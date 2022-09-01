Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Sept. 1

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 2

Ready to Rock Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

The Incredibles - Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park. We’re thrilled to team up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors.

Sept. 2 - 17

Arsenic and Old Lace, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, historic downtown Lynchburg. Show dates are Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performance on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Writer and notorious marriage detractor Mortimer Brewster falls for girl-next-door Elaine Harper, and they tie the knot on Halloween. When the newlyweds return to their respective family homes to deliver the news, Brewster finds a corpse hidden in a window seat. With his eccentric aunts, disturbed uncle, and homicidal brother, he starts to realize that his family is even crazier than he thought. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message for your call to be returned.

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

11th Annual Labor Day Wine & Music Fest, noon to 6 p.m., at Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N. Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Tickets are $10 to $20 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Start the Labor Day weekend with live music, wine tastings, food, art and more.

Starry Night, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Join Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star gazing. Email info@redhill.org to register.

Sept. 4

Outdoor Movie Night, 8 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, at 1709 Church St. Appomattox, on the lawn behind the Ministry Center. The movie night will feature "Sing 2." The night will include an outdoor movie on a large screen with quality sound. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the movie. Popcorn will be served, and the event is free.

Sept. 8

Sept. 9

Bottom of the Barrel at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road, in Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 10

3rd Annual Open Farm Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Rd, Bedford. Come oput for the 3rd Annual Open Farm Days, featuring alpacas, goats, pigs, miniature donkeys and chickens. Check out the brand new Play Barn with swings, rope tunnel, corn pit, mini hay pyramid, small slide and 40 foot tube slide that takes you into the pumpkin patch. The Happy Hen will be there with delicious homemade pastries and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

43rd annual Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg. Day in the Park is a free family fun day that brings interactive fun for children to ride, explore, and learn. Welcoming crowds from the greater Lynchburg area for decades, Day in the Park aims to create a sense of community and provide safe, fun activities for children and their families. Day in the Park will offer face painting, inflatables/bounce houses, a petting zoo, and pony rides. Performances include: Wild Pickle Press, Lynchburg City Strings, the Sweet Briar College Sweet Tones, the Red Shoes Dance Company, and Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Day in the Park is free to the community and is RAIN or SHINE. For more information please visit http://www.jrleaguelynchburg.org/.

Avoca Museums Annual Harvest Festival, noon to 6 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Tickets sold at www.avocamuseum.org/harvest-festival or at Miller's Jewelry. Early bird tickets are $25, and $30 at the door. Non-wine tasting tickets cost $15, and children ages 6-12 cost $5, and kids 5 and under get in free. There will be music, food trucks, baked goods, wine, beer, cider, Artesian crafts, a designated children's area with a petting zoo, bouncy house and face painting.

Sept. 12

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its 2022-2023 season. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Sept. 13

Align Before 9 Networking at ElectricCoArt, 8 a.m. at the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Join us before work for an hour of fun, food & fellowship with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members! Registration for this event is not required. Call (540) 586-9401 ext. 103 with any questions.

Sept. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Michelle Motley, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Sept. 17

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Opening Day at Layman Family Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1815 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge. Navigate your way through a 10-acre corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkins, and enjoy many activities.

Sept. 18

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at The Miller-Claytor House, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 19

2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Join us for the 2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall. This is your chance to meet this year's candidates and get to know where they stand on the issues and connect with the business community. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org and search events. This event is free for Alliance members and the public, but registration is requested.

Sept. 22

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Board of Directors meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com.

Fire & Wine @ the Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

Sept. 23 - 24

Be Kind Music Festival, at the Sedalia Center in Big Island. Come for the 5th Annual Be Kind Music Festival. Featuring two days of our favorite local and regional talent. This year's lineup will feature Bigfoot County, Tony Camm & the Funk All Stars, John McBroom & the Jam (featuring members of "Red Weather"), The Isaac Hadden Project, Sisters & Brothers, Firecracker Jam, Sierra Starr, Sara Edwards, Susan Paulette and more.

Sept. 24

Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School, Lynchburg. 10 mile run, four mile run or four mile walk, along with the Amazing Mile Children's Run the day before. Register at: runsignup.com/ts/H3180

Bedford Centerfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Main Street, Bedford.

Chippy Hippie Vintage Market FALL 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3154 James River Rd, Gladstone. Vintage and Artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $5 and available at: http://chippy-hippie-vintage-market.ticketleap.com/

The Northside Bash, 7 to 11 p.m. at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Rd, Forest. The concert featuring Mended Fences will benefit the Forest Fire Department. The gates open at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Miller-Claytor house, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 26

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Sept. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Sept. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

BoCo, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Oct. 1

Clifford Ruritan's Sorghum Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clifford Ruritan Club of Amherst, at 755 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst. Clifford Ruritan's most popular event is on again for this year. Crafts, demonstrations, music, food, and more. Admission is free to the festival; Parking is $5 per car and $1 for motorcycles.

Get Downtown 2022, 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, Downtown Lynchburg. After a two-year hiatus, Get Downtown is back. For more information, visit www.getdowntownlynchburg.com.

Oct. 6

Unity in the Seven Hills Presents "Travel Through Time" Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. at Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg. Return to a past life as Nancy Eubel and Stephanie Helberg guide you in retrieving a skill, talent, or ability you developed then. Reconnect with a helping ancestor who will assist you in activating and manifesting this special ability in your current life and in creating your new future. Cost is $25. To register, call (434) 421-5644 or email unityinthesevenhills@gmail.com. Private sessions are available at Unity by appointment on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

Oct. 6 - 7

Home Educators' Living History Days, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Learn about 18th Century life through hands-on activities for home school students. Cost is $6 per adult, $5 per child. Register at www.redhill.org.

Oct. 7

Out of Spite rocks the Appomattox Railroad Festival, 6:30 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park. Out of Spite is back to rock the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. Bringing its high energy show, Out is Spite drivers a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock.

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 11

Golf Tournament, 1:30 p.m. at 1614 New London Rd, Forest. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its golf tournament. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com.

Oct. 12

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 13

Oct. 14-15

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors. As well as an array of talented handmade artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crotchet, jewelry and much much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday's general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oct. 15

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies,homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

Oct. 20

