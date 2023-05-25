Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through May 29

Lend Me A Tenor, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 29; with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. May 14. Tickets range in price from $18 to $20. On a very important night for the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, Tito Mirelli, the world-famous Italian tenor, is set to perform the starring role in Pagliacci. Henry Saunders — General Manager of the company — is beyond stressed about everything turning out right, and insists that his assistant, Max — a nervous, young fellow and secret tenor extraordinaire — watch over Tito’s every move to ensure smooth sailing. After a huge fight with his fiery, Italian wife Maria, Tito receives a double dose of tranquilizers through a series of mishaps. Throw in Diana, an ambitious, female co-star; Maggie, Max’s giddy girlfriend; Julia, a flirty head of the opera guild; and a meddling bellhop fighting for Tito’s attention. Together, you have a recipe for comedic disaster. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

May 25

Historic Sandusky book fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Sandusky in Lynchburg The fair will feature new and used books from all genres. Proceeds will benefit the Historic Sandusky endowment. For more information, call (434) 832-0162 or email info@historicsandusky.org.

Sam Wheelock - A Story and a Song, 11 a.m. at the Big Island Library. This one man show is a nontraditional look at the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Sam Wheelock, a storyteller-singer-songwriter with credits including involvement in a Grammy nominated radio series and major productions like "The Addams Family,” will be performing. Join us for a heartfelt and authentic musical experience!

May 26 to June 24

Wolfbane's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Show dates are May 26, 27, 28, June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, and 24. This is an high energy, 90s pop adaptation with music from Whitney to NSYNC. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

May 26

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Friday Breakfast Book Club, 10 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. The Friday Breakfast Book Club meets on the last Friday of every month to discuss a different book. This month's selection is Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng.

Art Auction and Blank Canvas Block Party, 7 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts for a block party like no other to celebrate the vibrancy of our artistic community! Art from local and regional artists will be on display in the Patricia Harrington Gallery and available for purchase via an online auction which opens on Friday, May 5th at 5 pm. With over 75 works on display, let the art shine the brightest. This is a white attire-themed event – step out in your BEST white outfit for the party that will kick off summer! Music from DJ KILL GXXD, food trucks, raffles, and more! Tickets are $40. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Stars and Stripes Forever Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Join The Jefferson Choral Society and The Let’s Dance Band for a patriotic performance of toe-tapping music. Ticket information coming soon.

May 27

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Gus Miller & Friends. Gus Miller sings jazz arrangements of tunes from The Great American Songbook, with area favorite instrumentalists.

May 29

Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Join us at the National D-Day Memorial as we honor our fallen heroes. The keynote speaker will be Rear Admiral Michael Steffen, Commander the U.S. Navy Reserve Forces, a native of Bedford, and a graduate of Virginia Tech. Admiral Steffen will help us dedicate a new plaque honoring 1st Lt. Jimmie Monteith, a D-Day participant, Medal of Honor recipient, and fellow Virginia Tech alumnus. Free admission until noon.

Memorial Day Observance, 11 a.m. at Monument Terrace (9th and Church Streets), Lynchburg. Memorial Day Observance, sponsored by Military Order of The World Wars, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion. Free.

Neal Haworth Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy of Fine Arts Theater, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Lynchburg Pops Community Band Neal Haworth Memorial Concert. Tickets at https://academycenter.org/event/neal-haworth/.

May 30

AARP lunch, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Ledo Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Join us at Ledo's private dining room and enjoy lunch together with other AARP members and their guests. We are hosting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Each guest will be responsible for their own meal cost. Come and go at your leisure.

June 2

June 3 to 4

Monacan Indian Nation 30th Anniversary Powwow, at 225 Laurel Cliff Rd, Monroe. Come to celebrate the 30th Anniversary powwow. Enjoy Native drumming and dancing, and splurge on Native crafts and foods.

June 3

Warehouse Concert Series: Mo Lawda & the Humble, 7:30 p.m., at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Mo Lowda & the Humble are a self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia. The band just finished up their fourth LP, to be self-titled and released on March 3, 2023 with five singles leading up. Since releasing their debut album in 2013, they’ve vastly expanded the sonic exploration of their recorded material whilst developing a dialed-in, yet energetic live show through persistent touring. In turn, they’ve built a ravenous and loyal following across the country, selling out clubs and theaters throughout the US each year. Tickets are $20. Learn more at AcademyCenter.org.

