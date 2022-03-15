Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. Five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 15

Explore Thomas Jefferson’s private villa, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest on an hour-long guided tour or take the Poplar Forest app audio tour at any time. Hear true stories and anecdotes about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. Face masks and proper social distancing are required in buildings and on tours. Admission to Poplar Forest includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and slave quarter site. $18 for adults; $16 for seniors and military; $10 for college students and teens; $6 for youth; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

March 16

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 17

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Trivia Night at the Craft Beer Cellar, 7 to 9 p.m. at 3813 Wards Road, Unit #6, Lynchburg. Trivia is held every first and third Thursday. Prizes to the winners.

March 18 — 20

Kiss Me Kate at the Academy Center of the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Renaissance Theatre an Academy Performance Partner Presents: Kiss Me Kate. First performed in 1948, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate involves the production of a musical version of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show’s director, producer, and star, and his leading lady, his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. A secondary romance concerns Lois Lane, the actress playing Bianca, and her gambler boyfriend, Bill, who runs afoul of some gangsters. Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 plus fees and taxes.

March 18

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a 90’s-2010’s Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. The cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

March 19

CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel in Downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music, and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse of neglect.

The Ultimate Journey Tribute — ECLIPSE, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Eclipse the Ultimate Journey Tribute plays selections from the Classic Steve Perry era. Songs are performed with the same passion and energy as that of Journey’s live shows. The music of Journey has an enduring appeal that reaches fans world-wide. For more information, visit journeyeclipse.com.

Empty Bowls 2022, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The Fourteenth Annual Empty Bowls event benefits the Lynchburg Daily Bread at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Guests may also choose to purchase additional bowls while on-site, as inventory allows. Early Bird ticket holders may line up starting at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. to noon bowl pick up time. General admission ticket holders may line up starting at noon for a 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. bowl pick up time. Early bird tickets cost $27 plus taxes and fees; general admission tickets cost $18 plus taxes and fees. All tickets include a hand-made ceramic bowl donated by local potters, soup tastings, bread, dessert, and a beverage. For more information, please call Ted Batt, Director of Visual Arts, 528-3256, ext. 127. To purchase tickets, call our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Lucky’s Leprechaun Bash, noon, Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Come for green beer and some leprechauns.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

March 22

Job Searching and Scams: a Workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. The Better Business Bureau of Roanoke will be offering a seminar on job searching with discernment. Participants will learn how to spot and avoid scams as well as learn about resources for people looking for employment. Q&A will follow. Registration is REQUIRED and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

March 23

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. Rick LaRue and Laurabella Owens of the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, joining Donna Kay on vocals for an evening of the music of Harold Arlen.

March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosel Schewel Lecture Series: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at University of Lynchburg, Turner Gymnasium. Nikole Hannah-Jones presents a powerful keynote on history, race, and democracy that speaks directly to our current moment. Drawing on ideas from The 1619 Project, she reframes our understanding of American history, highlights the contributions of Black Americans, and illuminates key moments of oppression, struggle, and resistance. Hannah-Jones explores the legacy of slavery in our cultural, political, educational, and legal institutions, and the way it continues to shape contemporary American life. This is a profoundly revealing vision of our country’s past and present.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts at 600 Main Street in Lynchburg. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show! RUMOURS has recreated the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (lab or rapid) within 72-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. Ticket prices range from $14 to $72. For more information, call (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.

March 25

The Worx LIVE — The Clubhouse Lynchburg, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Cover is $10 at the door.

March 26

Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Old City Cemetery, Museums & Arboretum. Learn how to graft in this 90-minute workshop and go home with two heirloom apple trees, tree care information, and a grafting knife. Reservations required. Cost is $40 (includes the cost of materials).

Amherst Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Conservation Lane in Amherst. See area outdoor recreation vendors and organizations, watch live demonstrations, and enjoy great food truck vendors. This event is free for the public to enjoy and discover the many outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, at 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information and tickets, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/23/2022-celtic-festival-highland-games/.

Mother + Son Secret Agent Event, 2 to 5 p.m. at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. Moms, prepare for a night of mystery as you and your son solve puzzles, decipher clues, and learn what it takes to be a secret agent. Don’t forget to come dressed in your secret agent attire.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

March 30

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize that the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, will also prove to the audience that this style of music is still firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 1-9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.” Masks are required for all performances.

