Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Nov. 12

Nunsense, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The hilarious musical comedy about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!) after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, November 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets are $18 to $20. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

Nov. 4 to 13

Little Town Players Presents Blithe Spirit, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. Blithe Spirit, written by Noël Coward, one of the wittiest and most prolific comedy playwrights of all time, is being brought to life on the LTP stage. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 540-586-5881 (leave a message), going online at www.littletownplayers.com and clicking the “tickets” button, or getting them at the door.

Nov. 4 to 5

Mother Daughter Retreat, 8 a.m. Thomas Road Outpost, 1 Mountain View Rd, Lynchburg. Mothers and Daughters of all ages, escape away to the mountains for a weekend retreat and spend some quality time together at TRO. There will be camp fires going all day long, ATV rides, zip lines, obstacle courses, worship sessions, great food, and so more. The cost is $125 per person.

Jazz@720, 7 p.m., 720 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Featuring live jazz bands and performers in an upscale table and lounge setting with food & beverage menu available. Friday, Nov. 4 will serve as the event's launch with local quintet Flat Five Jazz taking the stage followed by jazz aficionado Lew Taylor and his band on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets and more info: cammentertainment.com/720.

Nov. 4

Pancake Jamboree, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg City Armory, 1200 Church Street, Lynchburg. The Exchange Club of Lynchburg, 61st annual, all you can eat pancake jamboree. 10 tickets or more are $9 each; tickets at the door are $10. Children four years old or younger ear free. The meal includes coffee, milk or soft drink and sausage. Tickets are available at Overstreet Hardware, Bank of the James, Kwik As a Wink Dry Cleaners – Fort Hill Village, Market at Main, Chestnut Hill Bakery or Any Club member. Raffle tickets are available, with a grand prize of $500 gift card.

Enchanted Trail: Whooooo's There?, 11 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. at Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Walk the trails behind Timbrook Library as you read a whimsical story and learn about Virginia owls. Enjoy the enchanting decorations, and complete a scavenger hunt along the way. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and sensible shoes are a must.

First Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy every First Friday of the month for the latest art exhibits, featuring an array of local, regional and national artists presenting their works in various mediums. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Holiday Trivia Fundraiser - Literacy Volunteers of CCPL, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Games start at 5:45 p.m. $5 donation for children; $10 donation for adults. All proceeds will go to Literacy Volunteers of Campbell County Public Library.

Business Hall of Fame Gala presented by Liberty University, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. The annual Business Hall of Fame Gala presented by Liberty University features a V.I.P. reception, the induction of two distinguished business leaders into the Business Hall of Fame, a candle-lit dinner, and time for mingling and merriment. Admission is $100 per person. Corporate tables are available for $1,000 and wine is also available for purchase ahead of the event. Contact Heath Barret at hbarret@lynchburgregion.org to reserve a table.

Golden Girls Paint & Karaoke night, 7 to 10:30 p.m., 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. Join Madison House of the arts in celebrating the classic TV show the “The Golden Girls," with a paint night hosted by Jerry Johnson, Chris Townsend, Jen Phelps, Kierstin and DJ Breakfast. Enjoy karaoke with DJ Breakfast and Jerry, games with Jerry and art with Kierstin and Jen with prizes for karaoke and games. There will be cheesecake, coffee, tea and apple cider. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.

Death Row Chronicles, 7:30 p.m. at 725 Mansfield Ave, Lynchburg. In this walkthrough dramatic production, you will be walked through the life of two death row inmates. Admission is free and concessions are available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tracielynn + Karlee Raye, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Country artist Tracielynn is not afraid to make a statement with her music. The Karlee Raye Band provides a wide variety of music ranging from old school country, to blue, to soft rock, and even ionto pop. No matter what genre you like or what mood you’re in, the Karlee Raye Band guarantees a well rounded show that will keep you on your toes and having a ball. Admission is $13 plus fees in advance or $20 at the door beginning at 7 p.m.

Couch Acoustics Live, 8 p.m. at Liberty University's Montview Starbucks, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. This free concert features students Joe Bucci, Maddy Vandy and T.J. Lawson.

Nov. 5 to 6

Festival of Light, 10 a.m. at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club, 1499 Coffee Road, Lynchburg. Admission is $5 per day or $8 for a weekend pass. Ages 12 and under are free. Vendors include: Astrology, Aura Photography, Crystals, Natural healing products, Handcrafted Jewelry, Leather Crafting, Chair Massage, Reflexology, Reiki practitioners, Energy healers, health and beauty products, herbal products, lots of arts and crafts, Psychics, Mediums, and much more. Belly Dancers will perform on Saturday and Sunday at noon. A Tibetan bowl Sound Bath after the show on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. All details are found on the website: www.festivaloflight.webs.com.

Nov. 5

Mistletoe Market Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord. Vendors, crafts, bake sale, silent auction, afghan raffle, door prizes. Stew while it lasts, $10 per quart.

Papa Day & Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, at 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. In celebration of what Papa loved best, in the place he loved best, there will be a fall festival on his birthday weekend.

12th Annual Mabel Glass Heritage United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

FALL-A-DAYS Vendor Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Join us for our fall vendor event at Second Stage. Enjoy a selection of handmade goods from Central Virginia.

8th Annual CASA Superhero Run, 10 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike, Lynchburg. Calling all superheroes. Join the 8th Annual CASA Superhero Run. You can run, walk, or raise money for CASA and be a real-life superhero to some very special children right here in Central Virginia. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsuperherorun.com.

