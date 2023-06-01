Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Through June 24

Wolfbane's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Show dates are May 26, 27, 28, June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, and 24. This is an high energy, 90s pop adaptation with music from Whitney to NSYNC. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

June 2

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

June 3 to 4

Monacan Indian Nation 30th Anniversary Powwow, at 225 Laurel Cliff Rd, Monroe. Come to celebrate the 30th Anniversary powwow. Enjoy Native drumming and dancing, and splurge on Native crafts and foods.

June 3

Warehouse Concert Series: Mo Lawda & the Humble, 7:30 p.m., at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Mo Lowda & the Humble are a self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia. The band just finished up their fourth LP, to be self-titled and released on March 3, 2023 with five singles leading up. Since releasing their debut album in 2013, they’ve vastly expanded the sonic exploration of their recorded material whilst developing a dialed-in, yet energetic live show through persistent touring. In turn, they’ve built a ravenous and loyal following across the country, selling out clubs and theaters throughout the US each year. Tickets are $20. Learn more at AcademyCenter.org.

June 4

Artist Talk: Black Fiddlers of Monticello, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. David McCormick, artistic director of the Early Music Access Project in Charlottesville, will tell the story of the three fiddle-playing sons of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson, as well as their fiddling cousins, the Scotts. Both families played for important events at Monticello and lived in downtown Charlottesville for a time. This multimedia program will highlight their musical contributions and share their music through a performance demonstration by McCormick — violinist, scholar and 2020 Fellow of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello. Admission is $10 a person. Reservations are highly recommended as space is limited.

Picnic concert at Point of Honor, 5 p.m. Soprano Rachel Kobernick and tenor Jose Heredia, nationally acclaimed singers, will be featured in popular songs from Broadway to opera and more. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for students. Children ages 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. VIP ticket is $75 (reserved prime viewing area). Order tickets online at http://www.lynchburgtickets.com/picnic23. For further information, call (434) 528-3397 or email admin@operaonthejames.org.

"Anchored In Faith Together" at Historic Avenel, 2 to 5 p.m. at 413 Avenel Ave., Bedford. Historic Avenel hosts an open house for "Anchored In Faith Together," the breast cancer outreach organization that donates items, council and support to those going though the disease. Enjoy fellowship and refreshments in the circa-1838 manse and meet the AIFT team, a nonprofit organization serving the region. This event is free to the public. Call (540) 583-0098 for more information.

June 6

79th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us for this special commemoration of the invasion of Normandy as we honor those who served. The ceremony will feature special music and Dr. John C. McManus as the keynote speaker. Dr. McManus will sign copies of his latest book, To the End of the Earth: The US Army and the Downfall of Japan, 1945. Free admission until noon.

June 8

Aging in place expo, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg — Schewel Hall. The free event will offer mini-workshops and demonstrations, local resources related to aging in place and living independently, information on emergency preparedness, fire safety, personal safety, identity theft prevention, home safety for older adults, driver safety, in-home services for older adults, technology and resources available for caregivers, older adults, and those with dementia that make it easier to age in place, and more. Free giveaways. For more information, call (434) 544-8456 or email scruggs.dr@lynchburg.edu.

June 9

June 10

2023 Watermelon Wine Festival, noon, at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are available at www.devaultvineyards.com.

Forest Artists' Cooperative first annual art exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forest Library Community Room. Landscapes in acrylics, jewelry, greeting cards, photography, pottery and woodworking will be on display. Reservation is not required.

June 14

Birthday of the U.S. Army, at the National D-Day Memorial. Free admission for Army veterans.

June 16

June 17

World War II in Miniature, 10 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The Roanoke Valley chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society will display one-of-a-kind miniatures of World War II planes, tanks, ships, jeeps, historic figures, and more.

Dementia and Brain Health seminar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Dementia and Brain Health is a free seminar presented by Denise Scruggs and Sharon Carter of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and Carl Wilkins, a volunteer with AARP. Join us in this interactive session to learn more about brain health and what you can do to lower your risk of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Also, learn the signs of dementia, what to do if you think you or a person you know has signs of dementia, and how to effectively interact with a person with dementia. Tips for having successful visits and communicating with persons with dementia will also be discussed. Also, tips will be offered to protect yourself from scams and fraud on multiple medias. A light lunch will be provided. Register at WLBC.life/Brain by June 12th. Sponsored by the Congregational Health Team at WLBC.

June 19

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

A Juneteenth Celebration: Songs of Freedom, 7:30 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join The Academy Center of the Arts for a special Juneteenth Celebration featuring “Songs of Freedom from the Underground Railroad”, performed by Linda Harris, Director of Events and Programs at the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge, MD. This program honors the ‘code songs’ used on the clandestine journey along the Underground Railroad by Harriet Tubman and the Freedom Seekers beginning in 1849. The songs that guided the way, Follow the Drinking Gourd, and inspired their treacherous journey, Let My People Go, Wade in the Water, Swing Low Sweet Chariot, and more all performed with musicians playing banjo, washboard, harmonica, and bass. This spectacular program has been performed for the U.S. National Park Service, the FDIC, the National African American Museum (with the Children’s Choir of D.C.), and at numerous event spaces and universities around the country. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Learn more at AcademyCenter.org.

June 20

Hill City Master Gardener Association workshop. 10 a.m. at Davis Instructional Garden on the HumanKind campus. The Hill City Master Gardener Association will present a workshop on growing great tomatoes and peppers. Following a presentation, questions will be answered and participants may tour the demonstration gardens. Seating is limited, so it may be wise to bring your own chair.

June 21

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

June 23

June 24

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Paddy D Quartet. Area favorite singer-Songwriter Paddy Dougherty-Braunstein, will play guitar and piano, with Glen Buck on saxophone and keys; Eric Hollandsworth on Bass; and Larry Scott on drums.

June 26 to 30

World War II Day Camp, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Memorial will again host a day-camp program for rising third to fifth grade students. Registration coming soon at dday.org.

June 29 to July 1

1776: The Musical, 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 29-30 and July 1 at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest (Rain date is July 2). Theatre al fresco returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn with a special presentation of "1776"— the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers, get acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your friends and family, and a picnic dinner; sample a selection of local libations; and enjoy an evening of theater under the stars. Tickets are $17.76 for adults ages 18 and older; $13 for students ages 6-17 and college; and $4 for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.poplarforest.org, the museum shop by calling (434) 534-8120 and at the door.

June 30

July 3 to 7

Fairy Camp with Misfitz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 and up. Get ready for some FAIRY FUN with MISFITZ! It's time to get creative with this fun fairy camp. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWj

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate…” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16+); children 15 and under are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee day-of only.

July 17 to 21

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 10 and up. Get ready for some ART FUN with MISFITZ! Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending ART CAMP may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until UKULELE CAMP starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBTT

UKULELE CAMP with Mr. Christopher Badgett, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Get ready for some FUN when we experience the sounds of the tropics in our air-conditioned Community Room! This week-long ukulele camp is a fun and immersive experience for beginners who want to learn how to play the ukulele. Students will be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords, strumming patterns, fingerpicking, and music theory concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to explore their creativity through songwriting and perform as a group or individually at the final performance. All supplies and materials except for the instrument will be provided for camp. Information on purchasing your instrument will be provided upon checkout. Register: https://htru.io/SBTB