed.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Wintergreen Resort, 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 39 Wintergreen Drive, Roseland. Join for fireworks on the Blue Ridge Terrace to ring in the new year. More info at: (434) 325-2200 or www.wintergreenresort.com.

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of Downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special quest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a nonprofit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods and assorted beverages.