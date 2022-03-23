Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 23

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No pre-registration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. Rick LaRue and Laurabella Owens, of the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, will join Donna Kay on vocals for an evening celebrating the music of Harold Arlen.

March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosel Schewel Lecture Series: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at University of Lynchburg, Turner Gymnasium. Nikole Hannah-Jones presents a powerful keynote on history, race and democracy that speaks directly to our current moment. Drawing on ideas from The 1619 Project, she reframes our understanding of American history, highlights the contributions of Black Americans, and illuminates key moments of oppression, struggle and resistance. Hannah-Jones explores the legacy of slavery in our cultural, political, educational and legal institutions, and the way it continues to shape contemporary American life. This is a profoundly revealing vision of our country’s past and present.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts at 600 Main St. in Lynchburg. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show! RUMOURS has recreated the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period-accurate equipment and costumes to spot-on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music still was an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (lab or rapid) within 72-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at-home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. Ticket prices range from $14 to $72. For more information, call (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.

Inclusion Summit: More Than A Moment, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. The Inclusion Summit will assist attendees in creating action steps for moving toward a more inclusive and equitable culture. The intended audience includes executive leadership, business resource group members, human resources partners, DEI practitioners and employees wanting to advance their understanding of DEI topics. Guest speaker: Dr. Bowtie Jenkins, founder and CEO of Bowtie Leadership and Development, Inc. Keynote address: "More Than A Fish" by Dr. "Bowtie" Todd Jenkins. Alliance member: $119; general admission $145

Travis Reigh @The Clubhouse, 6 to 9 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Travis Reigh is a rock roots country vocal singer who thrives on the excitement of people loving good music and enjoying a good time. No cover charge.

March 25

The Worx LIVE — The Clubhouse Lynchburg, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 at the door.

Every Day is Halloween with special guests: Solemn Shapes, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Admission: Minimal door charge ($2 or $3), and a donation to the DJs/band would be appreciated.

March 26

Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon at the Old City Cemetery, Museums & Arboretum. Learn how to graft in this 90-minute workshop and go home with two heirloom apple trees, tree care information and a grafting knife. Reservations required. Cost is $40 (includes the cost of materials).

Amherst Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Conservation Lane in Amherst. See area outdoor recreation vendors and organizations, watch live demonstrations and enjoy great food truck vendors. This event is free for the public to enjoy and discover the many outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information and tickets, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/23/2022-celtic-festival-highland-games/.

Mother + Son Secret Agent Event, 2 to 5 p.m. at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. Moms, prepare for a night of mystery as you and your son solve puzzles, decipher clues and learn what it takes to be a secret agent. Don’t forget to come dressed in your secret agent attire.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low- or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

STOP THE VIOLENCE: Forum/Banquet/Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, 601 Main St., Lynchburg. The CRADLE (Comfort, Reach Out, Assist, Develop, Love, and Encourage) Ministry of Fifth Street Baptist Church presents this event free.

Mystic Nova X Exhale Show, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Come out to the Madison House Of The Arts for a night of indie and grunge rock. Mystic Nova performs from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m., and Exhale performs from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

March 27

John Mills Turner Lecture, 4 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located at 3109 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. The Rev. Kaye Edwards will discuss “Searching for the Essential Oneness in All,” described as an “exploration of how science is helping us to better understand who God is and to better understand our relationship with God, one another, and all of creation.” The event is free and open to the public. At the lecture, Edwards also will promote her late husband’s 2019 memoir, “What Belongs to God: Reflections on Peacemaking by a Conscientious Objector.”

March 28

Jenny Cutler Shumate Lecture, 7:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg’s Snidow Chapel. The Rev. Kaye Edwards' talk, “Our Lives as Living Bridges,” is described as “a reflection of our need to appreciate and cooperate with nature in order to continue our rightful place in the ever-expanding and evolving cosmos.” The event is free and open to the public. At the lecture, Edwards also will promote her late husband’s 2019 memoir, “What Belongs to God: Reflections on Peacemaking by a Conscientious Objector.”

March 29

The Listening presents: A Renaissance Gala, 6 p.m. at Tresca on 8th in Lynchburg. The Listening has been actively engaging the community with the performing arts since 2013. This fundraiser invites the community to consider the arts with the theme of newness and originality in mind, revisiting the Harlem Renaissance. The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s was a cultural movement that gave voice to the force of some of our country’s most impactful and prolific talents, from Langston Hughes and the Nicholas Brothers to Anne Spencer and Louis Armstrong. For more information, visit welcometothelistening.org/shop/a-renaissance-gala-032922.

