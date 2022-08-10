Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 10

Business @ Breakfast Featuring the Minority & Small Business Showcase, 7:30 to 9 a.m., at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, at 300 Lucado Place. Kishau Rogers is a technology entrepreneur using computer science, systems thinking, and common sense to create intelligent human-centered solutions. As the Founder and CEO of Time Study, Kishau is the first Black woman in Virginia to raise millions in venture capital to scale her tech startup. The alliance will also celebrate National Black Business Month with a showcase of minority and small businesses in our region. For more information on the showcase, call Denise Jackson (434) 845-5966 or email djackson@lynchburgregion.org.

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Spotlight: Opening Night, Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival, 7 p.m., University of Lynchburg's Sydnor Performance Hall, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg. Performing Brahms, Faure and Schumann. Free concert. For more information, visit sevenhillscmf.org or contact sevenhillscmf@gmail.com.

Aug. 11

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 11 - 12

School Bus Safety, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue. Come for a school bus readiness and safety program for rising Pre-K through 2nd grade students. This program will serve as a time to get students comfortable with the school bus and ready for their first day of school. Enjoy a school themed Storytime followed by safety tips on a real school bus. Students will get the chance to practice getting on and off the school bus and learn bus safety tips from LCS Transportation. Attendance is limited to 80; first-come, first served. No preregistration is required. Attendees must choose one session.

Aug. 12

Randolph College SUPER Mentoring Event, noon to 1:30 p.m. Join the Randolph College SUPER (Step Up to Physical Science and Engineering at Randolph) Program for a STEM industry mentoring lunch in the Ashley Jack Room, Smith Hall, Randolph College . Over lunch, prospective industry mentors will have the chance to connect with students and share about their professional experiences and advice, and even work on teams with students for a short friendly competition. For more information, email Sarah Sojka (ssojka@randolphcollege.edu) or Maegan Fallen (mcrews@randolphcollege.edu).

Free Women's Self Defense Workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kinetix Lynchburg, 6015 Fort Ave., Lynchburg. Learn dynamic responses to violent and common street attacks. Grab a friend and learn some practical and effective skills to increase your awareness and ability to protect yourself. Open to ages 18 and up.

Virginia Ramblers and Southern Gentlemen in Concert, 7 p.m., Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Rd, Madison Heights. Sponsored by James River Bluegrass Association. Admission is $15 non-members, $13 for members. Concessions available.

The Bogeys Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Bogeys is looking forward to getting back on stage at The Clubhouse! Come on out and join us for an evening of classic rock-n-roll from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. The cover charge is $10 starting at 7 p.m.

Spider Man: No Way Home, 8:15 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

Aug. 13

Pumpkin to Talk About!, 10:30 a.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road. Tis the season for harvest, sweaters, and pumpkins galore! This year we’re stepping up our decorating game. Learn how to craft pumpkins from socks, sweaters, and more with just a few simple steps. Fabric will be provided, but participants may bring their own fabric as well. Registration is required and seats are limited; register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Participants must be ages 12+. For more information, visit www.bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

No Excuse Night, 5 to 8 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Never been to the Memorial? Haven’t been in a while? There’s no excuse not to visit during this free, extended-hours event. No tickets or registration required. Docents will be stationed throughout the Memorial to share information with guests. Rain or shine. Memorial site will be cleared in the event of a thunderstorm. No Excuse Night is held annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II.

River Ridge Fashion Show, 6 to 8 p.m. at River Ridge mall. River Ridge will be hosting a Fashion Show in West Court (between Sunglass Hut and Mission House Coffee). Fashions for "Back-to-School", Fall trends, and more will be featured by our retailers. Enter to win raffle prizes and support Park View Mission's Clothing Connection. Collection bins for donated Back-to-School clothing will be available. Consider donating school supplies to Park View Mission's "School Supply Drive": www.parkviewcommunitymission.org/back-to-school

Perseids Meteor Shower Party, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Belk Observatory — University of Lynchburg. Bring snacks, lawn chairs, blankets, and stake a place out on the lawn to kick back and enjoy the Perseids meteor shower. Those who have their own telescopes are welcome to bring them. Take advantage of our dark skies in Bedford to spot some meteors, and arrive a bit early to see the sunset over the Peaks in the gardens at Cloverlea. There will be a short presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope science images at 8:30 p.m. We will pull out some astronomical binoculars and we'll have some of our telescopes set up for viewing as well. Tours of the Dome Room and Gilbert scope will be available every 1/2 hour. This event is free and open to the public. Registration required.

