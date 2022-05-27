Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

May 27

Lunch & Learn Series: Mental Health Awareness: Signs, Symptoms & Help for Marginalized Communities, 11:30 to 12:30 a.m. at the YWCA of Central Virginia. YWCA Central Virginia presents its monthly Racial and Social Justice Program Lunch and Learn series. The sessions will be held the last Friday of every month. This month for Mental Health Awareness Month, we will be discussing Signs, Symptoms and Help for Marginalized Communities with guest speaker Brittany Holts, MS, Prevention Specialist at Horizon Behavioral Health. Register in advance at shorturl.at/admHI.

Friday Cheers Live Music: Fretwell, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Mountain Barrel House & Smokin' Barrel Restaurant at 495 Cooperative Way, Arrington. Live local music every Friday night with no cover charge.

The Bogeys Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state…” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Single Dad and Kids art night, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Daddy and daughter paint night is an evening for fathers and daughters of all ages to grow closer together through a paint night. A donation of $5 per adult and $2 per adult is requested. Ticket includes two child-size canvases, four rocks, one adult-sized canvas, one polaroid photo of your paint night, hot chocolate, ice cream, a deejay and a flower for the daughter.

“Stars and Stripes Forever” Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. An inspiring concert of patriotic music performed by the Jefferson Choral Society accompanied by a band and designed to celebrate the freedoms Americans prize. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with the Jefferson Choral Society taking the stage at 8 p.m. Ticket prices: Adults $12 in advance, $14 at the gate; students ages 6-18, veterans or Memorial members $8 in advance, $10 at the gate; children under 6 and WWII vets are free. Concertgoers are reminded to take their own chairs and that no coolers or pets are allowed. For tickets, visit www.dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Southland Band at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Local favorites, Southland Band, will perform a variety of classic rock, southern rock, and classic and contemporary country covers.

May 29

Patrick Henry's Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry's 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Memorial Day Commemoration, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Speaker Dave Carey, a retired Navy captain, Vietnam veteran, and former prisoner of war, will inspire us this Memorial Day. Dave’s aircraft was destroyed while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam, and he spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons. His POW experience taught him timeless lessons that are applicable to everyone. His book, The Ways We Choose: Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience, will be available for purchase, and he will conduct a book signing after the ceremony.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 31

Pints for a Purpose: LYH Daily Bread, 3 to 9 p.m., Starr Hill On Main. This month's Pints for a Purpose partner is Lynchburg Daily Bread. Every Tuesday in May, $1 for every pint sold will be donated.

June 1

Playgroup, 10 a.m. to noon, at The Motherhood Collective, 150 Linden Ave, Lynchburg. Registration is not required but is encouraged: www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. Feel free to bring snacks and beverages.

June 2

Virginia Children's Theatre Presents: "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure," 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages and their families are invited to attend a special performance of "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure," from the Virginia Children's Theatre. “Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and all of their friends bound onto the stage in a musical adventure. The animals escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo in hopes of exploring the world. Along the way, they begin an unexpected journey to Madagascar. This exciting musical is a thrilling show for kids of all ages,” according to Virginia Children’s Theatre. No registration is required. Seating is limited; first-come, first-served.

Speaker Series: Empowering Men's Mental Health, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Lock and Talk Virginia is bring together the community for an important community discussion around men's mental health. James Harris is the founder of Men to Heal, Author of Man Just Express Yourself and creator of Cheesy Dates Board Game. Learn more about his movement here: www.mentoheal.com. Gary T. Taylor is a LCSW, providing individual therapy to Black Men. He is also an author and podcaster, with over 11 years of experience in the field of Mental Health. Learn more about the exciting work he does in his community here: https://www.uphold318.com/. Both will speak on the importance of men's mental health, particularly among black men. A meal will be provided and seats are limited.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Comedy Zone with Darren D.S. Sanders & Melissa Douty, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Sanders is a dead on writer who turns life’s everyday simplicities into side splitting comedy routines. DS is known as the man of many faces and his facial expressions are as descriptive as his words. Very interactive with his audiences, never be surprised if you or someone in your party becomes part of the show. Melissa Douty brings her unique, authentic, and side splitting comedy to every show; encompassing fans of all ages. Based out of Salem VA. she has been performing comedy since 2004. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

June 3

Summer Yoga Series, 9 to 10 a.m. at River Ridge mall, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. Free Yoga series for all ages and skill levels. Children are welcome to accompany parents and join in the workout. Childcare will not be provided, so we recommend ages that can actively participate without distraction. 14 and under must attend with an adult.

