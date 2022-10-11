Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage — Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Through Oct. 22

Candlelight Tours, starting at 6:10 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Experience first-person stories of five historic figures at rest at OCC, brought to life by talented local performers. Tickets can be purchased at www.gravegarden.org.

Oct. 11

Golf Tournament, 1:30 p.m. at 1614 New London Rd, Forest. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its golf tournament. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Oct. 12

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 13

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 14

Homeschool Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Special guided tours, programs, and demonstrations for homeschool students and their families to learn about D-Day and what it took to claim victory. $6 admission for adults/students 6 and up. Free for children under 6. Space is limited. Register at dday.org by October 7.

Oct. 14 to 15

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors, as well as an array of talented hand-made artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crochet, jewelry and much, much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oct. 15

Bethlehem United Methodist Women Fall Yard Sale/Bake Sale to Benefit Missions, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord.

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies, homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

Academy Clay Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Pacific Life in Downtown Lynchburg. This free, family-friendly festival will feature clay artists from across the region, including potters, sculptors, wheel throwers and hand builders. Not only will the event include clay artistry, but this urban fall festival will also include curated vendors including artisans, makers, food trucks, bouncy houses, and more. Tickets are free for the festival but must be reserved online at academycenter.org.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Bingo for ages 55 or older, 11 a.m., at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd, Forest. Join fellow enthusiasts at the Forest Library for our quarterly bingo morning. Space is limited so registration is required. You may register online at bplsonline.org or by calling the Forest Library at (540) 425-7002.

Fall Foliage Festival, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Bold Rock celebrates what makes fall great in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the Annual Fall Foliage Festival. This all day celebration features apple games, craft vendors, and live music and more. Drumhellers Orchard will make fresh apple cider doughnuts using Bold Rock cider. Festival admission is free.

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

Oktoberfest 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come celebrate Oktoberfest at Historic Avenel without crossing the Atlantic with German fare, beer and wine, and a raffle contest for one week at the Alpine Club in Austria. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be reserved by calling (540) 816-9385. Raffle Tickets sold separately.

Challenged Sports Exchange Presents True Grit Rodeo, 5 p.m. at Harvest Lane, Forest. Challenged Sports Exchange and Sims Events has partnered with True Grit Rodeo to bring you a fun family filled evening. Gates open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Gate Fee $15, with kids 10 and under free. Cash only. Bring lawn chairs. Food trucks and a beer garden on site.

Haunted Hike on Turnpike, 7 p.m., at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. Come for a spooky night on the YMCA nature trails. Join us for a spooky night at the Bedford Area Family YMCA! On Saturday, October 15 beginning at 7PM, spooky things will lurk in the YMCA nature trails. $5 entry fee with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Soccer Association. Concessions will be available.

10th Annual Lynchburg Zombie Walk, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come be a part of Lynchburg’s most bizarre and unique tradition. The Lynchburg Zombie Walk is now in its 10th year and is a canned food drive with a twist! Prizes for best looking zombies adults and children. Prizes for the most authentic zombie costumes. Participants are asked to bring a canned food donation to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread and/or make a cash donation to benefit the Lynchburg Dog Park.

Oct. 17

Woodland Habitat Series for 3 to 5 year olds, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford. What is a woodland habitat? How do trees help animals? Why do the woods look different at different times of year? Bring your Littles to Claytor Nature Center to learn more about woodland habitats. Activities will focus on what comprises the woodland habitat, which animals live in the woods, and how the habitat meets the basic needs of the animals that live there. We’ll also talk about how trees change through the seasons and how wildlife survive through those changes. Each day consists of a story, a short hike, and a craft.

Oct. 20

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 21

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Amherst County Fair featuring Out of Spite, 7:30 p.m. at the Amherst County Fairgrounds. Out of Spite is invading the Amherst County Fair stage to deliver its high energy show with a variety of modern country, pop, dance and rock favorites. Visit www.amherstcountyfair.com for full details.