March 30

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize that the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, will also prove to the audience that this style of music is still firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 1-9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Masks are required for all performances.

April 1

Zach Burnette Band, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Voted best band of Lynchburg 2021, Zach Burnette Band has you covered with live music and entertainment at The Clubhouse. Tickets are $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

Island Zess: Caribbean Glow Fete, 9 to 11 p.m., The Alumni Ballroom, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Tickets are $3 online and $6 at the door.

April 2

Virginia Hollow Live at the Bower Center for the Arts 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 305 North Bridge Street in Bedford. Virginia Hollow is a band and a sound born from the hills, valleys and mountains of Appalachia. Their performances and music take you on a journey fraught with raw emotions and stories of love, trust, betrayal, and longing. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/virginia-hollow-live-542322.

Spring Market at the Pottery, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Emerson Creek Pottery, 1068 Pottery Lane, Bedford. Vendors from across Central Virginia will come together for the market, which will also host the Bedford Humane Society for this event. Donations of dog and cat food, pet blankets, toys, treats, etc. will be accepted, and a raffle will be held with a grand prize of a non-toxic pet dish set from Emerson Creek Pottery.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Beale's Furever Adoption Event And Beer Release, noon to 4 p.m. Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is partnering with Beale's for an adoption event and fundraiser. Volunteers will be on site at Beale's with adoptable animals, and merchandise for sale. Beale's will release of a new beer, Furever! $1 from every purchase of Furever on April 2 will go towards helping shelter pets.

April 3

Maker Faire Lynchburg 2022, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Randolph College. Come out to enjoy hands-on activities, exhibits, locally made products for sale, food trucks, a group build project and more. This event is free and family-friendly. There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too. Tickets are available at lynchburg.makerfaire.com/tickets.

April 6

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 7

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Health, Wellness & Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Road in Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Family YMCA for a Health, Wellness & Safety Fair! This will be a community event focusing on health related businesses and nonprofits.

Foster the Family Book Tour, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at 1301 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. A night of encouragement for Christian Foster Parents with Foster the Family Author Jamie Finn. Join Foster the Family author Jamie Finn for a night of teaching, meet and greet, and book signing. For more information about book tour dates head over to fosterthefamilybook.com.

Celebrating Educators: An Evening with Gerry Brooks, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Gerry Brooks is a motivational public speaker, author, TikTok star, and veteran educator who will bring his inspirational humor to the Academy's stage as he focuses on education and excellence in the classroom. Join us for an evening full of encouragement and laughter as we celebrate educators! Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a selfie station until 6:45 p.m. with Gerry. Tickets are $25 each ($32.75 with taxes and fees) can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling (434) 846-8499. All proceeds will benefit Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center's Scholarship Fund.

Egg Hunt + Natural Egg Dying Class, 5:15 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Oshun Organics is hosting a free Egg Hunt down at the Lynchburg Community Market. Hunt for eggs that will contain coupons and discounts from Lynchburg local businesses, Candy and cash. At 6 p.m., there will be a lesson in dying eggs with all natural colorants; the cost is $6 per family.

CeeJay Jones & Mark Brady, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Stand-up Comedy returns to The Clubhouse. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Carl “Cee – Jay” Jones is wild and totally outrageous, with a style of comedy that is all his own. Mark Brady is the winner of North Carolina’s Funniest 2016 held by Goodnights Comedy.

April 8 - 9

Nadim Azzam @ Madison House Of The Arts, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert will feature a showcase of Madison House Of The Arts youth performers opening both nights! Through painfully honest self-reflection, Nadim Azzam addresses depression, addiction, and the dysfunctional realities of our times with his songs rooted in hope and connectivity. A singer, rapper, and songwriter who makes his own beats and plays multiple instruments on his tracks, Nadim has spent years evolving to where his music is at today. Making songs for the deep-thinkers, the over-drinkers, and other sensitive souls, Nadim faces his own struggles head-on in hopes of offering some sense of solace to anyone else walking similar valleys of their own. These songs seek to remind that there's more to life, and that the pain any given individual feels can be transformed from a solitary torment into a vessel of connection. The cover is $10.

