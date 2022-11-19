Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Nov. 19

Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adult Care Center of Central Virginia, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Stop by the Refectory on the lower level of Court Street United Methodist Church for new and gently used home décor, themed party supplies, craft supplies, storage bins, small appliances, television sets, vintage movies and TV shows on VHS and DVD, office/school supplies, and more.

Greenview’s Annual Fall Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenview Church of God, 1227 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg. Come for fun and great deals from more than 20 vendors, a silent auction, yard sale, kids zone, bake sale, food and drink items and of course homemade strawberry preserves and apple butter.

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

GFWC Bedford Woman's Club Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Middle School in Bedford. More than 90 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks.

Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center. Local craft vendors selling their fare.

Christmas Open House, 9 a.m., Boonsboro Shopping Center, 4925 Boonsboro Rd., Lynchburg. Come see Santa and Mrs. Clause from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 25% off, Buy 2 get 1 ornaments, and new this year, the Golden Pickle. Will you be the one to find it?

Thanksgiving market, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Forest Farmer's Market, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. Stroll through the market to purchase local staples for a delicious Thanksgiving meal. There will be artisans attending to start your holiday shopping.

Thanksgiving Traditions Tour, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Join Old City Historian Judi Harvey for a talk on Thanksgiving as we know it. You'll learn how our holiday traditions came to be, even before the Pilgrims arrived on the shores of what is now America.

A CHRISTmas Gathering, 10 a.m. Main Street, Appomattox. Bring a friend and enjoy shopping downtown for all of Christmas decorations and gifts. Enjoy home-baked goodies and cider at the Visitors Center and sign up for the doorprizes.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the LPL Youth Services department. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Pet Photos with Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Living Gift at Sign Rock, 1173 Moneta Road, Bedford. Pet photos with Santa $15 each.

Melee on The Mountain HD 2, 1:30 p.m. at Press Start Tech & Games, 18243 Forest Rd., Lynchburg. Enter the free monthly Super Smash Bros. Melee Series! Friendly matches will begin at 1:30 PM and the tournament bracket will begin at 2 p.m. Controllers available to rent for $5. To register, visit https://www.start.gg/tournament/melee-on-the-mountain-hd-2/register.

Winter Festival - Low Country Boil - Christmas Fundrasier, 2 to 8 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr. Lynchburg. Entertainment featuring Live Tandem at 3 p.m., Heat of the Night at 7 p.m. Food and bands cost $20 per person; bands only $10 per person.

LSYO Fall Concert, 4 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Rd., Lynchburg. Hear the musical stars of tomorrow as the Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra String and Symphonic ensembles present their Fall Concert, under the direction of Gina DiCarlo. A variety of works will be performed, including composers Berlioz, Respighi, Purcell, and more. Tickets are $12 adults and $6 students (general admission). Tickets will be sold at the door (cash, check or credit card).

Death Row Chronicles, 5 p.m. 725 Mansfield Ave, Lynchburg. Death Row Chronicles is a walk-through production depicting the life of two death row inmates, one physical and one spiritual. Free food and free admission.

Bingo and Stew, 5 p.m. at Rustburg Ruritan Club. Join Rustburg Dixie Softball for Bingo and Stew. This annual event is used as a fundraiser with proceeds going towards building a home softball complex of our own. Stew available for $10 a quart. Pre-order here: forms.gle/1re9FqVUox5PtATB9. Bingo is 21 games for $25.

Art Auction, Centenary UMC, 6 to 8 p.m. at 1501 Rivermont Ave. More than 60 original works by the late Shirley Smith Moorman will be offered in both Silent (6 p.m.) and Live (7 p.m.) auctions. Proceeds to benefit Centenary's emergency assistance ministry.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Carnival Banquet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Rd., Evington. Join the pre-k to 6th grade Carnival Banquet. There will be food, fun, and games!

RDR at Rivermont Bierhaus, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Red Dirt Runaways will preform favorite tunes from all things country to rock to even a few originals from the girls themselves.

Bottom of the Barrel at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Jerry Wimmer welcomes “Bottom of the Barrell”. Jerry Parris, Terry Hannahbass, Tom Howell and brother, Daniel Wimmer. Folks may know Jerry and Terry from their duo shows or their band, Fuzzy Logic. Tommy Howell has played with many groups around the Lynchburg area and beyond. Many folks will remember Daniel Wimmer from his Burning Bridges days or just from singing with those singing Wimmers. This is yet again another night of shooting from the hip and spontaneous insanity. Doors open at 3 p.m., happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with show time starting at 8 p.m.

EveryDay is Halloween featuring: XSmashcasters!, 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. "Every Day is Halloween" featuring, 'XSmashcasters' from Charlottesville playing a rambunctious set of Punk/Oi!/Rock 'N' Roll/Glam/Proto-Punk. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. 18 and up. Admission is $3, and a donation to the DJ's/band would be appreciated.

LouD returns to Rock Downtown at Badger on Main, 10 p.m. at Badger On Main, 1118 Main St., Lynchburg. Come out for a great night of music and fun! $5 cover charge. 21 and older.

Nov. 20

Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Green Hill Dr., Forest. Bring your children and your pets for annual photos with Santa day. Call (434) 525-5877 to reserve a photo time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Fall Commander Jamboree Double-Elimination Tournament, 1 to 6 p.m. at Dragon Fire Games, 3102 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. This will be considered a competitive level event, so there will be no sideboards or proxies allowed, and you must play with the same deck the entire tournament, and you may not make any changes to your deck once the event has begun. While there will be some competitive level decks, we expect this to be a fun event that lasts quite a while, and there will be prize incentives for unique builds, knockouts, etc. Cost of entry for the event is $15.

