Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Nov. 12

Nunsense, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The hilarious musical comedy about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!) after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, November 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets are $18 to $20. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

Nov. 4 to 13

Little Town Players Presents Blithe Spirit, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. Blithe Spirit, written by Noël Coward, one of the wittiest and most prolific comedy playwrights of all time, is being brought to life on the LTP stage. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 540-586-5881 (leave a message), going online at www.littletownplayers.com and clicking the “tickets” button, or getting them at the door.

Nov. 4

Pancake Jamboree, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg City Armory, 1200 Church Street, Lynchburg. The Exchange Club of Lynchburg, 61st annual, all you can eat pancake jamboree. 10 tickets or more are $9 each; tickets at the door are $10. Children four years old or younger ear free. The meal includes coffee, milk or soft drink and sausage. Tickets are available at Overstreet Hardware, Bank of the James, Kwik As a Wink Dry Cleaners – Fort Hill Village, Market at Main, Chestnut Hill Bakery or Any Club member. Raffle tickets are available, with a grand prize of $500 gift card.

Nov. 4 & 5

Jazz@720, 7 p.m., 720 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Featuring live jazz bands and performers in an upscale table and lounge setting with food & beverage menu available. Friday, Nov. 4 will serve as the event's launch with local quintet Flat Five Jazz taking the stage followed by jazz aficionado Lew Taylor and his band on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets and more info: cammentertainment.com/720

Nov. 5

Mistletoe Market Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord. Vendors, crafts, bake sale, silent auction, afghan raffle, door prizes. Stew while it lasts, $10 per quart.

Papa Day & Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, at 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. In celebration of what Papa loved best, in the place he loved best, there will be a fall festival on his birthday weekend.

12th Annual Mabel Glass Heritage United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

8th Annual CASA Superhero Run, 10 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike, Lynchburg. Calling all superheroes. Join the 8th Annual CASA Superhero Run. You can run, walk, or raise money for CASA and be a real-life superhero to some very special children right here in Central Virginia. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsuperherorun.com.

Apple Valley 5K cross country race, 10 a.m., Gross' Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford. Race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Awards given in eight age groups and to top male and female overall. Awards crafted by Emerson Creek Pottery. Entry fee $25. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. and includes a T-shirt while they last. For information or an application, email race director Theresa Boyes at e173boyes@aol.com or call or text (540) 529-0131.

Hill City Robot Combat V, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Virginia Episcopal School, 400 VES Road, Lynchburg. Thirty robots battle for the championship title. Food trucks will also be on site. No fee or registration required for spectators. More info: vector-space.org/combat-robots

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Forest Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Hallowine, 5 to 10 p.m. at Lazy Days Winery, 1351 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Join us if you dare for a night of ghoulishly good music, bonfire at sunset, corn hole, shopping vendors, spooktacular food and wine. Admission is $10 includes wine tasting, with $5 general admission without tasting. Children 12 and under are free.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 8

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Nov. 9

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. During a moving annual commemoration, the D-Day Memorial will pay special tribute to those who have worn our Nation’s uniform and honor each one present.

Historic Courthouse Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m. at 774 Village Highway, Rustburg. Enjoy a cozy evening outdoors filled with white lights, craft vendors, a bonfire, music, coffee, food, an open museum, and holiday spirit. Entry for citizens and vendors is free. A donation to the Historical Society is welcomed. For more information, email kllane@co.campbell.va.us or call (434) 332-9507.

Nov. 12

Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. Hosted by the Jefferson Choral Society, the event features artwork, crafts, jewelry, and Christmas decorations by local artists and artisans will be for sale, as well as baked goods prepared by members of the choir. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org. For a vendor application, email Elsie Lemke at craftfair@jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

Peaksview Market at Timberlake Methodist, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg.

Christmas Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College. This annual event allows businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services to the community and enjoy shopping local this season. Visit bedfordareachamber.com to register.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bryant's Cidery & Brewery, 3224 E Branch Loop, Roseland. Celebrate the start of Cider Week at Bryant's with the Apple Butter making festival. Blended Soul food truck and live performances from Beanie Dodd and The Sally Rose Band will be on hand.

Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Bedford. Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live performances by local musicians, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds. Tour the president’s private retreat at a reduced rate throughout the day. Funds raised support the ongoing restoration, preservation and interpretation of the historic property. Experience the festival as a Jefferson VIP—which includes access to a private tent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $125 per person or $225 per couple; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person. General admission tickets—which include tastings and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass, while supplies last—are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15; children age 6 and under, free.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Nov. 19

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the LPL Youth Services department. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 20

Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Green Hill Dr., Forest. Bring your children and your pets for annual photos with Santa day. Call (434) 525-5877 to reserve a photo time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Nov. 22

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Nov. 23

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 24

2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5k, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School. Participate in-person on Thanksgiving Day or continue with a twist on tradition from anywhere you choose during our Virtual Race Days, Nov. 19 to 27. For more information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quantum Mechanics Jazz. Ed Mikenas a.k.a. “Ashik al-Marqaha” appearing as “Energy” on Steel Guitar, Worth Proffitt appearing as “Matter” on Drums, and Andy Aeschbacher appearing as “Momentum” on Bass. Coffeehouse trivia, original jazz.

Nov. 27

Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Discover unique gifts for everyone on your list at the Poplar Forest Museum Shop on Museum Store Sunday. Enjoy special savings on remarkable stocking stuffers and special gifts, and help support Poplar Forest in the process. Admission to the Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply to tour the octagonal villa and grounds. For more information about events at Poplar Forest or to purchase tickets, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Nov. 28

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Dec. 2 to 4

Flames of Memory at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. As night falls on a picturesque site, experience the awe-inspiring sight of more than 4,500 luminaria set alight—one for each Allied serviceman killed on June 6, 1944. A special “Christmas in Wartime” presentation will take place on Dec. 3. Luminaria may be purchased in memory or honor of any loved ones at https://www.dday.org/luminaria/ or by calling (540) 586-3329.

Dec. 3

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Happy Holidays with the LSO, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Rejoice in the season with the LSO’s Happy Holidays concert. There’s "snow" other place than the LSO to kick off your holiday season in the right mood with favorite carols, familiar traditions, and festive tunes. Join us and our special guest vocalists for a family friendly and uplifting evening of holiday favorites.

Dec. 8

Christmas Tea at Avenel, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come take a break from all of the Holiday hussle and enjoy a Christmas Tea at Avenel. Cost is $20 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 to reserve your spot.

Lunchbox Lecture, noon at the National D-Day Memorial. Captain James Ransom, US Navy (retired) will speak on the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor and other Pacific territories in December 1941. This event will be livestreamed.

Dec. 8 to 10

Drive Thru Nativity, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Tree of Life Ministries is hosting its first drive-thru nativity, hosted by the music department. The main nativity scene will feature "Mary, Joseph, & the Babe" with live animals. The Spirit and Truth choir will also be there singing carols. In addition, the "Big Tree" will be lit up at the end of the drive-thru. For more information, visit tolm.net/nativity.

Dec. 9 to 11

Virginia Christmas Spectacular, at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg. Join Charles Billingsley and the rest of the VCS cast as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For more than 50 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.

Holiday Traditions Tour, 8 a.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of this holiday season as you stroll the grounds with Historian Judi Harvey and learn about where our beloved traditions originated. She'll discuss the history of Rudolph, jingle bells, Christmas cards, and much more. And yes Virginia, there is a Santa Clause! This is an outdoor walking tour, however in the event of inclement weather we will move into the Chapel.

Dec. 13

Align Before 9 Networking Event, 8 a.m. at Destination Bedford Virginia, 816 Burks Hill Road Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce staff, board, volunteers and members for an Align Before 9 Networking Event at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. The Welcome Center's Festival of Trees will be in full force, so stop by to see some beautiful Christmas trees, grab some breakfast & network with Chamber members. The event is free.

Dec. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Dec. 17

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. BellaDonna Laurabella Owens is an established blues and jazz performer, composer and educator. Donna Kay is a jazz singer, composer and preservationist. With Andy Aeschbacher, bass and Worth Proffitt, drums.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.