Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Feb. 11-27

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11 to 13, 18 to 20 and 25 to 27. James River Theatre will bring to life William Shakespeare’s classic, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Feb. 11

Keith McFaden at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

The Deloreans (Ultimate 80’s Tribute), 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Deloreans are a seasoned showband comprised of 6 vocalists that cover the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the ’80s. Each band member is featured throughout the show, making this band’s most notable attribute its unmatched variety. The Deloreans is known for their dynamic ’80’s costumes, unstoppable energy and their ability to bring down the house every time. The first $100 tickets cost $15, then $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Fretwell Band Live at the Rivermont BierHaus, 8 to 11 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy music from Fretwell Band Live.

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special guest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

Big Game 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. at Percival’s Island Natural Area and Blackwater Creek Bikeway. Start your “new” year off with some extra motivation to stay fit and support one of Lynchburg’s most dynamic non-profits. Formerly the Resolution Run, this year’s theme is “The Big Game.”

Wayne Crowell at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Valentine’s Day Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market in downtown Lynchburg. The market is the traditional Saturday market, with live music by Daniel Kepel, the Carbon Catering Food Truck and caricature artist, Claudia Van Koba. The Crafter’s Gallery will feature Valentine’s Day specials, including jewelry, clothing, woodworking and more. The market also will include a Valentine’s Day crafting station.

Sweetheart Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. at Amazement Square in downtown Lynchburg. The Sweetheart Dance celebrates fathers, daughters, mothers and sons. This “sweet” event takes place in our Genworth Education Center and will feature a spacious dance floor, bubbles, a decorative photo booth with photographer and access to photos, popcorn and refreshments.

Create Memory Jars at the Big Island Library, 10:30 a.m. Craft your own jar, and once it’s complete, you can record your favorite memories each day or week to reminisce about the good times. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Muse Valentine Date Night, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Muse, 1509 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg. A coffee date night with special desserts, live music, custom table settings for you and your guest. There will be custom table settings, a Valentine’s Day dessert and drink menu, live music and much more. Purchase a ticket to reserve your table.

IV Shades of Blue LIVE @The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill. 4 Shades of Blue is a group of musicians who strive to create good vibes with the tones they create. Cover charge is $10 starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 13

Beatles Rewind, 4 p.m. on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, will present its winter concert, playing such favorites as “Twist and Shout,” “Let It Be,” “Yesterday” and more, accompanied by a small rock band. Visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499 to purchase tickets.

Galentine’s Day Celebration, 5 to 7 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing in Lynchburg. Join Three Roads Brewery with your best girlfriends to celebrate the “Parks and Recreation” holiday all about declaring love and affection to the women who make up our support system. Grab your girls and come hang with us. We’ll have some laughs, a few adult beverages and create this beautiful painting together.

Feb. 14

Jefferson Choral Society’s Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. Prospective singers high school age and older with experience in choral music are invited to attend the open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 15

Read Around the World, 5 p.m., at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 6 to 8 are invited to explore countries through stories, pictures, music and other activities. No registration is required. Space is limited to 15 attendees. First come, first served. Stop at the Youth Services desk for a name tag before heading to the Community Meeting Room.

Feb. 16

Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA — Lynchburg. For more information, contact Leanne Washburn, Healthy Living director, at leannewashburn@ymcacva.org.

“Implicit Bias and Microaggressions Taking Place on Campus” with Dr. Tammy Hodo, 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 17

Commerce & Cocktails Presented by Member One FCU, 4 to 6 p.m. at Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristaurante, 4327 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. What better way to get an early start on the weekend than to join us in-person to initiate new relationships, and exchange information.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Feb. 18

Living Room at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

YWCA Central Virginia Presents: Raise the Vibrations & Voices, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theater on Main Street. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression, including dance pieces. It will incorporate the newly released production of “Voices” from the V-Day organization, a compilation of monologues and poems written to help raise voices toward ending violence. These orations were collected worldwide and give our community a creative platform to speak out against inequities in hopes of empowering all to end violence and racism. This show will be part of The Academy’s Black History Month Celebration series. Tickets are available at academycenter.org/event/ywca-vibrations-and-voices.

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy great music along with burgers and cold beer.

Feb. 19

Open Mic at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

John Bullard at the Bower Center, 7 p.m. at 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. John Bullard is a classically trained musician and the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Music to earn a degree in performance with the banjo. Bullard, along with a pianist, will be performing works from Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and others of the Baroque period, along with later-period pieces by Schumann and others. For tickets or more information, visit www.members.bowercenter.org/events-performances.