Blood Drive, 2 to 5 p.m. at Campbell County Rescue Squad, 155 Rainbow Forest Dr., Lynchburg

June 4

Greenview’s Spring Festival, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1227 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg.

Inkscape for Makers, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vector Space, 2121 Florida Ave, Lynchburg. A workshop introducing the all-powerful, open-source Inkscape graphic design software. Get started making 2D designs for laser, vinyl, plasma cutting and more. The end project will be a vinyl sticker or laser engraving of your creation.

Free Women's Self Defense Workshop, 11 a.m. to noon. at Kinetix Lynchburg, 6015 Fort Ave, Ste 24, Lynchburg. Learn dynamic responses to common self-defense responses. Grab a friend and learn some practical and effective skills to increase your awareness and ability to protect yourself. Open to ages 18 and up.

Make Your Own Cyanotype, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Cyanotype is one of the oldest photo-making processes in existence, starting way back in 1842. They were first used for making architectural blueprints (the origin of the word blueprint) and were adapted to taking biological specimens. Any object you lay over paper that has been treated with a cyanotype solution will leave a white silhouette when exposed to sunlight. Please feel free to bring items from home to use for your print, or make use of an assortment of items provided. Sign up at lynchburg.librarycalendar.com/event/make-your-own-cyanotype

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

The Virgo in Me, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Join Avion Cristina and the Madison House of Arts in celebrating the rawest form of human emotion, art, with original songs and covers.

Country Proud in concert, 7 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway, Amherst. Ice cream social begins at 6 p.m.

Crowded Streets - The Dave Matthews Band Experience, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Crowded Streets—the name inspired by DMB’s third studio album — is what you call this Virginia-based sextet. The individuals who form this outstanding tribute are each dedicated to the task of reproducing the unique sonic experience of a live DMB performance. The band has attended numerous concerts and studied all the live footage they can get their hands on. Crowded Streets boasts the same original studio line-up of instrumentation and each musician is as versatile and creative as his DMB counterpart. Tickets are $22 plus fees in advance or $30 at the door. This is a 21 and older event.

June 5

Rabies & Microchip Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake Forest Animal Hospital. Rabies Vaccine: $5; microchip: $10.

Drag Brunch benefitting Daily Bread, 11 a.m. at The Water Dog on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. Spectrum Arts, The Water Dog, and Mr. Microphone are thrilled to bring drag brunch back to Lynchburg. This brunch benefits Lynchburg Daily Bread. The doors open at 11 a.m., service begins at 11:30 a.m. and the show at 12:30 a.m. Tickets go on sale May 1.

June 6

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages and their parents/caregivers are welcome to drop in for craft day programs. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Baby Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Lynchburg Public Library. Babies ages 0-23 months (and parents/guardians*) are invited to join us for Baby Storytime, featuring fun songs, lap bounces, fingerplays, and books to promote early literacy. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants.

78th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us in person or virtually as we commemorate the 78th Anniversary of the Normandy landings. Award winning historian and author John McManus will be the featured speaker and will be available after the ceremony to sign books, including his latest, Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 8

LEGO® Club, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. This drop-in program is best for children ages 6 to 8. Bring your imagination, and join each week for a new building challenge and a story that goes along with the weekly theme. The story will take place at the beginning of the program. No registration is required.

June 9

Family Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Family Storytime, featuring fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. This 30-minute program includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 10

Life through my eyes, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Madison House Of The Arts at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert is awareness for mental health in depression and anxiety. The tickets cost $4.

In the Heights - Movies in the Park at 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.