Through July 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13, 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

Through July 23

Endstation’s Theatre Company’s Treasure Island, 6:30 p.m., July 12 to 15 and July 18 to 22; 1 p.m., July 15 to 16 and July 22 to 23 at Thoresen Theatre, Randolph College. A new twist on an old classic, “Treasure Island” is a nonstop piratical adventure sure to keep patrons of all ages on the edges of their seats. It’s a dark, stormy night. The stars are out. Jim, the innkeeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor’s feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in — and her dangerous voyage begins. Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation. Tickets: $13-$45

July 21-30

Annie Warbucks summer musical, 7:30 p.m. July 21 and 22; 2 p.m. July 23; 7:30 p.m., July 28 and 29; 2 p.m., July 30 at Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave, Bedford. Little Town Players presents its summer musical Annie Warbucks. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at http://www.littletownplayers.com or by calling the theater box office at (540) 586-5881.

July 21

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Forest Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 2 to 3 p.m. at Big Island Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

July 22

The Docksliders, 7:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St.. Lynchburg. Yacht rock band The Docksliders will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact our box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Family Fun Day at Old City Cemetery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old City Cemetery will have all historic museum buildings/exhibits open as well as living history presentations and hands-on history and horticulture activities for all ages. Guests can also expect live music in the chapel, Victorian-era games and Kona Ice to cool you down. Follow Old City Cemetery on Facebook to get updated information. Admission will be $10 per family.

Senior and Not Quite So Senior BINGO: Noon at Forest Library. B-9! What better way to cool off this summer than by joining us for a morning of BINGO! Ages 50 and older. Refreshments and prizes are provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

A Midsummer Knight’s Read SRP Finale Faire, 10:30 a.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Play games (water balloons, jousting, parachute, corn hole, ladder golf, sidewalk chalk), make crafts (create your own medieval shield) and enjoy snow cones and other snacks. There will be a photo-op with a prop including a castle background and princess/knight’s dress-up clothing. For all ages. Registration is not required but please feel free to do so if you would like a reminder.

July 24 to 28

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 to 9. Get ready for some art fun with Misfitz. Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWi.

July 25

AARP Virginia dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ledo’s Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and members of the community. Reservations are requested, but not required. We’re restarting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Guests will be responsible for their own dinner cost. For more information, visit https://events.aarp.org/nwMa9g?sms=7&cn=Zbfk7JpKQ5CGWED-9ITBkw.

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra at Liya Music Camp, 2 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Liya Music Camp welcomes a group of musicians from the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra for instrument demonstrations and performances. This free event is open to all ages, but is particularly suited for children. This program is made possible by the James River Arts & Cultural District Program.

July 27

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com. The meeting is open to the public and accessible to persons with disabilities.

July 28 to 29

Disney’s Jungle Book, Kids, 7 p.m. July 28 and 2 p.m. July 29 at Historic Academy Theatre. The jungle is jumpin’ with a jazzy beat in Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids.” Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids” features a host of colorful characters and your favorite songs from the movie. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

July 29

Summer Reading Grand Finale Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rustburg Library. This event is geared for the whole family and is a celebration of our community and the minutes we read this summer. It will include vendors, Historic Courthouse Planetarium, a dunk tank, photo-ops and fun activities. Even if you didn’t participate in the Summer Reading Program, you are still invited to attend. All ages are welcome.

Aug. 1

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Aug. 4

Pack the Bus — School Supply Drive with BCPS, Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart, noon to 6 p.m. at Bedford Walmart. Bedford County Public School in collaboration with Bedford County Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart are gathering school supplies for students in need for the upcoming school year.

Aug. 6

Dr. John Lowe, Organ Recital, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, corner of 7th and Court streets, Lynchburg. Lowe, a Lynchburg native will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

Aug. 11

Dog Days of Summer Benefit Concert, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at SML Pavilion, 1123 Celebration Ave. Moneta. Music from nationally recognized traditional singer songwriter, folk rock artists Friction Farm and Tret Fure. Food and drinks sold onsite. No outside food allowed. Rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Bedford Humane Society. Ticket Donations: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $30 VIP section – glider seats at the front of stage; and free for children younger than 12. Tickets donations can be made in advance at https://smlpavilion.com/events/dog-days-of-summer-benefit-concert/.

Aug. 17

Everclear in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. ‘90s alt-rock band Everclear will perform. For more information about the event, visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 19

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Are you up for an adventure? Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through the grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation, encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label’s legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the ‘80s and ‘90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.