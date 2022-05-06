Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jefferson Forest High School auditorium. The hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie,” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Remaining show dates are May 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

Through May 14

Godspell, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Remaining show dates are May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee May 8 at 2:30 p.m. At the behest of John the Baptist, young men and women forsake their jobs and take up the mantle of Jesus Christ, becoming his disciples in a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew set in modern-day New York City. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message.

May 6

The Wizard Of Oz, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Tickets are $10 and available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61500 or at the door.

High Fidelity & High Grass Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Concessions available. Admission $15 for non-members. Call (434) 907-2808.

Pre-Mother’s Day Party presented by Laughing John Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Laughing John Entertainment presents the Pre-Mother’s Day Party with DJ Kurupt & The Katz Band from Richmond. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

May 7

20th annual Festival of Gardening, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park in Lynchburg. Hill City Master Gardener Association will sell plants ranging from tomatoes to pepper to Hostas to exotic tropical plants and plants known to attract pollinators. Night-blooming cereus, native Jack in the pulpit, harlequin glory bower trees, sweet shrub, wild bleeding heart and more unusual varieties also will be available at the Festival.

Mayker’s Market at Bower Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Celebrate spring and shop local handmade goods at Bower Center for the Arts. With over two dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, you are sure to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and spring treasures at the Spring Mayker’s Market. This event will include the popular mimosa punch, chances to win door prizes, a spring gift basket raffle, free face painting and a maker’s space for children to get creative.

Anne Spencer House & Gardens Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House, 1313 Pierce St., Lynchburg. Join Lifetime Learning and UVa faculty for a day of exploring and learning at the Virginia Historic Landmark, the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum for a tour of the home and gardens of Anne Spencer, a poet of the Harlem Renaissance — a significant Black literary and cultural movement of the 1920s — civil rights activist, teacher and librarian.

Ride of Our Lives — Mental Health Awareness Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road. Horizon Behavioral Health is sponsoring its first benefit ride in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month. Registration for riders will begin at the Harley Davidson of Lynchburg at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 10 a.m. and all riders are encouraged to wear green in support of the cause. The rally will take place at our Horizon Wellness Center at Langhorne beginning at 11 a.m. where there will be live music by Pleading the Fifth as well as speakers, food and games waiting for riders, their families and the community.

Cat Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society. Training yoga instructor Lucy Hathaway will lead a free yoga class for all ages and levels and will guide you through one hour of yoga poses with adoptable cats. Bring a yoga mat. For more information, visit lynchburghumane.org.

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kick off this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children’s activities and delicious international cuisine.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Paint Party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramp Church International, 701 Thomas Road in Lynchburg. Come for a relaxing luncheon meal and painting lesson for Mom this Mother’s Day. Everything is provided.

Derby Day, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Join Bold Rock in celebrating the Kentucky Derby with a special derby-inspired Steal The Pint featuring our specialty cocktail, a feature menu with derby favorites, a best dressed/best hat contest and the race.

Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Warrior Success Academy and hosted by Kinetix Health Club, 6015 Fort Ave., Ste 24, Lynchburg. Learn dynamic responses to common street attacks. Grab a friend and learn some practical and effective skills to increase your awareness and ability to protect yourself. Open to ages 18 and older.

Derby Day at Avoca, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Sip on a refreshing drink while enjoying free passed appetizers. Come watch the race on big screen TV’s. Have a mint julep and some award-winning BBQ. Wear your best derby attire. There will be prizes for best ladies hat, dapper dude and best dressed couple. Listen to a live band. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Call (434) 608-2676 or (434) 369-1076 for more information. This is an adults-only event.

Wine & Roses Garden Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old City Cemetery Shrub Garden in Lynchburg. Enjoy a glass of rosé with sunset over the OCC’s 450 antique roses. Tickets for the 30-minute rose tour “My Favorite Roses” led by rose expert Lucas Peed are $60 per person with advanced ticket purchase required.