Off Season Market, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bedford VA Farmer’s Market. Join the second off-season market with bakers, producers and artisans.

Black History Month Tribute to James W. Mozee, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Old City Cemetery. Last fall’s Old City Cemetery’s annual Candlelight Tours featured the second black principal of Dunbar High School, James W. Mozee (1862-1941), as portrayed by Dee Brown. Tour attendees noticed there was no gravestone for Mozee in his family plot. In response, OCC will be holding a special event to honor Mozee’s life and raise funds for his gravestone. The event will feature educator Jennifer Petticolas speaking about Mozee’s contributions to Lynchburg’s African American community, plus a repeat portrayal of Mozee by Dee Brown, and attend a reception given in Principal Mozee’s memory. Admission is $10 per person and all proceeds will be used to purchase a gravestone for Mozee.

Lynchburg Plunge, 10 a.m. to noon, on Percival’s Island. Take a plunge into the James River in celebration of winter! In conjunction with the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team, the second annual Lynchburg Plunge at Percival’s Island is your chance to prove you can bear the cold and crawl out with pride. A portion of all proceeds go toward the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation scholarship fund. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Sign up at https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/lynchburg-plunge/

Feb. 20

Intermediate Salsa Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seven Hills Dance Studio at 4925 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. This class is for people who already know the basic Salsa moves. The class requires a minimum of 10 people to conduct. The cost of the class will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information or to register, email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Feb. 23

“Two Steps Forward and Three Steps Back: Examining the Relationship between Racism and Generational Trauma” with Dr. Brenda Lee, 6:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

The 139th Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Annual Meeting, this event celebrates the accomplishments of the Alliance and the Lynchburg region over the past year. At the annual meeting, you’ll hear the State of the Alliance Address, receive our annual Impact Report, eat, connect and hear from an amazing guest speaker. This event also includes special recognition through the presenting of the F. M. “Dink” Cloyd Award for volunteer service to the Alliance, the George Taylor Stewart III Award for community service; and the Young Professional to Watch Award, as well as the announcement of the Alliance Ambassador of the Year. Admission is $30 per person for Alliance members and $35 for general admission. Space is limited and a limited number of reserve tables with your company name displayed are available for $300. Reservations should be made by noon, Feb. 17 by registering online, contacting the Alliance at (434) 845-5966 or emailing info@lynchburgregion.org.

Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club presents: The Omega Man, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Due to an experimental vaccine, Dr. Robert Neville is the only survivor of an apocalyptic war, with the exception of a few hundred deformed, nocturnal people who also are homicidal maniacs. They blame science and technology for their condition and they see Neville as the last symbol of science, therefore he must die. Neville uses everything at his disposal in an attempt to survive.

Feb. 24

“History as Power: Racial Reconciliation and Restorative Justice through Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Historic interpreter and advocate Cheyney McKnight and historian Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will share their expertise. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Texas Inn’s Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge, at 7 p.m. at the Texas Inn at 422 Main St., Lynchburg. In celebration of National Chili Day, Texas Inn is kicking off “The Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge!” Five contestants will attempt to eat 72-ounces of our world-famous chili in under one hour. The winners will take home a trophy, a commemorative T-Shirt, a roll of tums and a can of Febreeze. Losers will have to pay for the chili.

Thursday Night Dancing at The Vibe Studio, at 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday, Vibe will have a Beginner and Intermediate lesson followed by some amazing social dancing. No partner necessary. Each month will be a new theme, focusing primarily on Modern, or West Coast, Swing. Intermediate lessons begin at 8:30 p.m., Beginner lessons at 9 p.m. and dancing from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.

Feb. 25

The King’s Singers Concert, 7:30pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lynchburg, 1215 VES Road. The King’s Singers are a world-renowned Grammy and Emmy award-winning British a cappella group featuring six male vocalists who are known for their technique, skill, and versatility offering a dynamic range of musical pieces. This concert, entitled Songbirds, is part of the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at www.fpcly.org or by calling the church office at (434) 384-6231.

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Rare Form at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Feb. 25 — 27

The Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School’s auditorium in Lynchburg. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Based on the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/wizardofoz.

Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food, and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Dj Break-Fast Reggae & BLACK LIGHT Paint night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black-lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School’s music program.

Brandie Hanks at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Coldest Night of the Year — Miriam’s House, 4 p.m. The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk to raise funds to support vulnerable families and individuals—those experiencing hurt and homelessness. Miriam’s House has a 28-year history of providing housing and support to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia. Our homeless response programs provide homes and restore dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors. Register at CNOY.COM/LYNCHBURG.

