Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

May 14

Blue Ridge HOG Meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Harley-Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Riders will hit the road for a ride and lunch following the meeting. Non-members are welcome to join.

Annual Car Show & Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. The first Annual Car Show & Spring Fling, in association with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, will feature antique cars, hot rods, tactical vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, vendors and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club collaborate for exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. Art in the Park is free to attend. For more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Ecclesia School of the Arts to perform Esther, 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The biblical story of Esther will be creatively interpreted by ESA students and staff through classical ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance styles. Tickets currently are available through the Academy or at EcclesiaArts.com.

Rare Form at The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

May 15

Day of Wellness, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peaks of Otter Winery, 2122 Sheep Creek Road, Bedford. Pre-register for mini-massages. Bring a picnic, hang out and listen to live music, walk through the orchard, visit the farm animals and sip wine. Licensed massage therapists will offer 15 minute mini-massages. Register at https://form.jotform.com/221036818607960

4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, 1 Quinlan St., Lynchburg. A reception will follow the 4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture: Preserving the Artistic Legacy of James Fitzgerald (1899-1971). The lecture will be a hybrid event with the option to attend in person or virtually via YouTube.

May 16

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

May 17

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 586-8911.

Dyslexia For A Day Simulation, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Join the University of Lynchburg’s Master of Education in Reading faculty as they help guests better understand dyslexia. These reading and writing simulations will help people better support children in your classroom who have dyslexia. Sessions are designed for people who teach, want to teach or are just interested in learning more about dyslexia. Registration is required at forms.gle/D1b9Avxzgcu5wmeC8.

May 18

Mamas on the Move, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Motherhood Collective, 150 Linden Ave., Lynchburg. This walking group fosters an environment to further connections and deepen relationships between mothers and children in the Greater Lynchburg community. Pack water, snack or lunch for the 10 a.m. walk on every third Wednesday of each month. The walk is roughly a mile. Registration is not required, but is encouraged: https://www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming.

May 19

Empower Women’s Seminar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. This one-day empowering seminar series is geared toward women in business. Four breakout speakers and a keynote speaker will highlight leadership, excellence in business and finance, as well as mental wellbeing. Breakfast will be served 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch also will be provided.

Sunset Rose Tour, 5:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. The cost is $10 in advance and registration is required.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the first- and second-place winners.

Lou C. Davis at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Lou C. Davis is back at The Clubhouse playing acoustic covers from the ’80s thorough the ’00s. Doors open at 3 p.m., happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Josh Blue: As NOT Seen On TV Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic — he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likeability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $40. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499.

May 20-21

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeologists and interpreters for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18 and older; $10 for youth ages 6 to 17 and college students; and free for children younger than 6.

May 20

Foster Family Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. In Bedford and surrounding counties, there are more than 200 children and teens in foster care, and the need for foster families is paramount. To reach the public, the Forest Library and the United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) are collaborating to host our first Foster Family Movie Night, and help connect families who share a common family dynamic. Join for a showing of the beloved Disney movie “Lilo and Stitch,” the story of a young parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound. While Lilo is unaware of Stitch being an “experiment,” through love, they form a unique and unlikely family. Crafts and refreshments will begin at 5:30 p.m. with “Lilo and Stitch” starting at 5:45 p.m. The program is free and registration is not required. You do not need to be a part of a foster family to attend