Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Through NOV. 7
Blue Ridge Mountain Corn Maze at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery: Giant 5-acre corn maze with 2.5 miles of pathways, giant slides, mini mazes, farm animals, tire swings, farm obstacle course, pumpkin slingshots and more. Night Maze. Country Store with local Virginia products. For dates, hours, rates and tickets, visit https://www.blueridgemountainmaze.com/corn-maze-virginia-fall-festival-tickets/. (434) 212-0413. 165 Old Ridge Road, Lovingston. https://www.blueridgemountainmaze.com/.
OCT. 29
Self-guided tours of the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail: 215 Afton Depot Lane, Afton. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Blue Mountain Brewery beverages, including Spooky at the East Trailhead. Bring a coat and a flashlight.
OCT. 29-31
Valley Harvest and Oktoberfest at Devils Backbone Brewing Company: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday until Oct. 31. Enjoy a hay maze, children’s activities, pumpkin and seasonal produce vendors and fall food specials. Free entry with pay as you go experiences such as $5 hay maze. Oktoberfest food specials, seasonal produce vendors, etc. Crossroads of Virginia 151 and Virginia 664. (434) 361-1001. www.dbbrewingcompany.com. 200 Mosbys Run.
OCT. 30
Wine dinner at DelFosse Vineyards: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Four amazing courses, paired with four wines. (434) 263-6100 or email info@delfossewine.com to make your reservation. The tasting room will be closed until 6:20 p.m. for set up. Payment is due at the time of your reservation. www.delfossewine.com. 500 DelFosse Winery Lane, Faber.
Fall Foliage Festival at Bold Rock Cider: Noon to 6 p.m. Festival admission is free and family/pet friendly. Activities include live music, food trucks, craft vendors, apple games, a pumpkin carving station and hayrides. (434) 361-1030. 1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford. http://www.boldrock.com/
Trunk or Treat at Bryant’s Cider: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Goblins, ghosts, ghouls, princesses, witches and kitties on a fun afternoon of costumes, candy and cider. Decorate your trunk, pull out your best costume and enjoy the spirit of the season. (571) 723-3260. 3224 East Branch Loop, Roseland. www.bryantscider.com
The Market at Cardinal Point Vineyard and Winery: Noon to 5 p.m. The Blue Ridge Social Company announces its first Market at Cardinal Point. Join in for a day of supporting local and female-owned small businesses. (540) 456-8400. 9423 Batesville Road, Afton. www.cardinalpointwinery.com.
Children’s Halloween party at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery: 165 Old Ridge Road, Lovingston. Noon to 3 p.m. Candy stations, face painting and pumpkin decorating stations for the children to enjoy. Costume contest at 2 p.m. (434) 422-6225. https://woodridgefarmbreweryva.com/.
Fall festival and plant sale at Saunders Brothers Farm Market: 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Apple cider, music, pumpkins, apples and more. Health guidelines will be in place. (434) 277-5455. http://www.saundersbrothersfarmmarket.com/
Adult Halloween Costume Bash at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery: 165 Old Ridge Road, Lovingston. 7 p.m. to midnight. Music, a costume contest and more. The Bryan Knowles Band will kick things off at 7 p.m. with an adult costume contest at 9 p.m. Prizes for best costume and best group costume.
Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Road, Madison Heights. Sponsored by Hill City Wranglers
5th Annual Ghost Walk at the Amherst Count Museum & Historical Society: 154 South Main St., Amherst. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tours begin every half hour from the museum. $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than age 12. Reservations required. Masks required inside museum buildings. For tickets and reservations contact the museum at (434) 946-9068.
Massies Mill Ruritan Dance: 5439 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland. Halloween-themed with costume contest. Dance is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m. Must be 21 or older.
OCT. 31
Trunk or Treat at Roseland Rescue Squad: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Free hot dogs and drinks. (434) 277-5911. 7745 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland.
Punkin-Chunkin Contest at Blue Mountain Brewery: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Step into the arena and launch your pumpkin from a punkin-chunkin catapault. Hit the target and win a prize. Three pumpkins for chunkin’ for $5. Must be 18 or older to participate. (540) 456-8020. 9519 Critzer Shop Road, Afton. www.bluemountainbrewery.com.
Fall festival at Blue Mountain Barrel House: 495 Cooperative Way, Arrington. Noon to 5 p.m. Trunk-or-treating, 3 to 5 p.m. Bounce house, hay rides, pumpkin chunkin’ and other games. www.bluemountainbarrel.com. (434) 263-4002.
NOV. 4
Steal the Glass at Blue Mountain Brewery: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first Thursday of every month buy any $5 beverage and take home the featured logo glass or other swag. While supplies last. (540) 456-8020. www.bluemountainbrewery.com. 9519 Critzers Shop Road, Afton.
NOV. 5
Movie Night at Nelson County High School’s football field: Movie is “Hocus Pocus.” Starts at 6:30 p.m. Dress warm and bring a few blankets. If interested in attending RSVP by calling or emailing (434) 263-8317 or wstaton@nelson.k12.va.us.
NOV. 6
Holiday Bazaar, Clifford Ruritan Club: 755 Fletchers Level Road, Clifford. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of vendors selling clothing, jewelry, crafts, makeup, etc. Silent auction items. Breakfast and lunch available. Sponsored by Amherst Chapter No. 115, Order of the Eastern Star.
Red Hill’s Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew Festival: Patrick Henry’s Red Hill will host its 10th annual Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew festival starting at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Brookneal. Entry fee will be $20 in advance, and $25 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free, but the event is not typically meant for children. There will be performances by Nothin’ Fancy, Kristy Cox and Breaking Grass. Food vendors will have BBQ, fried catfish, chicken, hot dogs, kettle corn and ice cream. There also will be a large selection of beer and cider vendors. Tickets can be purchased at RedHill.org/events.