Apple Valley 5K cross country race, 10 a.m., Gross' Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford. Race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Awards given in eight age groups and to top male and female overall. Awards crafted by Emerson Creek Pottery. Entry fee $25. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. and includes a T-shirt while they last. For information or an application, email race director Theresa Boyes at e173boyes@aol.com or call or text (540) 529-0131.

Homeschool First Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, 4660 Fort Ave., Lynchburg. Vendors include: Lake Gypsy, Stitch Witch of Bedford, The Nested Magpie, Finding Joy Boutique, The Rustic Raven, Pampered Chef and more from our HSF members. Items include: Art and art prints, unique artisan jewelry, plants and terrariums, holiday gifts/décor, artisan wind chimes, clothing and greeting cards.

Hill City Robot Combat V, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Virginia Episcopal School, 400 VES Road, Lynchburg. Thirty robots battle for the championship title. Food trucks will also be on site. No fee or registration required for spectators. More info: vector-space.org/combat-robots

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Forest Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Academy Youth Theatre Presents: Winnie the Pooh KIDS, 10:30 to noon, Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499. Tickets range in price from $6 to $20, plus taxes and fees.

Flapjacks & Flannels, 11 a.m. Bold Rock Hard Cider, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford. Nothing screams Fall quite like two things: flannels & cider. Throw in some flapjacks and you've got yourself a great day. The event features all-day pancake specials, specialty cocktails, live music, games and more.

Garden Gnome Zine & Art Fair, noon to 5 p.m., Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Visit the gnomes this winter for an event you don't want to miss! Art, zines, riso and beer.

League of Legends World Championship Final in Theaters, 4 to 10:30 p.m. at Regal River Ridge mall, 3411 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. This is a one night only event. Don’t miss any of the action, strategy, and skill from the world’s best League of Legends players as the excitement of the World Final is broadcast live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. This cinema viewing party experience gives the opportunity to come together with other players, be treated to commemorative thunder sticks (available while supplies last) and an unprecedented Opening Ceremony performance by Grammy-award winning artist Lil Nas X. Purchase tickets here: https://lolintheaters.com/theaters/

Hallowine, 5 to 10 p.m. at Lazy Days Winery, 1351 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Join us if you dare for a night of ghoulishly good music, bonfire at sunset, corn hole, shopping vendors, spooktacular food and wine. Admission is $10 includes wine tasting, with $5 general admission without tasting. Children 12 and under are free.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Jodie Davis, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill, 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Jodie Davis plays a range of music from well known oldies to new hits that everybody loves.

Death Row Chronicles, 7:30 p.m. at 725 Mansfield Ave, Lynchburg. In this walkthrough dramatic production, you will be walked through the life of two death row inmates. Admission is free and concessions are available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

First Saturday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 for students, military and teachers (valid ID must be presented to receive the discounted price), which can be paid in cash, Cashapp and Venmo. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Nov. 6

Starr Hill Bend N' Brew, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., at Starr Hill On Main, 1300 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an hour long yoga class with the best bonus: beer. The yoga is suitable for all ability levels. Ticket comes with one free beer. Please bring your own yoga mat if possible. There will be a few on reserve to borrow.

White Glove Tea, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg.

Nov. 7

Eat & Meet, 1 to 2 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3812 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Come to a different Alliance member restaurant each month to bite down, build relationships, and better your business during your lunch break. You’ll have the opportunity to grab lunch with Alliance staff, board members, ambassadors, and fellow guests. Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no registration fee – you’re just responsible for your own lunch.

Nov. 8

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Nov. 9

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 10

Organizational Launch of The Lynchburg Peacemakers an Anti-violence organization, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. The public is invited.

Nov. 11 to 13

Aladdin Jr., 7 to 9 p.m. at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School For Innovation, Polk Street, Lynchburg. Aladdin Jr is coming to Dunbar Theatre on November 11 to 13. This is the new updated Broadway version with new music and lots of excitement. Tickets are available on LynchburgTickets.com. Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 11; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 12; and 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. During a moving annual commemoration, the D-Day Memorial will pay special tribute to those who have worn our Nation’s uniform and honor each one present.

3rd Annual Veterans Day Commemoration, 4 p.m. at The National Center for Healthy Veterans, Valor Farm, at 980 Wards Road, Altavista. This year’s event will include a concert by Top 10 Billboard recording artist, Danny Griego, food trucks, and Valor Farm meals available for purchase. The patriotic event will celebrate the value of Veterans past, present, and future.

Historic Courthouse Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m. at 774 Village Highway, Rustburg. Enjoy a cozy evening outdoors filled with white lights, craft vendors, a bonfire, music, coffee, food, an open museum, and holiday spirit. Entry for citizens and vendors is free. A donation to the Historical Society is welcomed. For more information, email kllane@co.campbell.va.us or call (434) 332-9507.

TOSCA, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. One of the most powerful and popular operas of all time! A superstar actress, Floria Tosca is caught in a passionate web of LOVE, JEALOUSY, DICTATORSHIP, LUST and VENGEANCE. Her innocent soul, devoted only to her Art and to her lover--a revolutionary painter—is swept into a dramatic story that is relevant for us today. Be thrilled by Puccini’s music played by a full orchestra, brilliant singers and spectacular sets and costumes. Tickets are available at operaonthejames.org or by calling (434) 864-8499.

Ready Steady Go, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Dish, 1120 Main St. Ste A Lynchburg. "Ready Steady Go Lynchburg" presents: A music and dance filled night featuring the best tracks of: Ska, Mod, Brit-Pop, 60's Soul, Garage Rock, Dance Hall Reggae, early R&B, and Freak Beat. No cover charge. Dress in early 60's attire or wearing black and white checkered item for a free gift.