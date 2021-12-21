Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through December

Celebration of Lights, 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s drive-thru light display at Riverside Park returns each night in December. For more information, go online to: https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/.

Dec. 21

Lynchburg Tacky Lights Tour, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Board the Parks and Recreation tacky lights tour bus and enjoy festive holiday music while viewing Lynchburg’s finest lit houses! The event offers seven nights of tours with two tours per evening. Each tour will include a 45-minute circuit starting and ending at Miller Center. S’mores and hot cocoa can be enjoyed before or after the tour at Miller Center. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Parks and Rec to feature your neighborhood or home in the tour. All tours are sold in family pods for public health safety. Ages 4+. Register three days in advance. $100 per group of 8. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Dec. 20-23

Christmas Art Camp, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by Imagination Station Studio, 14805 Forest Road #225, Forest. Children will get to paint canvases, ceramics, wood, shutters and more, using different mediums to create their own masterpieces. All supplies are included. Only 20 spots are open. Tickets are only $90 for four days or $25 per day. For more information, email imaginationstation17@gmail.com.

Dec. 22

Christmas Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene at 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg.

Dec. 23

Christmas Fun Night, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, 2986 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford. Tacky Christmas attire contest and a dirty Santa gift game. Bring a wrapped present in the $10 to $20 range for the dirty Santa. Prizes will be awarded to the worst dressed.

Dec. 26 — Jan. 1

Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration. Celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum! Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. This year the program will be featured virtually on LTV Channel 15 and the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation YouTube channel. Tune in virtually throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a daily tribute featuring each of the seven principals led by local community members. The program will include candle lighting, musical performances, dancing, and drumming presented by the Kuumba Dance Ensemble. More info: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/kwanzaa-holiday-celebration/.

Jan. 2

After New Year’s Day Bull Buckin, 1 p.m., Event by True Grit Rodeo, 3651 Grit Rd, Hurt. Put on your cowboy hats, Carharts and boots to watch bull bucking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket or sit on the bleachers. Pack a lunch. Admission is $10 cash at the gate; children 6 and under are free. There is a $5 cooler fee.

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of Downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special quest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.