November Monthly Motor-Scooter Ride, 2 to 5 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Church Street, Lynchburg. The Vespa Club of Lynchburg invites you to our monthly ride. Come with a full tank of gas and ready to ride. A post-ride social always follows.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 5 p.m. at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Join us for an evening of food and fellowship as we give thanks together.

The Village Ham & Turkey Giveaway, 6 p.m., at The GR8 PL8 Cafe & Lounge. Ham and turkey giveaway for those in need.

Nov. 21

Qatar 2022 Watch Party, 2 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The Academy Center of the Arts, Central Virginia United Soccer Club, The Water Dog, and Starr Hill Brewery partnered with a series of Qatar 2022 Watch Parties. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Karaoke Night with DJ Cam. What better way to rid the Monday blues than with some karaoke.

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

Nov. 22

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Nov. 23

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 23 to Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Nov. 24

2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5k, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School. Participate in-person on Thanksgiving Day or continue with a twist on tradition from anywhere you choose during our Virtual Race Days, Nov. 19 to 27. For more information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot.

Nov. 25 to 26

Holiday Maker’s Market 2022, 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Get shopping done just in time for the holidays at this market hosted by the Academy. Browse a variety of creations from 20 vendors, enjoy live music, and even have an exclusive visit with Santa Claus! Tickets range from $5 to $10. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 25

Qatar 2022 Watch Party, 2 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The Academy Center of the Arts, Central Virginia United Soccer Club, The Water Dog, and Starr Hill Brewery partnered with a series of Qatar 2022 Watch Parties. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quantum Mechanics Jazz. Ed Mikenas a.k.a. “Ashik al-Marqaha” appearing as “Energy” on Steel Guitar, Worth Proffitt appearing as “Matter” on Drums, and Andy Aeschbacher appearing as “Momentum” on Bass. Coffeehouse trivia, original jazz.

Nov. 27

Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Discover unique gifts for everyone on your list at the Poplar Forest Museum Shop on Museum Store Sunday. Enjoy special savings on remarkable stocking stuffers and special gifts, and help support Poplar Forest in the process. Admission to the Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply to tour the octagonal villa and grounds. For more information about events at Poplar Forest or to purchase tickets, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s ‘Fake Off’, Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters. Tickets range from $10 to $55. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 28

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Dec. 1

Silent Night, Holy Night concert, 7 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Jaime Jorge is a very gifted violinist who began playing the violin at the age of five. Born and raised in communist Cuba, his family came to the United States, where Jaime received a Christian education and violin lessons with eminent violinist and teacher Cyrus Forough. But Jaime dreamed of being a missionary doctor, and in 1994 he entered the University of Illinois School of Medicine. In 1996, he left medical school and a promising medical career to follow God’s call to devote his life to full-time music ministry. Since 1988, he has played on 6 continents and in more than 80 countries, releasing 17 albums.

Dec. 2 to 4

Flames of Memory at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. As night falls on a picturesque site, experience the awe-inspiring sight of more than 4,500 luminaria set alight—one for each Allied serviceman killed on June 6, 1944. A special “Christmas in Wartime” presentation will take place on Dec. 3. Luminaria may be purchased in memory or honor of any loved ones at https://www.dday.org/luminaria/ or by calling (540) 586-3329.

Dec. 2

First Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy every First Friday of the month for the latest art exhibits, featuring an array of local, regional and national artists presenting their works in various mediums. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Amherst Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. The theme is ‘Blue Christmas.’ The parade route this year is a return to past years, from Kenmore Road and proceed up S. Main Street, ending at the traffic circle. Staging area is Amherst County High School parking lot, 5:30 p.m. in assigned number spots. Parade spectators are invited to participate in the illumination by adorning light-up apparel and accessories. Prior to the parade, a tree lighting ceremony and cookies with Santa will be held downtown. To register, visit www.amherstva.gov and click on the Events tab at the top and search for Christmas Parade. Registration deadline is Nov. 29. For more information contact the Town of Amherst at (434) 946-7885 or townhall@amherstva.gov.

Dec. 3

Very Merry Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA. This is event is free and open to the community.

Holiday Arts & More. Presented by the Amherst County Recreation Department and Amherst Arts Society at the Monroe Community Center, 129 Francis Ave., Monroe. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Area artists and craftsmen come together to display their talents. Shop local for your favorite gifts such as paintings, ornaments, handmade jewelry, rugs, candles, pottery, tattoos, bath salts, crocheted items, wood crafts and more.

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard, Lovingston. Come to the Orchard for some Christmas Cheer. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

RHS PTSO Designer Purse Bingo, 3 p.m. at Brookville Ruritan Clubhouse, 311 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg. All proceeds support the Rustburg High School After-Prom Party. Tickets are $20 for 10 Bingo cards. Additional fun includes: $10 Paddle Quarter Auction to bid on baskets donated by local businesses; 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Happy Holidays with the LSO, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Rejoice in the season with the LSO’s Happy Holidays concert. There’s "snow" other place than the LSO to kick off your holiday season in the right mood with favorite carols, familiar traditions, and festive tunes. Join us and our special guest vocalists for a family friendly and uplifting evening of holiday favorites.

Dec. 5

Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join Chris Isaak, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor, on his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour”! Over the course of his three-decade-plus career, Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. Tickets range from $34 to $107. Learn more at academycenter.org.\