Feb. 27

4th Annual LDC Showcase 2022, at the Academy Center of the Arts. The annual showcase, Back to School, will feature over 200 dancers, performers, creators, studios, teams, choreographers, and dance crews from the Central Virginia area. Routines will highlight school themes such as Colors and Shapes, Seasons of Change, Gameday, Detention, Graduation, and more. Lynchburg Dance Connection’s showcase aims to unify the dance and performance community here in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas. The evening will conclude with High School and College Senior Scholarships being distributed at random. Tickets are available at academycenter.org/event/ldc-2022-showcase.

March 1

Anime Club at the Lynchburg Public Library, at 4:30 p.m. Tweens ages 9 to 14 are invited to attend our new, monthly Anime Club, where tweens can watch age-appropriate anime trailers and clips, try various Japanese snacks, create anime-themed crafts, and more. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Parents do not attend. Visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 20 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged. Anime Club will take place in the Community Meeting Room.

March 2

“Read Across America Day” Storytime, 10:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Ave. Celebrate Read Across America Day with a special storytime, featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Each child attending will receive a free picture book to keep. All ages are welcome but the event is best for ages 2 to 5. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Please visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

March 3

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience NIGHTRAIN & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the 70’s and 80’s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Drum Tao, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Drum Tao showcases the world’s foremost male and female performers in Japanese taiko drumming. Hailed for its fiery and athletic drumming routines, the group performs with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, spanning handheld snare drums to Odaiko drums that can weigh up to three tons. Tickets range in cost form $15 to $60. For more information, visit academycenter.org/health-safety-guidelines/.

March 5

King of the Mountain, 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre in Lynchburg. The King of The Mountain course is a single-track, one-mile course straight up Liberty Mountain. The race will start at Snowflex following Falwell Road, and the finish will be located at the very top of Snowflex, featuring 1,000 feet of elevation change.

March 10-April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time—the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 10

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Steal The Pint: Three Notch’d, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Craft Beer Cellar on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Stop in for a pint of Three Notch’d Green Terrors or Bourbon Biggie S’mores on tap and take a pint glass home.

March 11

Drop-In Family Craft Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Ave. Kids of all ages are welcome to stop by the library to complete a fun craft. No registration required. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

March 12

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Opening Weekend Day of Fun at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Book talk is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features “Escape from Monticello” by Steven K. Smith. The book is the eighth in The Virginia Mysteries, his series for young readers. Intrigued by the description of a lost collection and missing treasure described in letters discovered in a mysterious journal, Smith’s protagonists Sam, Derek and Caitlin discover that the letters were written by Thomas Jefferson’s granddaughters and set out to solve the mystery. History Candy Talk will be from noon to 2 p.m. and will discuss chocolate, sugar sticks, molasses candy and caramels. Join Susan Benjamin, the founder of True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for a look at the sugary confections enjoyed during the time of the American Revolution while sampling some of their favorite flavors from your own candy-tasting bag. Throughout the day will be family-friendly activities such as quill pen writing, archaeology demonstrations and games like hoop rolling, cup and ball, mancala and more. For more information or tickets, visit www.poplarforest.org/event/opening-weekend-day-of-fun.

Cider Barn Craft Fair at Chapel Creek Farms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4915 Pike Road, Montvale. The farm is hosting the annual Cider Barn Craft Fair. There’s no charge for admission or parking to come shop from local vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. The event is cash or check, though some vendors may accept credit cards. For more information, visit chapelcreek-farms.com/cider-barn.

Lucky Jars program at the Forest Library, 10:30 a.m. Record your favorite memories and count your golden blessings to add. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Daylight Saving Time Day 4-Course Wine Dinner at Magnolia Foods, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 2476 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come for an unforgettable evening of exquisite food paired with delectable wines. The cost of the dinner is $75/person (includes tax + gratuity). The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a sparkling wine toast. Reservations must be made with a credit card but will not be charged unless you fail to attend or cancel your reservation within 24 hours of the dinner. The featured wines will be available for retail purchase following the meal. Call (434) 528-5442 or message us to make your reservations.

March 13

Opening Weekend Trail Hike at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1 to 4 p.m. The natural beauty of the landscape at Poplar Forest captivated Thomas Jefferson. In fact, he compiled much of the material for his only book, Notes on the State of Virginia, when he decamped to Poplar Forest to elude British capture in 1781. Join Dr. Eric Proebsting, the director of Archaeology and Landscapes, for an afternoon trek through the woodlands and meadows of Poplar Forest. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested.

