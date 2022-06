Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

June 3

Summer Yoga Series, 9 to 10 a.m. at River Ridge mall, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. Free Yoga series for all ages and skill levels. Children are welcome to accompany parents and join in the workout. Childcare will not be provided, so we recommend ages that can actively participate without distraction. 14 and under must attend with an adult.

Blood Drive, 2 to 5 p.m. at Campbell County Rescue Squad, 155 Rainbow Forest Dr., Lynchburg

June 4

Greenview’s Spring Festival, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1227 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg.

Inkscape for Makers, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vector Space, 2121 Florida Ave, Lynchburg. A workshop introducing the all-powerful, open-source Inkscape graphic design software. Get started making 2D designs for laser, vinyl, plasma cutting and more. The end project will be a vinyl sticker or laser engraving of your creation.

Soul Box folding event in honor of Wear Orange Month/Gun Violence awareness month. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Daniels Hill Recreation Center, 317 Cabell Street. Brenda Moss founded the Lynchburg-based SWAG Foundation to reach out to families who have been impacted by gunfire. The June 4 event will focus on self-care and safety, including mental health resources and information on how to store guns. More info: swag2014shawn@gmail.com

Free Women’s Self Defense Workshop, 11 a.m. to noon. at Kinetix Lynchburg, 6015 Fort Ave, Ste 24, Lynchburg. Learn dynamic responses to common self-defense responses. Grab a friend and learn some practical and effective skills to increase your awareness and ability to protect yourself. Open to ages 18 and up.

Make Your Own Cyanotype, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Cyanotype is one of the oldest photo-making processes in existence, starting way back in 1842. They were first used for making architectural blueprints (the origin of the word blueprint) and were adapted to taking biological specimens. Any object you lay over paper that has been treated with a cyanotype solution will leave a white silhouette when exposed to sunlight. Please feel free to bring items from home to use for your print, or make use of an assortment of items provided. Sign up at lynchburg.librarycalendar.com/event/make-your-own-cyanotype.

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

The Virgo in Me, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Join Avion Cristina and the Madison House of Arts in celebrating the rawest form of human emotion, art, with original songs and covers.

Country Proud in concert, 7 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway, Amherst. Ice cream social begins at 6 p.m.

Crowded Streets — The Dave Matthews Band Experience, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Crowded Streets — the name inspired by DMB’s third studio album — is what you call this Virginia-based sextet. The individuals who form this outstanding tribute are each dedicated to the task of reproducing the unique sonic experience of a live DMB performance. The band has attended numerous concerts and studied all the live footage they can get their hands on. Crowded Streets boasts the same original studio line-up of instrumentation and each musician is as versatile and creative as his DMB counterpart. Tickets are $22 plus fees in advance or $30 at the door. This is a 21 and older event.

June 5

Rabies & Microchip Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake Forest Animal Hospital. Rabies Vaccine: $5; microchip: $10.

Drag Brunch benefitting Daily Bread, 11 a.m. at The Water Dog on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. Spectrum Arts, The Water Dog, and Mr. Microphone are thrilled to bring drag brunch back to Lynchburg. This brunch benefits Lynchburg Daily Bread. The doors open at 11 a.m., service begins at 11:30 a.m. and the show at 12:30 a.m. Tickets go on sale May 1.

June 6

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages and their parents/caregivers are welcome to drop in for craft day programs. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Baby Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Lynchburg Public Library. Babies ages 0-23 months (and parents/guardians*) are invited to join us for Baby Storytime, featuring fun songs, lap bounces, fingerplays, and books to promote early literacy. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants.

78th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us in person or virtually as we commemorate the 78th Anniversary of the Normandy landings. Award winning historian and author John McManus will be the featured speaker and will be available after the ceremony to sign books, including his latest, Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 8

LEGO® Club, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. This drop-in program is best for children ages 6 to 8. Bring your imagination, and join each week for a new building challenge and a story that goes along with the weekly theme. The story will take place at the beginning of the program. No registration is required.

June 9

Family Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Family Storytime, featuring fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. This 30-minute program includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 10

Life through my eyes, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Madison House Of The Arts at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert is awareness for mental health in depression and anxiety. The tickets cost $4.

In the Heights — Movies in the Park at 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

June 10 — 19

“Anne of Green Gables,” at the Renaissance Theatre, Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. Performances June 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 at 8 p.m., with a matinee at 3 p.m. June 19. The classic, Anne of Green Gables adapted by Peter DeLaurier, tells the story of brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, who are sent to an orphanage in Nova Scotia for a boy to help them on the farm. Instead, they are instead left with 11-year-old Anne Shirley, whose acclimation to life in Avonlea on Prince Edward Island isn’t exactly smooth sailing. Over the course of 6 years, this romantic, hot-headed, and energetic girl wins their hearts and turns the stodgy, rural Canadian community into a bright world of “kindred spirits.” For information and to purchase tickets visit: renaissance.booktix.com.

June 11

Flag Day Commemoration Tour, 10 to 11 a.m. in the grounds in front of Cemetery Center, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Old City Cemetery history specialist Kathy McGlothlin leads a tour of assorted veterans buried in the cemetery. Stops on the tour include the graves of veterans of the War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish-American War, the Great War (World War I), World War II, and the Korean War. Learn the fascinating history of the flags that flew over America during their service.

“Creature from the Black Lagoon,“ 4 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come for a showing Universal Pictures’ 1954 classic, “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson, Julia Adams, Richard Denning, Antonio Moreno, and Nestor Paiva. A must-see for any classic movie lover, “Creature from the Black Lagoon” packs adventure, mystery, and horror from the jungle waters of South America. The movie is rated PG and runs for an hour and 19 minutes. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised. No registration is required.

Daddy/Daughter Dance Party, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market, 1219 Main St, Lynchburg. In honor of Father’s Day, this event will allow girls and the significant men in their lives to bond at an eccentric Trolls-themed, DJ dance party. Admission to the dance includes two hours of dancing, light refreshments, access to a photo booth, and one flower for each daughter. Costumes encouraged! Rain date is Saturday, June 18. Register by June 9.

Saturday Salsa Dancing Outside at Three Roads Brewing, 7 to 10 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person ($5 with a current student ID), payable by cash, Cashapp and Venmo. Lesson time begins at 7:30 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

June 12

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

Picnic Concert on the Park Deck, 5 p.m. at City Center Parking Deck 1001 Commerce Street, entrance on 10th Street. Children 12 and younger get in free. A late afternoon serenade in the shade, starring Adelaide Trombetta, soprano and Eric McKeever, baritone. Tickets at www.operaonthejames.org

June 13

Align Before 9 — Bedford Baptist Church, 8 to 9 a.m. at 1516 Oakwood St, Bedford. Come out to network with Bedford businesses.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 16

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Lynchburg Pops Community Band, 7:30 p.m. at E.C. Glass High School Auditorium, 2111 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Presenting the music of Copeland, Sousa, Bizet and Gershwin, to name just a few of the composers. It will feature former first trumpet with the Army Band, Dr. Chuck Seipp, as guest soloist in an amazing arrangement of the Carnival of Venice. Later in the program, he will be joined by his brother, Dr. Lynn Seipp, on clarinet and nephew, Dr. Larry Seipp, trumpet on two other pieces. Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door (cash only), with students and seniors tickets at $7.50.