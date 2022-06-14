Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through June 19

“Anne of Green Gables,” at the Renaissance Theatre, Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. Performances June 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 at 8 p.m., with a matinee at 3 p.m. June 19. The classic, Anne of Green Gables adapted by Peter DeLaurier, tells the story of brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, who are sent to an orphanage in Nova Scotia for a boy to help them on the farm. Instead, they are instead left with 11-year-old Anne Shirley, whose acclimation to life in Avonlea on Prince Edward Island isn’t exactly smooth sailing. Over the course of 6 years, this romantic, hot-headed, and energetic girl wins their hearts and turns the stodgy, rural Canadian community into a bright world of “kindred spirits.” For information and to purchase tickets visit: renaissance.booktix.com.

June 14

Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club Community Dinner & Bingo, 6 p.m. at the club building, 115 Bruner Road (Virginia 671), Monroe. The menu is pork barbeque, tossed salad, two sides, bun, dessert, and beverage. Cost is $9 for adults, $6 for children with kids 5 and under free. Take out is available.

June 16

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Lynchburg Pops Community Band, 7:30 p.m. at E.C. Glass High School Auditorium, 2111 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Presenting the music of Copeland, Sousa, Bizet and Gershwin, to name just a few of the composers. It will feature former first trumpet with the Army Band, Dr. Chuck Seipp, as guest soloist in an amazing arrangement of the Carnival of Venice. Later in the program, he will be joined by his brother, Dr. Lynn Seipp, on clarinet and nephew, Dr. Larry Seipp, trumpet on two other pieces. Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door (cash only), with students and seniors tickets at $7.50.

June 17

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Star Wars Night, 6:30 p.m. Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for Star Wars Night. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Down East Wood Ducks.

June 17-18

2022 VMA State Horseshoe Tournament, 9 a.m. at Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727 in Lynchburg.

June 18

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride, collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is an informal monthly car show for all automotive & motorcycle enthusiasts.

Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. Free course. The Virginia State Police is teaching a free motorcycle self assessment course. Ride your motorcycle as you learn and practice rider safety through the use of the S.I.P.D.E (Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute) process. Learn how to handle Hazards, Special Situations, Interstate Highways, Curve Negotiation and much more. All of this in a safe environment with the assistance of the Virginia State Police motor troopers. Space is limited to 30 riders. You must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.

Juneteenth — The Story Behind the Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

Scribble Me This: Tile Coaster Art, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Spruce up your living room with a watercolor masterpiece. Enter the ink tile coaster: a customizable work of art to keep your table both lively and ring-free. Learn how to customize your own ceramic tile with just markers and rubbing alcohol. Seats are limited, so please sign up online at https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/. Participants must be ages 12+. For additional information or questions, please visit our website at www.bplsonline.org or call us at (540) 425-7002.

Saturday Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Saturday Storytime is best for children ages 2 to 5, plus their caregivers and siblings. Saturday Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No preregistration required.

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

FILM SCREENING: Summertime, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join Nick George the Poet and the Academy Center of the Arts for this screening of “Summertime”! Before and after the film, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in both writing and discussion-based activities that highlighting social-emotional learning and education. SYNOPSIS: Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelenos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver — they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

Juneteenth Commemoration, 4 to 7 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. At 4 p.m., BBQ & Concert, featuring Bistro Brothers BBQ, outdoors at the Earley Memorial Shrub Garden (across from Cemetery Chapel). Seating is limited; bring a lawn chair. Cost is $5. At 5 p.m., a jazz Concert by pianist/keyboardist Isaac J. Williams and the IJW Trio (including Tyler on drums, & Chris Guly, bass) will begin.

June 19

Flesh and Blood Uprising Prerelease, 1 p.m. at Dragon Fire Games, 3102 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Flesh and Blood is releasing a new set in June. There will be pack-per-win prizing, plus additional promos and prizing depending on attendance. This event is a sealed deck event, where each player gets six packs to build their deck. Entry into the event is going to be $35, and available for only 16 players, so this event signup is at a first-come, first-serve basis.

