Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

July 11

Eat & Meet at Mizumi Japanese Bistro, 11 a.m. to noon, 1125 Main St, Lynchburg. Join us at a different Alliance member restaurant each month to bite down, build relationships, and better your business during your lunch break. You’ll have the opportunity to grab lunch with Alliance staff, board members, ambassadors, and fellow guests. Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no registration fee – you’re just responsible for your own lunch.

Bilingual Family Night at Timbrook Library, 5 to 7 p.m. at 18891 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg. Join us outside on the new Timbrook library basement patio for games, snacks and a book giveaway. Speakers of any and all languages are welcome. Bring your family out to meet other families from different cultures that live in our area.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Christmas in July with Jennifer Bee at the Madison Heights Library. 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Madison Heights Library, 200 River James Shopping Center. Free event. Local author Jennifer Bee will read from her recently published book “The Killing Carol,” a mystery using the theme of the Twelve Days of Christmas. She will also discuss tips for writers hoping to enter the publishing world. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and autographing. Contact (434) 946-9488, ext. 2.

OPEN JAM & Art/Insomnia JAM, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Open Jam begins at 7 p.m. with the unplugged Jam and art session starting at 11 p.m.

July 12

Studio Day at the Lynchburg Public Library, 3 to 4 p.m. at 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Come hang out with other tweens and teens and make use of the art supplies at Open Studio Days. Participants will have access to a selection of sketching pencils, paints colored pencils, and oil pastels. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Parents do not attend; attendees must be ages 9 to 17 years old. Limit 20 participants.

Firearms Safety for Concealed Carry, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at SafeSide Lynchburg, 2309 Mayflower Dr., Lynchburg. This introductory course to firearm safety, the SafeSide “Gun Safety For Concealed Carry” Course, meets the requirements for the Virginia Concealed Carry Permit application. It briefly covers the state law, basic safety rules, gun choices, threat assessment and situational awareness. The instructor will answer any questions and introduce you to SafeSide’s resources for training, practice and rental programs. No guns or ammo are required. A certificate will be issued upon completion. This course is taught by NRA Certified Instructors. The course is $40 per person at the Range Counter and discounted when purchased online.

Bedtime Storytime, 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Bedtime Storytime. Bedtime Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. Includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Lindy Hop Lesson and Social Dance, 8 to 10:30 p.m. at RiverView Vinyl, 901 Jefferson Street, G3, Lynchburg. Lynchburg Lindy Hop and Swing is back every Tuesday at Riverview Vinyl. Admission is $5 per person. There will be beginner and progressive intermediate lesson starting at 8 p.m. Social dancing begins at 9 p.m.

July 13

Food Trucks on the Lawn, 5 to 8 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church. Come out to Food Truck Wednesdays and eat under the new outdoor pavilion.

July 13-23

2022 Peaks and Pieces Quilt Show, at the Central Bedford Public Library, 321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. Free event, open during library hours. View 80 to 100 quilts in traditional, modern and art styles. Winners determined by Viewers’ Choice voting.

July 14

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, 157 Main St., Appomattox. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Art of Wellness: Silent Charity Auction & Art Show, 6 p.m., at the Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. This event showcases artists of various ages and backgrounds in partnership with our cause as they have graciously donated their work to be auctioned off. All proceeds will go to the Suicide Prevention Awareness Coalition to support our mission of promoting: education, awareness, advocacy, and support to those affected by suicide in Central Virginia. All bids for artwork will be online using the following link: www.biddingowl.com/SuicidePreventionAwarenes

Bedtime Storytime, 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Bedtime Storytime. Bedtime Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. Includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Tate Tuck Trio at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. No cover charge. Tate Tuck weaves in and out of genres like country, rock, bluegrass, folk, blues, r&b, a little pop, and even some rap.

Lantern Tour, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Cost is $10 per person and tickets are available at www.redhill.org.

July 15

Snowflex Family Fun Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, 4000 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. This event is $10 per person and includes a 2-hour Combo Pass, bounce house, raffles, and carnival-style games.

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Holly Bos, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Travis Reigh — Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Travis Reigh is a rock roots country vocal singer who has a sound you can’t look away from. Travis thrives on the excitement on people loving good music and enjoying a good time. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy house from 3 to 6 p.m. and showtime beginning at 8 p.m. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Starry Night with the Campbell County Public Library, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Come for a free night of stargazing and visit with the Campbell County Pop-Up Library.