Oct. 21 to 29

Haunted Trail, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards, at 247 Station Lane in Concord. The trail will be open to the public four nights — Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate, with children’s tickets $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Check out our calendar of ongoing events!

Oct. 22

Blue Ridge Montessori School’s Multi-Family Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1071 Woodberry Place, Lynchburg. All proceeds from the BRMS yard sale and individual sale spot purchases go directly back to helping the Blue Ridge Montessori School community. For questions, contact Sara Campbell at skgrajek@gmail.com.

New London Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 594 and 672 Alum Springs Rd., Forest. Enjoy tours of the 1763 Mead’s Tavern, the former Bedford Alum Springs Hotel, the African American church, and other sites of the former colonial village and 1754 county seat of Bedford County. With live music, food trucks, an antique car Show, a petting zoo, games for children, a World War II exhibit, spinning demonstration, and the Heritage Fair. Hosted by the Friends of New London and the Liberty University Department of Public History.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Oktoaderfest 2022 — Cider, Beer, Music, Food, Fun, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Blue Toad Hard Cider, at 462 Winery Lane in Roseland. An amazing lineup of ciders, food, beer, cider releases, music and more. Live music from noon to 7 p.m.

Oktoberfest 2022, noon to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The Water Dog is proud to gather thousands of beer lovers together to “Prost like a Pro!” for Oktoberfest! It’s that time of year when all of our lederhosen-clad and dirndl-sporting friends travel from far and wide to hoist a stein in celebration. Join us for a fanciful evening of Beale’s Oktoberfest, feasting, costumes, dancing, raucous music, and more. Dress your best and brush up on your Chicken Dance skills. Tickets cost $60 to $1,000 and are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson, 6 to 9 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. One of America’s first foodies, Thomas Jefferson had a taste for fine wines and gourmet foods. Join the president, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Seating inside the house is limited to allow for social distancing; reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by October 15, due to catering considerations.

Oct. 24

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Oct. 25

Trick-or-Treat Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children and their families are invited to a Trick-or-Treat Party. Put on a costume and drop in for trick-or-treat stations, Halloween snacks, activities and craft, plus a Halloween photo op wall and more. No registration is required. The Trick-or-Treat Party will take place in the Community Meeting Room and throughout the Youth Services department.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Oct. 26

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 27

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 28

TRUNK-OR-TREAT at the Jamerson Family YMCA, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA on Enterprise Drive in Lynchburg. Come for an evening full of TRUNK-OR-TREATING. Come in costume for a fun and safe trick or treating experience or be a host trunk and decorate your trunk in a scary, silly or funny manner. The event is free and open to the community.

MTI’s Horrific Halloween Bash 2022, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and showtime begins at 8 p.m.

Oct. 29

I am Woman 5K, 8 a.m. at the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. Centra I am Woman 5K is an all female road race set in the rolling hills of Lynchburg. Join in costume (optional) for a fun morning. All participants earn a finisher’s medal. Register early for the exclusive I am Woman race shirt. Proceeds from the race stay local to support families and children.

Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Bring the whole family and come dressed up for Halloween while you trick-or-treat with vendors. Live music will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be free pumpkin painting.

Scout Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Scouts learn about D-Day through a unique educational program. All participants receive a Scout Day patch. Optional badge program. $12 for scouts participating in badge program. $6 for adult leaders/parents and scouts not working toward badge. Register at dday.org by October 22.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Saxophonist Joseph Henson and his jazz quartet invite you to a “release party” of Henson’s latest CD. Come hear Henson’s new works. Copies of the CD’s will be for sale.

John Sines Jr., 7 p.m. at the Cavalier Theatre at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest. Former Nashville recording artist and Virginia native John Sines Jr will be in concert for a special fundraising event. Known for his country music billboard hit single, “The Black #3” a tribute NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Sines will perform his Earnhardt tribute along with inspirational country and gospel music. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are $5. Tickets can be purchased at www.lynchburgtickets.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

Harvest Festival, 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Live music, games, inflatables, chili and dessert cook-off, candy, and more.