Bigfoot County @ Rapunzel’s!, 8 to 11 p.m., at Rapunzel's Coffee and Books, at 924 Front Street in Lovingston. Seating opens at 7:30 p.m. The cover is $15 at the door.

Aug. 14

Vitality, Tranquility and Triumph, Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1022 Floyd St. Performing Bach, Franck, Susman and Fein. Free concert. For more information, visit sevenhillscmf.org or contact sevenhillscmf@gmail.com.

Aug. 15

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 16

Downtown Branch Family Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at 900 Court St., Lynchburg. Downtown Branch Family Storytime is open to children ages 2-5 and their parents/caregivers. This Storytime will include stories, songs, movement activities, and a take-home craft.

Aug. 17

Twilight Meditation: A Candlelit Evening with Meditative Chamber Music, Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival, 8 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 21206 Timberlake Road. Featuring soprano Jessica Fishenfeld. Free concert. For more information, visit sevenhillscmf.org or contact sevenhillscmf@gmail.com.

Aug. 18

Lynchburg Hokie Club Football Kick-Off Tailgate, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center located at 1088 Rustic Village Road, Forest. Guest speaker is Mike Burnop, VT Hall of Famer and Voice of the VT Football & Basketball. Additional guests include Evan Hughes, Voice of VT Baseball and Womens Basketball; Emma Lemley-VT Softball, Jake Grove-VT Football, Luther Maddy-VT Football, Andre Kendrick, VT Football. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner being served at 6:15 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children 13 and younger, which includes dinner, beer truck and soft drinks. Make reservations by Aug. 11. Checks can be made payable to Lynchburg Hokie Club, 102 Waterton Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or pay by Venmo @Dodd-Harvey. For questions, email doddharvey@gmail.com or call (434) 942-8534.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 19

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Clandestyne Highway, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Aug. 20

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Race, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/FacetheForest5K.

5th Annual Milkapalooza, at 9 a.m. to noon, at HumanKind. Join us for the 5th Annual Milkapalooza event celebrating World Breastfeeding Month 2022. Come on over to the campus at Humankind and enjoy food trucks, various vendors, lawn games and so much more. Our annual celebratory "latch on" followed by the "splash on" at 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit https://support.humankind.org/milkapalooza2022.

Annual Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Conservation Lane, Amherst. Come for this free event. Bring the family and enjoy the day touring this 325 acre outdoor recreation park. Enjoy swimming and fishing. Have a picnic on the grounds. Check out the campground. And test your skill on the rifle, pistol, trap & skeet, or archery ranges. There will be crafts and special range activities for kids 12 and under. Enter a drawing for a free membership.

Grillin' & Chillin', 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy a hotdog lunch grilled to perfection by our Blue Ridge H.O.G Chapter from 11-2 or until they're gone. All proceeds benefit the club directly. Our friends from Bahama Sno-Shack will be on-site with delicious sno-cones available for purchase. It's also MILEAGE check-in day for all HOG members, national and local members. Not a local member: stop by the hot dog tent and learn all about our group.

2022 Slack’s Car Bike & Truck Show, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bedford Lions Club. All car show participants are encouraged to pre-register online! Visit www.slackchevelle.com/item/registration.

Powerful Passages: 2022 SHCMF Finale, Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road. Performing Handel, Brahms, Tchaikovsky. Free concert. For more information, visit sevenhillscmf.org or contact sevenhillscmf@gmail.com.

7th Annual Shrimpfest, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Tickets are $15 to $40. Join The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg as they host the 7th Annual Shrimpfest. Your ticket to this ALL-You-Can-Eat event features fresh caught shrimp, slaw, chips, non-alcoholic beverages and a special cookie. Beer will be available for sale (in addition to your ticket to the event) for those 21 and older with valid ID. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the grounds of Riverfront Park while enjoying entertainment including live music from Quintana Jazz and The Steve Freeman Band (Favorite Oldies). Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate (if supplies last!). Youth ages 6 -11 are $15 each in advance and $20 at the gate. Kids 5 and under are free.

Annual Bedford Battle of the Bands, 5 to 9 p.m. at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford.

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill. Coyote West is a 90's-2010's Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 21

TOLM End of Summer Block Party, 12:30 to 3 p.m., at Tree of Life Ministries. Join Tree of Life Ministries for its End of Summer Block Party event. The afternoon will be filled with many games put together by our different ministries here at the church. You will have the opportunity to meet with ministries of your interest and play games that they have set up. In addition, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, games, face painting, a balloon artist, cornhole, and much more.

Dr. John Lowe, Organ Recital, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, corner of 7th and Court Streets, Lynchburg. Lowe, a Lynchburg native, will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

Aug. 22

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Aug. 23

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 24

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.