July 15 — 17

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days, Smith Mountain Lake. The biggest Pirate Party in Southwest Virginia will happen again for the 9th time at Smith Mountain Lake. Pirate events will happen all over the lake. Events at Mangos, Bridgewater Plaza, Jake’s Place, Drifters, Mariners Landing and Crazy Horse Marina. Details and times for individual venues will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

July 16

Indoor Yard Sale for Bedford Cares, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20370 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. The yard sale will feature furniture, household décor, clothing, books and more. All money raised will benefit the Trap, Neuter, and Return efforts of ferals in our community by Bedford Cares.

Let Freedom Ride, 8:30 a.m., at the Lynchburg Harley-Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Unleash your freedom on the open road during our let freedom ride lunch ride. Meet at the dealership at 8:30 a.m. with rollout at 9 a.m. The destination is TBD. Free entry to ride. You’re responsible for your lunch purchase.

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

HopeDriven’s Wheels-4-Waylon Car, Truck, & Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Waylon Means, of Lynchburg, was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia — a rare genetic blood disorder that leads to Aplastic Anemia and an increased risk of Leukemia — at 3 years old. Waylon must undergo regular blood draws every 2 months and bone marrow biopsies every 6 to 12 months. He will be going to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this summer to undergo further testing and treatment. HopeDriven — a local non-profit organization — selected Waylon to sponsor for Wheels-4-Waylon, a benefit car/truck/powersports show at Tree of Life Ministries. All proceeds will be donated to Waylon’s family for his medical bills. Entry into the car show is $10 minimum donation and all spectators are free. There will be several different attractions such as Hot Wheels racing, a bounce house, a dunk tank, Live DJ, business vendors, food trucks, and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club are excited to safely bring people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery.

Teacher Supply Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mardel Christian & Education, 2307 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Come by and donate a bag of supplies for teachers! If you can’t make it to the event you can drop off supplies anytime July 16 to 30 at Mardel.

Don’t Goat Me Started: Up Close with OCC’s Resident Quadrupeds, 10 to 11 a.m., at the grounds in front of Old City Cemetery’s Center, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Hoof on over to the Gravegarden and spend an hour of your morning greeting, petting, and feeding our four-legged friends named Morris, Sampson, and Baxter. Horticulturalist Evan Reedy and OCC Marketing Manager & Historian Michael Hudson share some fascinating facts about our goats’ species.

FLY IN / DRIVE IN, 10 a.m. at Lynchburg VA RC & FPV, 4401 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Bring anything and everything to fly and drive for a day of fun at the Lynchburg field. We will be doing nutball combat and cooking hot dogs.

Dye-ing for Summer, 10:30 a.m., at the Forest Library. Need an extra pop of color in your summer wardrobe? The Forest Library will be hosting a Tie Dye Party this summer. Participants will need to bring their own shirt, other article of clothing, or accessory to dye. Registration is required and seats are limited. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 and older.

2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival, 2 to 10:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 to $35 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-one-family-soul-food-funk-festival-tickets-265673445427.

Rivermont Block Party, 5 to 8 p.m. at 1300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. Join us at our Rivermont block party, right here in the neighborhood this summer for free food, games, music, inflatables and giveaways. For more details, visit gcclynchburg.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1309578

GENESIS 3 Show, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center. DarkDreama Productions presents a special Summer Show from electronic artist The Visionary. This show will bring you along the beginning tales of The Dark Dreama storied past. His closeness to the this exile angel and their love of the earth girl only known as ‘The girl with no name.’

Saturday Vibes: Lew Taylor, 7 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Lew Taylor has more than 25 years as a professional musician and entertainer, he’s arranged music for 60-piece concert orchestras, played with 16-piece jazz bands and even discovered and mentored Prince’s backup singer, Shelby Johnson.

Hunter Overstreet at Jojo Pizza, 7 to 10 p.m., JoJo Pizza, 1400 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg. Listen to some of your favorite pop and rock tunes of the 80’s and 90’s.

Lantern Tour, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Cost is $10 per person and tickets are available at www.redhill.org.

The Worx — LIVE at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road. Lynchburg WORX is an award winning Mid-Atlantic regional band entertaining audiences for 30 years. $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.