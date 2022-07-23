Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 23

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

A² Truck Tour 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Amazement Square. Tow Trucks, Cranes, Propane Tanks OH MY! Join this free event to explore each truck and speak with their operators to learn what they do and how they do it. This event take place on Jefferson St., and in the mosaic parking lot.

2nd Annual GMSL Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 715 Moose Lodge, 2307 U.S. 221 in Lynchburg. Free Admission. Hosted by the Gem and Mineral Society of Lynchburg and partners. There will be something for everyone to include door prizes, specimen raffle, 50/50 and food available on site. There will be top notch vendors selling many things including handmade jewelry, top quality specimens, cutting rough slabs and lapidary arts.

Mental Health Awareness Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hunton-Randolph Community Center 1120 12th Street, Lynchburg. The City of Lynchburg’s Strong Neighborhoods Alliance, in collaboration with community agencies, will host a Mental Health Resource Fair at the Hunton-Randolph Community Center. The purpose of the event is to acknowledge Minority Mental Health Awareness Month by generally raising awareness of mental health treatment options in Lynchburg for everyone interested. The event is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Swine, Wine & Bluegrass, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lazy Days Winery, 1351 N. Amherst Highway, Amherst. Enjoy delicious BBQ from JED's, live music from Jumpin' Jimmy Robertson from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy live music, great wine and delicious BBQ. Admission is free.

The Whiskey Shakes, 2 to 5 p.m. at Devils Backbone, 200 Mosbys Run, Roseland.

"Sundre"- LIVE funk band, 6 to 10 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg.

July 24

Christmas in July, 1 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. It's never too late (or early?) to celebrate Christmas. We're ready for Christmas in July! Come down to the Brewery dressed in your finest Christmas gear, special tappings, cookies, and Santa may also be making a special appearance — if we can get him of the beach.

Music videos and paint, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Come hang out and watch a block of Music Videos while painting in the gallery. Canvases cost $5 or $8. A donation of canned goods gets $1 off a canvas.

Stand Up Sunday Live, 6 p.m. at 2111 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. A night filled with laughter from Austin Hall, Bubba Dub, and Lavar Walker.

Homegrown Talent Competition, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Bring the whole family to see local performers of all stripes strut their stuff on the Endstation summer stage at the Academy Center of the Arts, Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. The lobby opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, plus taxes and third-party fees. Visit www.endstationtheatre.org/tickets-2022.

July 25

Tweens and Teens Art Show Display, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Stop by the Library to browse the Tweens and Teens Art Show Exhibit. Winners will be notified July 25. There will be first, second, and third place prizes for each age category. All art submitted will be displayed in the teen room.

Oceans of Possibilities Adults Art Show, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. For the first year ever experience the Adults Art Show. The theme for this summer is Oceans Of Possibilities. Come to the Reference Desk with your art, fill out a submission form and it will be displayed on the blue wall. This art show is open to adults 18 and older. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places as well as for the most unique submission. Art must be submitted by July 19 to be entered to win.

July Daytime Sky Series, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belk Observatory - University of Lynchburg. This will be a behind-the-scenes type event, with no structure or flow, or detailed activities; you'll be able to view the sun through the Coronado H-alpha Solar telescope, and the moon in our Gilbert telescope. Bring your own telescope, if you'd like help from our docents on setup or operation of your scope Registration is required. This opening is weather dependent, and in the case of poor viewing weather, it may be rescheduled to a different day that week if possible, or cancelled. Register at www.lynchburg.edu/observatory

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Business Matters Networking and Panelist Q&A Event, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, at 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. This event will feature a panel of business leaders & owners in the area answering your questions, a networking time, giveaways, and more. Space is limited; register at @BusinessMattersVirginia.

July 26

Desert Island Steam, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Desert Island STEAM is a drop-in, problem-solving adventure for kids ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program there will be multiple STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to complete together as a family. All STEAM activities will involve surviving and escaping a desert island. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

River Ridge Mall Walker's Club, 9 to 10 a.m. at River Ridge mall, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. The River Ridge Walkers Club is a free and educational opportunity for guests who walk the mall to gather once a month for community, coffee, and health and wellness activities. Join the last Tuesday of each month near the grand fireplace, for free coffee and a free water bottle from Dick's Sporting Goods when you fill out our membership form.

