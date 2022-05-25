Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

May 26

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the first- and second-place winners.

May 27

“Stars and Stripes Forever” Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join the Jefferson Choral Society for a rousing performance of toe-tapping music — a fitting way to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with the Jefferson Choral Society taking the stage at 8 p.m. Ticket prices: Adults $12 in advance, $14 at the gate; students ages 6 to 18, veterans or memorial members $8 in advance, $10 at the gate; children younger than 6 and WWII veterans are free. Concertgoers are reminded to take their own chairs and no coolers or pets are allowed. For tickets, visit www.dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

The Bogeys Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state …” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 29

Patrick Henry’s Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry’s 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Memorial Day Commemoration, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Speaker Dave Carey, a retired Navy captain, Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war, will inspire us this Memorial Day. Dave’s aircraft was destroyed while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam, and he spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons. His POW experience taught him timeless lessons that are applicable to everyone. His book, “The Ways We Choose: Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience,” will be available for purchase, and he will conduct a book signing after the ceremony.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

May 31

Pints for a Purpose: LYH Daily Bread, 3 to 9 p.m., Starr Hill On Main. This month’s Pints for a Purpose partner is Lynchburg Daily Bread. Every Tuesday in May, $1 for every pint sold will be donated.

June 2

Speaker Series: Empowering Men’s Mental Health, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Lock and Talk Virginia is bringing together the community for an important discussion around men’s mental health. James Harris is the founder of Men to Heal, author of “Man Just Express Yourself” and creator of Cheesy Dates Board Game. Learn more about his movement here: www.mentoheal.com. Gary T. Taylor is a LCSW, providing individual therapy to Black men. He also is an author and podcaster, with over 11 years of experience in the mental health field. Learn more about the exciting work he does in his community here: https://www.uphold318.com/. Both will speak on the importance of men’s mental health, particularly among Black men. A meal will be provided and seats are limited.

June 4

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 North Bridge St., Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

The Virgo in Me, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Join Avion Cristina and the Madison House of the Arts in celebrating the rawest form of human emotion, art, with original songs and covers.

June 5

Rabies & Microchip Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake Forest Animal Hospital. Rabies vaccine: $5; microchip: $10.

Drag Brunch benefitting Daily Bread, 11 a.m. at The Water Dog on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. Spectrum Arts, The Water Dog and Mr. Microphone are thrilled to bring drag brunch back to Lynchburg. This brunch benefits Lynchburg Daily Bread. The doors open at 11 a.m., service begins at 11:30 a.m. and the show at 12:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale now.

June 6

78th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us in person or virtually as we commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings. Award winning historian and author John McManus will be the featured speaker and will be available after the ceremony to sign books, including his latest, “Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944.”

June 9

June 10

Life through my eyes, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Madison House Of The Arts at 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. This concert will raise awareness for mental health, specifically depression and anxiety. The tickets cost $4.

June 11

“Creature from the Black Lagoon,“ 4 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come for a showing of Universal Pictures’ 1954 classic, “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson, Julia Adams, Richard Denning, Antonio Moreno and Nestor Paiva. A must-see for any classic movie lover, “Creature from the Black Lagoon” packs adventure, mystery and horror from the jungle waters of South America. The movie is rated PG and runs for an hour and 19 minutes. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Children younger than the age of 12 must be supervised. No registration is required.

Daddy/Daughter Dance Party, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market, 1219 Main St., Lynchburg. In honor of Father’s Day, this event will allow girls and the significant men in their lives to bond at an eccentric Trolls-themed, DJ dance party. Admission to the dance includes two hours of dancing, light refreshments, access to a photo booth and one flower for each daughter. Costumes encouraged! Rain date is Saturday, June 18. Register by June 9.

June 10 — 19

“Anne of Green Gables,“ at the Renaissance Theatre, Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Performances are June 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 8 p.m., with a matinee June 19 at 3 p.m. The classic, “Anne of Green Gables” adapted by Peter DeLaurier, tells the story of brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, who are sent to an orphanage in Nova Scotia for a boy to help them on the farm. Instead, they are left with 11-year-old Anne Shirley, whose acclimation to life in Avonlea on Prince Edward Island isn’t exactly smooth sailing. During the course of 6 years, this romantic, hot-headed and energetic girl wins their hearts and turns the stodgy, rural Canadian community into a bright world of “kindred spirits.” For information and to purchase tickets, visit: renaissance.booktix.com.

June 12

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

June 13

Align Before 9 — Bedford Baptist Church, 8 to 9 a.m. at 1516 Oakwood St., Bedford. Come out to network with Bedford businesses.

June 16

June 17

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Star Wars Night, 6:30 p.m. Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for Star Wars Night. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Down East Wood Ducks.







June 17-18

2022 VMA State Horseshoe Tournament, 9 a.m. at Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727 in Lynchburg.







June 18

Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. Free course. The Virginia State Police is teaching a free motorcycle self assessment course. Ride your motorcycle as you learn and practice rider safety through the use of the S.I.P.D.E (Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute) process. Learn how to handle Hazards, Special Situations, Interstate Highways, Curve Negotiation and much more. All of this in a safe environment with the assistance of the Virginia State Police motor troopers. Space is limited to 30 riders. You must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.

Juneteenth — The Story Behind the Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

FILM SCREENING: Summertime, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join Nick George the Poet and the Academy Center of the Arts for this screening of “Summertime”! Before and after the film, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in both writing and discussion-based activities that highlighting social-emotional learning and education. SYNOPSIS: Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelenos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

Juneteenth Commemoration, 4 to 7 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. At 4 p.m., BBQ & Concert, featuring Bistro Brothers BBQ, outdoors at the Earley Memorial Shrub Garden (across from Cemetery Chapel). Seating is limited; bring a lawn chair. Cost is $5. At 5 p.m., a jazz Concert by pianist/keyboardist Isaac J. Williams and the IJW Trio (including Tyler on drums, & Chris Guly, bass) will begin.







June 20