June 4

Artist Talk: Black Fiddlers of Monticello, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. David McCormick, artistic director of the Early Music Access Project in Charlottesville, will tell the story of the three fiddle-playing sons of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson, as well as their fiddling cousins, the Scotts. Both families played for important events at Monticello and lived in downtown Charlottesville for a time. This multimedia program will highlight their musical contributions and share their music through a performance demonstration by McCormick — violinist, scholar and 2020 Fellow of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello. Admission is $10 a person. Reservations are highly recommended as space is limited.

Picnic concert at Point of Honor, 5 p.m. Soprano Rachel Kobernick and tenor Jose Heredia, nationally acclaimed singers, will be featured in popular songs from Broadway to opera and more. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for students. Children ages 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. VIP ticket is $75 (reserved prime viewing area). Order tickets online at http://www.lynchburgtickets.com/picnic23. For further information, call (434) 528-3397 or email admin@operaonthejames.org.

"Anchored In Faith Together" at Historic Avenel, 2 to 5 p.m. at 413 Avenel Ave., Bedford. Historic Avenel hosts an open house for "Anchored In Faith Together," the breast cancer outreach organization that donates items, council and support to those going though the disease. Enjoy fellowship and refreshments in the circa-1838 manse and meet the AIFT team, a nonprofit organization serving the region. This event is free to the public. Call (540) 583-0098 for more information.

June 6

79th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us for this special commemoration of the invasion of Normandy as we honor those who served. The ceremony will feature special music and Dr. John C. McManus as the keynote speaker. Dr. McManus will sign copies of his latest book, To the End of the Earth: The US Army and the Downfall of Japan, 1945. Free admission until noon.

June 8

Aging in place expo, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg — Schewel Hall. The free event will offer mini-workshops and demonstrations, local resources related to aging in place and living independently, information on emergency preparedness, fire safety, personal safety, identity theft prevention, home safety for older adults, driver safety, in-home services for older adults, technology and resources available for caregivers, older adults, and those with dementia that make it easier to age in place, and more. Free giveaways. For more information, call (434) 544-8456 or email scruggs.dr@lynchburg.edu.

June 9

June 10

2023 Watermelon Wine Festival, noon, at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are available at www.devaultvineyards.com.

Forest Artists' Cooperative first annual art exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forest Library Community Room. Landscapes in acrylics, jewelry, greeting cards, photography, pottery and woodworking will be on display. Reservation is not required.

June 14

Birthday of the U.S. Army, at the National D-Day Memorial. Free admission for Army veterans.

June 16

June 17

World War II in Miniature, 10 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The Roanoke Valley chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society will display one-of-a-kind miniatures of World War II planes, tanks, ships, jeeps, historic figures, and more.

Dementia and Brain Health seminar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Dementia and Brain Health is a free seminar presented by Denise Scruggs and Sharon Carter of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and Carl Wilkins, a volunteer with AARP. Join us in this interactive session to learn more about brain health and what you can do to lower your risk of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Also, learn the signs of dementia, what to do if you think you or a person you know has signs of dementia, and how to effectively interact with a person with dementia. Tips for having successful visits and communicating with persons with dementia will also be discussed. Also, tips will be offered to protect yourself from scams and fraud on multiple medias. A light lunch will be provided. Register at WLBC.life/Brain by June 12th. Sponsored by the Congregational Health Team at WLBC.

June 19

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

A Juneteenth Celebration: Songs of Freedom, 7:30 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join The Academy Center of the Arts for a special Juneteenth Celebration featuring “Songs of Freedom from the Underground Railroad”, performed by Linda Harris, Director of Events and Programs at the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge, MD. This program honors the ‘code songs’ used on the clandestine journey along the Underground Railroad by Harriet Tubman and the Freedom Seekers beginning in 1849. The songs that guided the way, Follow the Drinking Gourd, and inspired their treacherous journey, Let My People Go, Wade in the Water, Swing Low Sweet Chariot, and more all performed with musicians playing banjo, washboard, harmonica, and bass. This spectacular program has been performed for the U.S. National Park Service, the FDIC, the National African American Museum (with the Children’s Choir of D.C.), and at numerous event spaces and universities around the country. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Learn more at AcademyCenter.org.

June 20

Hill City Master Gardener Association workshop. 10 a.m. at Davis Instructional Garden on the HumanKind campus. The Hill City Master Gardener Association will present a workshop on growing great tomatoes and peppers. Following a presentation, questions will be answered and participants may tour the demonstration gardens. Seating is limited, so it may be wise to bring your own chair.