Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 4

Pack the Bus - School Supply Drive with BCPS, Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart, noon to 6 p.m. at Bedford Walmart. Bedford County Public School in collaboration with Bedford County Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart are gathering school supplies for students in need for the upcoming school year.

LouD at Hill City Pub. LouD will play at the Hill City Pub in Lynchburg. Bring donations of school supplies such as glue, notebooks, bookbags, paper, pens/pencils, scissors and folders.

Aug. 4 and 5

Art show, noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 4 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug 5 at The Art Gallery, 1878 Church St., Appomattox. Enjoy the exhibit now on display featuring artwork by members of the 7-Hills Art Club from Lynchburg. Free admission. Find us on Facebook at The Art Gallery of New Geneva, or visit: www.ArtGalleryofNewGeneva.com.

Aug. 4 and 6

"Nightcaps," 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Aug. 6. "Nightcaps" is a new musical drama by lyricist C. Brooke Vandervelde and composer Richard L. Rose, presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage Amherst. This production is set at a fictional small college in the present, with flashbacks to 1910 and 1940. As five friends conduct research in the college archives, the incidents they encounter come to life on the stage, challenging the students' understanding of themselves. What's past is prologue, they find, in elemental issues of sexuality and race. But when power defines the narrative, truth about the past can be hard to find, and even harder to face. Richard Rose's vibrant score brings the script to life with soaring melodies, complex rhythms and sweet jazz. Sensitive themes include physical assault and miscarriage. To preview the script, visit nightcaps.show. Tickets are $12 for advance purchase and $15 at the door. This show is presented by Second Stage Amherst and Amherst Glebe Arts Response, with support from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.

Aug. 4 to Aug. 27

The Lynchburg Art Club’s August 2023 exhibit, Before ‘44, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. After the Aug. 4 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m. The exhibit features 19 artists of Lynchburg and Bedford area and honors their passion and exploration of art. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (434) 528-9434 or visit www.lynchburgartclub.org.

Aug. 5

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us the first Saturday of every month to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. All ages are welcome, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Aug. 6

Dr. John Lowe, Organ Recital, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, corner of 7th and Court streets, Lynchburg. Lowe, a Lynchburg native will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

Memory care support group: Estate planning, 1 p.m. at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Are you caring for a loved one living with memory impairment? Join senior care experts from Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care and other dementia care professionals for a free memory care support group featuring insightful topics to help family caregivers. Are your loved one’s long-term and financial affairs in order? Essential documents such as a health care directive, living will and financial power of attorney can protect your family. Learn the ins and outs of estate planning with Jake Snow, associate attorney at Davies and Davies. A complimentary lunch includes salad, sandwiches and tea. RSVP by Aug. 4 by calling (434) 385-5102.

Aug. 11

Dog Days of Summer Benefit Concert, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at SML Pavilion, 1123 Celebration Ave. Moneta. Music from nationally recognized traditional singer songwriter, folk rock artists Friction Farm and Tret Fure. Food and drinks sold onsite. No outside food allowed. Rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Bedford Humane Society. Ticket Donations: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $30 VIP section – glider seats at the front of stage; and free for children younger than 12. Tickets donations can be made in advance at https://smlpavilion.com/events/dog-days-of-summer-benefit-concert/.

Aug. 12

Lantern Tour, 7 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Join Patrick Henry Jolly on a pop-up Lantern Tour of Red Hill. Patrick will show visitors around the historic grounds including the Quarter Place Trail & Cemetery, the Henry House, the kitchen, the Coachman’s Cabin, the Law Office and the Henry Family Gravesite. Space is limited. Tickets are $10 and available while supplies last. This is a rain or shine event. To purchase tickets, visit www.redhill.org/product/lantern-tour-with-patrick-henry-jolly/. For questions, email info@redhill.org or call (434) 376-2044.

"No Excuse Night" at National D-Day Memorial, 5 to 8 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial Foundation invites the community to enjoy a free night at the memorial. Docents stationed throughout the site will provide information and answer questions about the memorial and D-Day. Guests may stroll the grounds at their leisure. New this year — a free movie and popcorn. The classic 1946 World War II film, "A Walk in the Sun," starring Dana Andrews will play at 6 p.m. inside the memorial’s Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion. No tickets or registration are required. The event is rain or shine. Staff will clear the memorial site in the event of a thunderstorm. The memorial hosts “No Excuse Night” annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II. Learn more about this and other memorial events at dday.org.

