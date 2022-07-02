Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 2

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats for the biggest fireworks show in Lynchburg, presented by Bank of the James. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Salem Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

July 3

Before The Works Independence Day Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford. Celebrate Independence Day at Liberty Lake Park with live music, food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks. Admission is $10 for adults and children are free.

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Celebrate the American Spirit — and the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence — with some good old-fashioned family fun at Thomas Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat. There will be pony rides, a display of colonial flags, and old-fashioned activities like sack races, rolling hoops, quill pen writing, cup-and-ball, quoits, nine pins, game of graces and colonial costume dress-up. There will be 18th century magic, colonial-style entertainment and traditional folk music and African American folktales. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults; children 15 and under are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

July 7

Swapping Seeds, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Need to restock your seed bank? Getting ready for a fall harvest? Join the Forest Library for a Seed Swap. Participants will receive free wildflower seed packets and have the chance to view an episode of PBS’s “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” a documentary about the habits of our most enthusiastic pollinators. While you’re here, bring your own seeds and swap them with your neighbors. Registration is encouraged. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

July 8

The Incredibles — Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

July 9

Horse & Hound Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter Winery. Virginia’s most unique wine festival is back, events throughout the day with horses and dogs. Enjoy some of Virginia’s finest wineries while listening to live music by Sam Austin and Silverline, visiting art, craft and food vendors. Bring children and dogs to participate in the fun. Free fun included in admission: The Foam Pit, Sprinklers, Cold Wet Towels, Misting Stations and more! Bring a change of clothes or a towel and get WET to beat the heat! Free bottled water available to keep hydrated thanks to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. For tickets, visit www.peaksofotterwinery.com/events-1/horse-and-hound-wine-festival-2022.

Patriotic Pops at Poplar Forest, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 10) at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. The Independence Day celebration continues with a concert of patriotic tunes and classic American music performed by the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra on Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Jefferson as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, courtesy of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, for an evening of music by American composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and more. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a concert under the stars; all seating is lawn seating. Bring a picnic dinner; concessions will be offered for purchase. Tickets are $20 for adults age 18+ and $10 for youth ages under 18 and college students; and the Family Ticket (for 2 adults and more than 2 children under age 18) is $60. All ticket prices include a $2 processing fee. For tickets and more information, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534.8120, or visit poplarforest.org.

July 11

Bilingual Family Night at Timbrook Library, 5 to 7 p.m., Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg. Bring your family out to meet other families from different cultures that live in our area for games, snacks and a book library.

July 13-23

2022 Peaks and Pieces Quilt Show, at the Central Bedford Public Library, 321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. Free event, open during library hours. View 80 to 100 quilts in traditional, modern and art styles. Winners determined by Viewers’ Choice voting.

July 14

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, 157 Main St., Appomattox. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging.

July 15

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

July 15 — 17

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days, Smith Mountain Lake. The biggest Pirate Party in Southwest Virginia will happen again for the 9th time at Smith Mountain Lake. Pirate events will happen all over the lake. Events at Mangos, Bridgewater Plaza, Jake’s Place, Drifters, Mariners Landing and Crazy Horse Marina. Details and times for individual venues will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

July 16

HopeDriven’s Wheels-4-Waylon Car, Truck, & Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Waylon Means, of Lynchburg, was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia — a rare genetic blood disorder that leads to Aplastic Anemia and an increased risk of Leukemia — at 3 years old. Waylon must undergo regular blood draws every 2 months and bone marrow biopsies every 6 to 12 months. He will be going to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this summer to undergo further testing and treatment. HopeDriven — a local non-profit organization — selected Waylon to sponsor for Wheels-4-Waylon, a benefit car/truck/powersports show at Tree of Life Ministries. All proceeds will be donated to Waylon’s family for his medical bills. Entry into the car show is $10 minimum donation and all spectators are free. There will be several different attractions such as Hot Wheels racing, a bounce house, a dunk tank, Live DJ, business vendors, food trucks, and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club are excited to safely bring people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery.

Dye-ing for Summer, 10:30 a.m., at the Forest Library. Need an extra pop of color in your summer wardrobe? The Forest Library will be hosting a Tie Dye Party this summer. Participants will need to bring their own shirt, other article of clothing, or accessory to dye. Registration is required and seats are limited. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 and older.

2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival, 2 to 10:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 to $35 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-one-family-soul-food-funk-festival-tickets-265673445427.

July 18

Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boonsboro Country Club. Teams of four have a chance to compete for prizes. The details of participation and sponsorship are listed on the entry form which can be downloaded from the organization’s website: boonsborofirerescue.org. The event includes lunch, catered by Boonsboro Country Club, hole in one prizes, and various other competition prizes. The cost is $400 per team with proceeds benefitting Boonsboro Fire & Rescue. For more information, email dburge9591@gmail.com.

July 21

2nd Annual Gem & Mineral Society of Lynchburg VA Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg.

July 22

Back to the Future — Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

July 25

July 26

Desert Island Steam, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Desert Island STEAM is a drop-in, problem-solving adventure for kids ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program there will be multiple STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to complete together as a family. All STEAM activities will involve surviving and escaping a desert island. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

July 28

July 30

Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to The Greatest Showman and More!, 4 and 7 p.m. Historic Academy Theater, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. With more than a thousand flickering candles illuminating the performers, Candlelight Orchestra will be paying tribute to the powerful music of The Greatest Showman and more over the course of 90 mesmerizing minutes. An enchanting evening with the Candlelight Orchestra. Doors open 45 minutes before the start time. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Tickets are only available for purchase at www.candlelightorchestra.com up to the start-time of the event.

Margaritaville Night + Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds.

Aug. 1

Aug. 4

Our Brains And Bodies As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Staunton River Memorial Library, 500 Washington St., Altavista. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging.

Aug. 4 to 6

Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fireman’s Carnival, 5 to 11 p.m., 11100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton. Come for food, games, rides, live music and more to benefit the Volunteer Fire Department.

Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Aug. 8