July 27

Free Movie Night — Space Jam, 7:50 p.m. at the Central Virginia Community College campus. Open to the public, students and alumni. Register at: http://ow.ly/ngfQ50JQzmn.

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

July 28

"Virginian & Me" Documentary Premiere, 5 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. In honor of the Virginian Hotel’s 4-year anniversary, take a trip back in time to honor the legacy of the staff, guests, and local residents who passed through the doors of the historic building on 712 Church Street from 1913 -1969. Tickets cost $5, plus taxes and fees and are available at academycenter.org/event/virginian-and-me. All proceeds will be donated to the Legacy Museum of African American History. Reception will follow at the Virginian Hotel Grand Ballroom to include light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Uptown Funky Worx, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Big Lick Tropical Grill. Uptown Fuzzy Worx is a unique band that plays every other Thursday at Big Lick.

July 29

Ladies Night Out Shopping Event, 4 to 8 p.m. at River Ridge mall. It’s ladies night! Get your girls and join River Ridge for an evening of live music, fun, and special sales promotions and giveaways. Music from Apple Butter Soul, featuring jazz, R&B, funk, soul, and Mowtown.

July 30

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

CCPLS Summer Reading Grand Finale & Mini Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. Celebrate Campbell County’s Summer Reading accomplishments with fun for the whole family. Check www.campbellcountylibraries.org/summerreading/finale for updates Food trucks, dunk tank, VMFA Art Mobile, Amazement Square, Academy in Motion, Sylvan circuits, John Deere, First Responders, Bee Line Transport Rotator, Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Show, 50+ vendors, photo ops, art displays, and so much more. This event is for all ages. No registration needed; swing by anytime. This event will be mostly outdoors.

Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to The Greatest Showman and More!, 4 and 7 p.m. Historic Academy Theater, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. With more than a thousand flickering candles illuminating the performers, Candlelight Orchestra will be paying tribute to the powerful music of The Greatest Showman and more over the course of 90 mesmerizing minutes. An enchanting evening with the Candlelight Orchestra. Doors open 45 minutes before the start time. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Tickets are only available for purchase at www.candlelightorchestra.com up to the start-time of the event.

Margaritaville Night + Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds.

Every Day is Halloween!, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Dish, 1120 Main St. Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Gothic League presents "Every Day is Halloween," a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80's New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Admission is $2 to $3 and a donation to the band is appreciated.

Aug. 1

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 2

Summer Reading Finale featuring SeaQuest Lynchburg, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. SeaQuest Lynchburg is coming to the Library for the finale of the Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities." All ages are invited. SeaQuest will be bringing a variety of their animals — including a tortoise, iguana and other lizards, snake, and hedgehog. Attendance is limited to 150; first-come, first served. No preregistration is required.

Aug. 4

Our Brains And Bodies As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Staunton River Memorial Library, 500 Washington St., Altavista. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 4 to 6

Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department's annual Fireman's Carnival, 5 to 11 p.m., 11100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton. Come for food, games, rides, live music and more to benefit the Volunteer Fire Department.

Aug. 5

Ready to Rock Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Aug. 6

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools.

Fairytale Retellings with K.M. Robinson, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Calling all aspiring authors—are you ready to write your first twisted fairytale? In this mini master class, multi-time bestselling author K.M. Robinson will break down what makes an effective retelling, how to create captivating characters and plan the twists you’ll put on your book, and discuss next steps for publishing once you’ve finished your manuscript, endings with an open question, and answer time to make sure you’re set up for success when you start to write your first retelling. Registration is for ages 13 and up. Visit bit.ly/3H5c90Q.

Play Barn Grand Opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. The new play barn has something for everyone — two saucer swings, corn pit, ramp to rope tunnel to the second level, mini inside hay pyramid, indoor play area for toddlers, small slide, 40 foot tunnel slide. It's all in the barnyard with alpacas, mini donkeys, goats, pigs and chickens. The event features special guest D.W. Lawhorne, local author of the Boots the Cow books. The Happy Hen food trailer will be on hand with pastries and grilled cheese with made from scratch sourdough bread. Cost is $5 per person; ages 3 and under are free.

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Aug. 8

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 10

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.