Aug. 14

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month they will be discussing "The Ship of Brides" by Jojo Moyes. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Aug. 15 to Sept. 14

Karate, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Timbrook Library Program Room, 18891 Leesville Road. The Campbell County Recreation Department is sponsoring the School of Karate. Students taking the classes can take a single session or they can continue on until they reach higher belt ranks. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog&nbsp. To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec website, or follow us on social media. Fees: $65 Registrations: Now until August 15.

Aug. 16

Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Join the Red Hill staff by donating life-saving blood. To sign up, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

Blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road in Forest. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in the church's Parish Hall. Both blood and power red donations will be taken. According to the Red Cross a blood donation is the most common type, during which approximately a pint of "whole blood'" is given. This type of donation usually takes about an hour. A power red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A-Negative, B-Negative or O blood. To sign up as a donor and help give the gift of life, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 and mention the "Aug. 16 drive at St. Stephen's Church in Forest, Virginia." To register online, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type "24551" in the area code search box; scroll through the list of results to find the St. Stephen's event listing. For more information, contact the St. Stephen's Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or by phone at (434) 525-5511.

Aug. 17

Everclear in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. ‘90s alt-rock band Everclear will perform. For more information about the event, visit academycenter.org.

Paper Orbs: A DIY Workshop, 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us this evening for a fun night of arts and crafts. Watch as your hands take paper from 2D to 3D as you make and decorate your own paper orb. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Ages 12 and older. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Aug. 19

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Are you up for an adventure? Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through the grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation, encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages.

22nd Annual Warren Smoot Memorial Benefit concert, 6:30 p.m. at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 31 Kingston Road and Highway 29, Evington. Presented by Central Virginia Angel Hearts. Returning will be fan favorites The Williamsons and The Lesters. The Angel Hearts’ Choir and Garden of Grace will provide pre-concert music. The concert is an annual event dedicated to assisting local adults in financial need due to illness, accident or other catastrophic events. This year’s recipient is Lynchburg firefighter Chad Reeves, who suffered a heart attack on a cruise ship en route to the Bahamas. Admission is free. An offering will be collected to assist with medical bills. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call (434) 369-2047, visit www.centralvaangelhearts.com or like the Facebook page, "Central Virginia Angel Hearts."

Aug. 23

Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival "FANTASTIC FUSIONS," 7 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. All of the Festival Concerts are free.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com to confirm meeting information.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label's legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and '90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Stylin & Profilin — The History of Black Barbers & Beauticians in Lynchburg, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg. Much like today, the barber and beauty shops of yesteryear were social and community hubs. Throughout history, they did a lot more than cut hair — they were often on the frontlines of the civil rights movement, they served as a safe place for people to exchange information and ideas, and they even pulled teeth and performed other minor surgeries. Tour the grounds with historian Angelica Walker as she explores the history of Lynchburg's beloved Black barbers and beauticians, and learn more about those buried at Old City Cemetery. Tickets are $10.

Hunter safety, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road. The Basic Hunter Education Course covers material on hunting safety, principles of conservation and sportsmanship. Students are required to complete the self-study prior to class and will have to turn in the chapter review exercises from the self-study to the instructor at the beginning of class, and they may be turned away if the chapter review exercises are not completed. Free.

Aug. 26

Red Hill Rediscovered: Peter Rothermel’s painting of Patrick Henry, 2 to 3:30 pm at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Peter F. Rothermel, the artist famous for his works of American historical events, painted his masterpiece, "Patrick Henry Before the Virginia House of Burgesses," in 1851. More than 100 years later, this significant work was given to Red Hill and has been enjoyed by thousands of visitors ever since. Join Cody Youngblood, director of Historic Preservation & Collections, to learn more about Rothermel’s masterpiece while sitting right in front of it. Discover who Rothermel was, the history of his painting and how it came to be at Red Hill. This free in-person lecture will be held in the visitor center. Registration is required can be completed at www.redhill.org/product/the-greatest-gift-peter-rothermels-painting-of-patrick-henry-ticket. The event is limited to 24 attendees.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Avoca Museum, 1514 Main St., Altavista. Indulge in a celebration of nature's bounty and the finest wines at Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival. Join us for a day of exquisite flavors, delightful entertainment and unforgettable memories. There will be a wine tasting extravaganza, gourmet food delights, live music and entertainment, harvest activities and demonstrations, artisan crafts and local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Don't miss this chance to celebrate the bounties of the season and raise your glass to life's simple pleasures. Tickets will be sold at the door: $20 entry and tasting – 21 and older; $15 non-tasting – ages 13 and older; $5 for children — ages 6 to 12; free for children younger than 5.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.