June 20

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 20-24

World War II Day Camp: Welcome to Normandy, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial’s 2022 day camp is headed to Normandy. Join an exploration of the history and culture of northern France and learn what life was like for Normans before, during, and after World War II. The one-day camp for rising first, second, and third graders will take place on Monday and registration costs $25 ($20 for members). The three-day camp for rising fourth, fifth, and sixth graders runs Wednesday to Friday and registration costs $55 ($50 for members). Registration open until June 19, 2022. Payment required at the time of registration. Register at dday.org/wwii-day-camp.

June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

1776 the Musical, 7:30 p.m. each evening at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Take in a performance at the historic home’s 8th annual presentation of 1776 — the Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence — on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for three nights only. Revel in the revolutionary spirit while getting acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your family and friends, grab your chairs or a blanket, and sit back and enjoy theatre under the stars. Wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages as well as snacks will be available for purchase on site. Tickets to 1776 are $17.76 for adults (ages 18+); $13 for students (ages 6–17 and college); and $4 for children (ages 5 and under).

June 23

Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Is your business looking for interns, part-time or full-time employees? Are you looking for a job? Join the our annual Job Fair at Forest Public Library. To register, visit bedfordareachamber.com.

June 24

Academy Youth Theatre Presents: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Youth Theatre’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, where the classic tale of Quasimodo comes to life on the Historic Academy Theatre stage. Quasimodo, the hunched back bell-ringer who longs to be “out there,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, Quasimodo escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Tickets range in price form $6 plus taxes and fees to $15 plus taxes and fees.

434 Drumline Showcase 2022, 7 to 9 p.m., Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join 434 Drumline, a youth-based percussion performance ensemble, for their 2022 showcase held in the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre at the Academy Center of the Arts. Members aged 12 to 21 from the Greater Lynchburg area come together to perform a marching percussion style production including various drumline warm-ups, section features, and a short marching routine with commentary in between. Tickets cost $8 to $10. For more information, visit academycenter.org/event/434-drumline-summer-camp/.

June 25

Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center. Join the Rejoice Women Vendor Fair for a free event and shop with some great vendors. Fun, games, live music, refreshments for the entire family. Vendors can reserve space for $30 at rejoicewomen.brushfire.com/events/532565. Space is available on a first come, first served basis.

CASA Information Session, 10 a.m. at 901 Church St, Lynchburg. Join to learn how you can impact the life of a child in foster care and advocate for their best interests.

June 27

June 27 — 29

Bees’ Football Kid’s Camp, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stinger Stadium at Brookville High School. After a two-year break, the camp for kids ages 4-12 returns. The cost is $40 per camper and includes a camp t-shirt for everyone who pre-registers by June 8. Email Coach Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us for more information or to register.

June 29

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer. Join us from 5-9pm for live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, breweries, and more.

June 30

July 2

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats for the biggest fireworks show in Lynchburg, presented by Bank of the James. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Salem Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

July 3

Before The Works Independence Day Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford. Celebrate Independence Day at Liberty Lake Park with live music, food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks. Admission is $10 for adults and children are free.

July 4

July 7

July 8

The Incredibles — Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

July 9

Horse & Hound Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter Winery. Virginia’s most unique wine festival is back, events throughout the day with horses and dogs. Enjoy some of Virginia’s finest wineries while listening to live music by Sam Austin and Silverline, visiting art, craft and food vendors. Bring children and dogs to participate in the fun. Free fun included in admission: The Foam Pit, Sprinklers, Cold Wet Towels, Misting Stations and more! Bring a change of clothes or a towel and get WET to beat the heat! Free bottled water available to keep hydrated thanks to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. For tickets, visit www.peaksofotterwinery.com/events-1/horse-and-hound-wine-festival-2022

July 11

Bilingual Family Night at Timbrook Library, 5 to 7 p.m., Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg. Bring your family out to meet other families from different cultures that live in our area for games, snacks and a book library.

July 13-23

2022 Peaks and Pieces Quilt Show, at the Central Bedford Public Library, 321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. Free event, open during library hours. View 80 to 100 quilts in traditional, modern and art styles. Winners determined by Viewers’ Choice voting.

July 14

July 15