March 15

Explore Thomas Jefferson’s private villa, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest on an hour-long guided tour or take the Poplar Forest app audio tour at any time. Hear true stories and anecdotes about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. Find additional insight into the world and life of Poplar Forest’s enslaved residents on the Enslaved Community Tours offered regularly from April through October, at no extra cost. Face masks and proper social distancing are required in buildings and on tours. Admission to Poplar Forest includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and slave quarter site. Admission fees: $18 for adults; $16 for seniors and military; $10 for college students and teens; $6 for youth; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

March 17

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

March 18 — 20

Kiss Me Kate at the Academy Center of the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Renaissance Theatre an Academy Performance Partner Presents: Kiss Me Kate. First performed in 1948, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate involves the production of a musical version of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show’s director, producer, and star, and his leading lady, his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. A secondary romance concerns Lois Lane, the actress playing Bianca, and her gambler boyfriend, Bill, who runs afoul of some gangsters. Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 plus fees and taxes.

March 19

CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel in Downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music, and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse of neglect.

March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

March 26

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, at 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information and tickets, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/23/2022-celtic-festival-highland-games/.

Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Old City Cemetery, Museums & Arboretum. Learn how to graft in this 90-minute workshop and go home with two heirloom apple trees, tree care information, and a grafting knife. Reservations required. Cost is $40 (includes the cost of materials).

March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize that the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, will also prove to the audience that this style of music is still firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 1-9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.” Masks are required for all performances.

April 2

Virginia Hollow Live at the Bower Center for the Arts 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 305 North Bridge Street in Bedford. Virginia Hollow is a band and a sound born from the hills, valleys and mountains of Appalachia. Their performances and music take you on a journey fraught with raw emotions and stories of love, trust, betrayal, and longing. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/virginia-hollow-live-542322

April 7

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Health, Wellness & Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Road in Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Family YMCA for a Health, Wellness & Safety Fair! This will be a community event focusing on health related businesses and nonprofits.

April 9

The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.

11th Blossom to Bottle 3K & 5K, at the Peaks of Otter Winery, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. The annual run/walk also includes the 6th B2B Chili Cook Off. For tickets, visit www.Blossomtobottle.com

April 10

2nd Annual 5K on the Runway, 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg. The United Way 5K on the Runway, sponsored by Centra Health, is perfect for participants of all ages who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast as you run on the taxiway parallel to the main runway. There is a 500-person limit to this event. Due to airport restrictions, there are no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets allowed on the airport taxiway. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.

April 12

Family STEAM, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Family STEAM is a drop-in program best for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program, there will be multiple STEAM activities to complete together as a family. Choose between the 10:30 a.m. session or the 5 p.m. session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older. Family STEAM will take place in the Community Meeting Room.

April 13

Spring Break Family Storytime, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Celebrate spring with Spring Break Family Storytime. This special event features stories, songs, rhymes, and more. All ages are welcome; best for ages 2 to 5. Choose the storytime slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No registration is required; on the day of the program, visit the Youth Desk prior to the Storytime to receive your name tag to ensure your spot. Attendance limited to 25 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m., Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 279th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 15-17

S.H.E Matters- Women’s retreat (sisterhood, healing, empowerment), 6 p.m., at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. S.H.E Matters is a newly founded community; geared towards the healing and empowerment of all women through the use of community bonding and creative arts. During the three- day retreat, women will have the opportunity to build relationships with diverse women, dig deeper into their creative brain, learn more about how physical health aligns with mental health, gain access to resources for success, as well as give back to the community through serving as volunteers at a community dinner giveaway.

April 15

MTI ROCKS The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

April 16

Sunset Yoga at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take time for a much-needed time-out to experience the mindfulness of yoga and the natural beauty of the landscape at sunset. Join a teacher from Yoga Goodness for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per class for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people.

April 21

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 22

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The 11th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival is back for 2022. There will be 10 or more wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Entertainers include: The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency, The Dundies and Mended Fences.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 27-11 Poker Run, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., last bike out at 11 a.m., and the last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Cash Prizes for high/low hands, 50/50 Drawing, patch and craft vendors on site. Breakfast available for purchase from Roy’s Burger & Grill at Lynchburg Harley Davidson and lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16. Music provided by Thunder Ridge from 2 to 4 p.m.

April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 30

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time—and American history—as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

May 21

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

June 4

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

June 18

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 29

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Nov. 5

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 19

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975

Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.