Sunset Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Take a time out to experience the mindfulness of yoga amidst the natural beauty of the Poplar Forest landscape. Join Megan Dillon, an instructor from Awakened Hearts Yoga, for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Mother’s Day Paint Night with Live Music, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Enjoy relaxing live music, catch up on conversation with your mom over coffee and cake while painting with instructor Jen Phelps and listen to relaxing music. Each purchased ticket includes two 11x14 canvas, one slice of cake per ticket holder, coffee, tea, sparkling water and other light refreshments. Money from ticket sales will help MHOTA programs. To learn more, visit mhota.org.

May 8

Mother’s Day Brunch, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Come to the taproom for a Mother’s Day Brunch, which includes “mom”-mosas, brunch menu and live music.

Mother’s Day Tea at Avoca, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Avoca invites you to a celebration to honor Mom. Join us for a Mother’s Day tea party at Avoca’s beautiful mansion. Moms are free; all others $5. There will be tea, scones with clotted cream, jam, fruit and cookies. Enjoy a walk on the grounds and a self-guided tour of the magnificent historic home is encouraged.







May 9

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.







May 10

Align Before 9 — Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7000.







May 12

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.







May 13

Charles Billingsley in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Popular crossover vocalist Charles Billingsley will perform the Debut Concert of his new CD titled “The Shadow of Your Smile”, in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature a collection of American standards and classic songs, He will be accompanied by the full LSO orchestra, along with the “LSO Big Band” for a portion of the concert. In addition to the title song, selections will include “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Time to Say Goodbye”, “Bring Him Home”, and “Danny Boy”, along with many others. Proceeds will benefit a number of local non-profit organizations, including the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, World Help, and H20Life. Tickets will go on sale March 14, and can be purchased through the Academy Center Box Office at 434-846-8499 or online at https://academycenter.org/event/lso-charles-billingsley/







May 13-14

REFIT Experience Weekend, at Hyland Heights Baptist Church. The founders of an internationally offered fitness program are coming to host a 90-minute workout and instructor training. The event is co-hosted by Hyland Heights Baptist Church and Live Move Be Fitness. The 90-minute REFIT workout is open to the public, and the event is scheduled for Friday, May 13. The following day, a 1-day REFIT Instructor certification will take place, allowing newly certified instructors to teach REFIT in their respective communities. To register for the workout or the instructing training, visit www.REFITREV.com.







May 14

Annual Car Show & Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 931 Ashland Ave, Bedford. The first Annual Car Show and Spring Fling, in association with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, will feature antique cars, hot rods, tactical vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, vendors and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club collaborate for exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. Art in the Park is free to attend. For more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Ecclesia School of the Arts to perform Esther, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The biblical story of Esther will be creatively interpreted by ESA students and staff through classical ballet, tap, jazz, and modern dance styles. Tickets are currently available through the Academy or at EcclesiaArts.com.







May 15

Day of Wellness, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peaks of Otter Winery, 2122 Sheep Creek Rd., Bedford. Preregister for mini-massages. Bring a picnic, hang out and listen to live music, walk through the orchard, visit the farm animals and sip wine. Licensed massage therapists will offer 15 minute mini-massages. Register at https://form.jotform.com/221036818607960

4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg. The 4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture: Preserving the Artistic Legacy of James Fitzgerald (1899-1971) will be held at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College with a reception to follow. The lecture will be a hybrid event with the option to attend in person or virtually via YouTube.







May 16

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.







May 17

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 586-8911.







May 19

Empower Women’s Seminar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. This one-day empowering seminar series is geared for women in business. Four breakout speakers and a keynote speaker will highlight leadership, excellence in business and finance, as well as mental wellbeing. Breakfast will be served 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will also be provided.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

Josh Blue: As NOT Seen On TV Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic – he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likeability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $40. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.







May 20-21

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeologists and interpreters for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18+; $10 for youth ages 6—17 and college students; and free for children under 6.







May 20

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.