April 2

Virginia Hollow Live at the Bower Center for the Arts 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 305 North Bridge Street in Bedford. Virginia Hollow is a band and a sound born from the hills, valleys and mountains of Appalachia. Their performances and music take you on a journey fraught with raw emotions and stories of love, trust, betrayal, and longing. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/virginia-hollow-live-542322.

Spring Market at the Pottery, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Emerson Creek Pottery, 1068 Pottery Lane, Bedford. Vendors from across Central Virginia will come together for the market, which will also host the Bedford Humane Society for this event. Donations of dog and cat food, pet blankets, toys, treats, etc. will be accepted, and a raffle will be held with a grand prize of a non-toxic pet dish set from Emerson Creek Pottery.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

April 6

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 7

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Health, Wellness & Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Road in Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Family YMCA for a Health, Wellness & Safety Fair! This will be a community event focusing on health related businesses and nonprofits.

Foster the Family Book Tour, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at 1301 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. A night of encouragement for Christian Foster Parents with Foster the Family Author Jamie Finn. Join Foster the Family author Jamie Finn for a night of teaching, meet and greet, and book signing. For more information about book tour dates head over to fosterthefamilybook.com.

Celebrating Educators: An Evening with Gerry Brooks, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Gerry Brooks is a motivational public speaker, author, TikTok star, and veteran educator who will bring his inspirational humor to the Academy’s stage as he focuses on education and excellence in the classroom. Join us for an evening full of encouragement and laughter as we celebrate educators! Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a selfie station until 6:45 p.m. with Gerry. Tickets are $25 each ($32.75 with taxes and fees) can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling (434) 846-8499. All proceeds will benefit Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center’s Scholarship Fund.

April 8 — 9

Nadim Azzam @ Madison House Of The Arts, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert will feature a showcase of Madison House Of The Arts youth performers opening both nights! Through painfully honest self-reflection, Nadim Azzam addresses depression, addiction, and the dysfunctional realities of our times with his songs rooted in hope and connectivity. A singer, rapper, and songwriter who makes his own beats and plays multiple instruments on his tracks, Nadim has spent years evolving to where his music is at today. Making songs for the deep-thinkers, the over-drinkers, and other sensitive souls, Nadim faces his own struggles head-on in hopes of offering some sense of solace to anyone else walking similar valleys of their own. These songs seek to remind that there’s more to life, and that the pain any given individual feels can be transformed from a solitary torment into a vessel of connection. The cover is $10.

April 9

The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.

11th Blossom to Bottle 3K & 5K, at the Peaks of Otter Winery, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. The annual run/walk also includes the 6th B2B Chili Cook Off. For tickets, visit www.Blossomtobottle.com.

Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forest Farmers Market. Getting ready for the 2022 season. A mixture of winter and spring veggies will be on hand along with meats, eggs and value added items.

Medical Mountains 5K, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Linkhorne Middle School. The Liberty University College of Osteopathic (LUCOM) Student Advocates Association (SAA) in partnership with Riverside Runners is holding a race to benefit Liberty University osteopathic medical students who are currently attending medical school at LUCOM and experiencing extreme medical hardships. The race begins at Linkhorne Middle School and will take runners along the Blackwater Creek Trail. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/MedicalMountains5K.

Empowering Female Veterans Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post 16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Female veterans, caregivers and active duty military are invited for fellowship, awareness and recognition. Veterans Service Organizations will be onsite and lunch will be served. The keynote speaker is Army veteran Denise Rohan, elected in 2017 as the first female national commander of the nearly 2 million member American Legion.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

April 10

2nd Annual 5K on the Runway, 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg. The United Way 5K on the Runway, sponsored by Centra Health, is perfect for participants of all ages who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast as you run on the taxiway parallel to the main runway. There is a 500-person limit to this event. Due to airport restrictions, there are no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets allowed on the airport taxiway. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.

April 12

Family STEAM, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Family STEAM is a drop-in program best for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program, there will be multiple STEAM activities to complete together as a family. Choose between the 10:30 a.m. session or the 5 p.m. session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older. Family STEAM will take place in the Community Meeting Room.

April 13

Spring Break Family Storytime, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Celebrate spring with Spring Break Family Storytime. This special event features stories, songs, rhymes, and more. All ages are welcome; best for ages 2 to 5. Choose the storytime slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No registration is required; on the day of the program, visit the Youth Desk prior to the Storytime to receive your name tag to ensure your spot. Attendance limited to 25 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m., Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 279th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.