Art Exhibition: The Heart of Christ, 6 p.m. Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, Suite 5, Lynchburg. Don’t miss the exciting first annual Heart of Christ Art Exhibition — a thought-provoking showcase of 2D and 3D works created by Lynchburg area artists. The opening reception will be held Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the exhibition will be open for public viewing Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 8

The Listening: Get By, 7 to 9 p.m. at Mission House Coffee in Lynchburg. With each new day comes a new opportunity to achieve something, but we don’t all get what we need to “get by”. For some of us, the bare minimum remains evasive and out of grasp. For others, our journey is more of a minimalistic approach; we don’t need much but the proverbial bare necessities’. This session is inspired by Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli and his song entitled Get By. We invite you to share your stories of survival, of equity, of the essentials. What do you need to get by? And is it enough? The Listening asks those questions, but is prepared to open it up to even more to hear from the artists and performers. Requested donation of $10 to benefit The Listening.

April 9

The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.

11th Blossom to Bottle 3K & 5K, at the Peaks of Otter Winery, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. The annual run/walk also includes the 6th B2B Chili Cook Off. For tickets, visit www.Blossomtobottle.com.

Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forest Farmers Market. Getting ready for the 2022 season. A mixture of winter and spring veggies will be on hand along with meats, eggs and value added items.

Medical Mountains 5K, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Linkhorne Middle School. The Liberty University College of Osteopathic (LUCOM) Student Advocates Association (SAA) in partnership with Riverside Runners is holding a race to benefit Liberty University osteopathic medical students who are currently attending medical school at LUCOM and experiencing extreme medical hardships. The race begins at Linkhorne Middle School and will take runners along the Blackwater Creek Trail. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/MedicalMountains5K.

Empowering Female Veterans Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post 16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Female veterans, caregivers and active duty military are invited for fellowship, awareness and recognition. Veterans Service Organizations will be onsite and lunch will be served. The keynote speaker is Army veteran Denise Rohan, elected in 2017 as the first female national commander of the nearly 2 million member American Legion.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Jefferson Choral Society to sing “God Bless America” for NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, 7:30 p.m. Under the direction of Maestro Aaron Garber, a Jefferson Choral Society ensemble will sing before an audience of about 50,000 NASCAR fans at the Martinsville Speedway. The race will be televised on the Fox Sports channel FS1.

April 10

2nd Annual 5K on the Runway, 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg. The United Way 5K on the Runway, sponsored by Centra Health, is perfect for participants of all ages who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast as you run on the taxiway parallel to the main runway. There is a 500-person limit to this event. Due to airport restrictions, there are no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets allowed on the airport taxiway. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.

April 11 - 14

Spring Break Camp Happiness, Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Each day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., children can be dropped off for the day or the entire week. the camp involves special guests, lessons on pet care, games, crafts, snacks, and more. Each camper will receive a Camp Happiness t-shirt. For ages 5 to 12, the cost is $235 for all four days or $60 per day. Sign up at secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/vtwMnPr3eBjEkjHR-LcNcw.

April 12

Family STEAM, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Family STEAM is a drop-in program best for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program, there will be multiple STEAM activities to complete together as a family. Choose between the 10:30 a.m. session or the 5 p.m. session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older. Family STEAM will take place in the Community Meeting Room.

Hillcats Opening Day Extravaganza, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for an Opening Day Extravaganza to kick off the 2022 baseball season. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds. For tickets, visit www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets

April 13

Spring Break Family Storytime, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Celebrate spring with Spring Break Family Storytime. This special event features stories, songs, rhymes, and more. All ages are welcome; best for ages 2 to 5. Choose the storytime slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No registration is required; on the day of the program, visit the Youth Desk prior to the Storytime to receive your name tag to ensure your spot. Attendance limited to 25 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m., Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 279th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

BoCo at The Clubhouse, 6 to 9 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy some classic country tunes by BoCo. No cover.

April 15-17

S.H.E Matters- Women's retreat (sisterhood, healing, empowerment), 6 p.m., at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. S.H.E Matters is a newly founded community; geared towards the healing and empowerment of all women through the use of community bonding and creative arts. During the three- day retreat, women will have the opportunity to build relationships with diverse women, dig deeper into their creative brain, learn more about how physical health aligns with mental health, gain access to resources for success, as well as give back to the community through serving as volunteers at a community dinner giveaway.

April 15

MTI ROCKS The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 9 a.m. 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. Celebrate Saunders Brothers season opening with all your favorite pantry items, ice cream, coffee, sandwiches, Saunders Brothers plants and more.

April 16

Sunset Yoga at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take time for a much-needed time-out to experience the mindfulness of yoga and the natural beauty of the landscape at sunset. Join a teacher from Yoga Goodness for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per class for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people.

Historic Avenel Craft and Yard Community Fair, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in downtown Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society is setting up a yard sale event.

The Great Hunt 2022, noon to 3 p.m.. Bring the family to one of Central Virginia’s largest candy and prize filled Easter Egg hunts. Featuring over 100,000 Easter Eggs plus a ton of games and inflatables. For more information or to preregister, visit thegreathuntva.com.

Easter Egg Hunt in the Shrub Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Come out to OCC for an Easter egg hunt among the blooms of the Earley Shrub Garden. Children will be able to trade the eggs they find for candy and other prizes. Reservations required. $5 per child with a maximum of 4 reservations per family.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Local/Regional band playing your favorite Country/Rock/Pop/R&B/Dance/Top 40 hits. Cover is $10 at the door.

April 19

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live Tour, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live is a modified version of the powerhouse ensemble led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR). Opening act Raye Zaragoza is a galvanizing presence, a self-assured artist making music to fight for, represent, and celebrate those left too long outside the spotlight. Tickets range in price from $70 to $150 and can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

April 20

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 21

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 22

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Fuzzy Logic returns to The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Come join Fuzzy Logic for another fun night at the Clubhouse. The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The 11th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival is back for 2022. There will be 10 or more wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Entertainers include: The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency, The Dundies and Mended Fences.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 27-11 Poker Run, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., last bike out at 11 a.m., and the last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Cash Prizes for high/low hands, 50/50 Drawing, patch and craft vendors on site. Breakfast available for purchase from Roy's Burger & Grill at Lynchburg Harley Davidson and lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16. Music provided by Thunder Ridge from 2 to 4 p.m.

All Aboard! Trains, Planes & Automobiles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall. The special vehicles on display include construction equipment, emergency responders, armored vehicles, utility trucks, a princess carriage and of course, much more. Children will be able to explore and learn about a variety of different vehicles.

Appomattox Oyster Festival at DeVault Vineyards, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 247 Station Lane in Concord. For all the information about the event, to buy tickets, or to ask questions about the event please visit www.appomattoxoysterfest.com.

EARTH DAY Concert with Sara Ernst, 11 a.m. at the Timbrook Library. Join Sara Ernst for a free amazing, outdoor Earth Day Celebration and LIVE performance of some of Sara's favorite nature songs from her albums that have been heard all over the world.

Women's Tea Party, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at The Old Bottling Co Reception Hall, 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg. Come dressed in your favorite Tea-time attire and enjoy tasty tea-party delicacies. Bring mom, daughters, sisters, and friends. There will be games and door prizes.

April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

April 27

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 28 - May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. The hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Show dates are April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

April 29 - 30

CASA Shoe Sale, 5 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

April 29

Uptown Fuzzy Worx at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The cover is $10 at the door.

April 30

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time—and American history—as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hangout with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.

May 3

Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an intimate evening of duo performance from NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis and his Quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration Songs of Mirth and Melancholy, Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey. Tickets range in price from $10 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 6

The Wizard Of Oz, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Tickets are $10 and available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61500 or at the door.

May 7

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kickoff this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children's activities, and delicious international cuisine.

Mayker's Market at Bower Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Celebrate spring and shop local handmade goods at Bower Center for the Arts. With over two dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, you are sure to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and spring treasures at the Spring Mayker's Market. This event will include the popular Mimosa punch, chances to win door prizes, a Spring Gift Basket raffle, free face painting and a maker’s space for kids to get creative.

May 10

Align Before 9 - Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

May 13

Charles Billingsley in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Popular crossover vocalist Charles Billingsley will perform the Debut Concert of his new CD titled “The Shadow of Your Smile”, in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature a collection of American standards and classic songs, He will be accompanied by the full LSO orchestra, along with the “LSO Big Band” for a portion of the concert. In addition to the title song, selections will include “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Time to Say Goodbye”, “Bring Him Home”, and “Danny Boy”, along with many others. Proceeds will benefit a number of local non-profit organizations, including the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, World Help, and H20Life. Tickets will go on sale March 14, and can be purchased through the Academy Center Box Office at 434-846-8499 or online at https://academycenter.org/event/lso-charles-billingsley/

May 21

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

June 4

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

June 17

Star Wars Night, 6:30 p.m. Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for Star Wars Night. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Down East Wood Ducks.

June 18

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

July 2

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats for the biggest fireworks show in Lynchburg, presented by Bank of the James. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Salem Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Sept. 17

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 29

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Nov. 5

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 19

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975

Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.