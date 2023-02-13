Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Feb. 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 15

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

“Courageous Conversation: What Does It Mean to be Black?” 6 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg’s West Room at the Drysdale Student Center. The conversations are held throughout the year, presented by the Office of Equity of Inclusion, to create engaging and challenging dialogue around aspects of equity.

Feb. 16

“Cozy & Connect” event, 1 to 5 p.m. Stop by the Moneta Library and meet with friends to catch up over cookies and warm drinks. While you’re there, craft letters to send to family or friends. The snacks will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library.

YWCA: RAISE THE VIBRATIONS & VOICES, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join YWCA Central Virginia, in partnership with the Academy Center of the Arts, presents Raise the Vibrations. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression. It will also incorporate a compilation of monologues and poems written by women of color to help raise voices toward ending violence against women. These orations were collected worldwide and give women in our community a creative platform to speak out against the inequities in their gender in hopes of empowering women to end violence and racism. Tickets are FREE but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 332 S. Main Street, Amherst. The meal includes spaghetti and homemade sauce, salad, garlic bread, beverage and homemade dessert. Adults: $10. Children under 12 years old: $3. Dine-in or take-out. Call (434) 946-2053 that day to order take-out meals or order at the door when buying tickets. Profits support local organizations and charities.

Holy Heaven Cookie Pop-Up, 6 p.m. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. Holy Heaven is coming to apocalypse! Come exchange some dough for dough as we enjoy some post Valentine’s Day sweets to pair with beer.

Fort Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Work together to build your family fort. We will provide cardboard and duct tape for forts, and you are also welcome to bring your own supplies. Each team will have their own space in the library to build and defend their fort. Come dressed in pajamas or team attire. Be ready for an evening full of silly challenges. For children, teens, and families.

Feb. 18

African American History at New London, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 672 Alum Springs Rd. (opposite its intersection with Turkey Foot Rd.). Grace Hoisington will present research from her Master’s thesis, “Andrew Holt and the New London African Episcopal Church: The Multifaceted Leadership of Freedmen In Antebellum Virginia.” Barry Rakes, FNL Chairman, and Delores Nash Hicks will provide updates on renovations planned for the New London African American Church and its former parsonage, the Holt — Ashwell House. Delores and Reve Carwile, Jr. will discuss plans for a spring cleanup of the church cemetery. Delores grew up in this church and is one of FNL’s board of directors. Jennifer Horton Thomson will present information on the known black Revolutionary War veterans of Bedford Co. Jennifer works at the Bedford County Museum and Genealogical Library as its Educational Director, is very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is on FNL’s board of directors. Visit newlondonmuseum.org or Friends of New London, Virginia on Facebook for further information. If severe inclement weather, this program will move to Sat., Feb. 25.

Liberty University Chamber Singers winter concert, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg. This “premier classical vocal ensemble” made up of choral students from Liberty University’s School of Music will perform a diverse musical repertoire filled with pieces stretching from the Renaissance to contemporary periods. We are looking forward to these young voices filling the air in the Sanctuary and sharing their God given gifts. The concert is free and open to all. A free will gift offering will be collected at the conclusion of the concert.

UNMARKED, 7:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts in viewing Unmarked, a film about the thousands of African-American grave sites and burial grounds for enslaved persons that have been disappearing over the years. Here in Virginia alone, stories of thousands at rest could vanish from history altogether if these locations are not restored and those with personal connections to these burial sites have recently begun to uncover and maintain locations across the state. This viewing will include live performances and a panel discussion directly following the film. Tickets are free but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Tommy Cox & Catie Grey Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus. Tommy Cox is temporarily back from Nashville! See Tommy and his daughter, Catherine Grey, play Saturday at Rivermont BierHaus live.

Feb. 19

L’Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg presents the film “Fahim,” 5 p.m. at Randolph College 537 Leggett Hall. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles. Free to the public. Appropriate for age 18+ audience. Discussion following film viewing. Find more information at facebook.com/aflyh7 or Instagram @aflynchburg or send questions to aflynchburg@gmail.com

Feb. 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Lynchburg Coin Club, 7 to 9 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques/Apoth Coins, 1026 Main St, Lynchburg. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 21

Build a Birdhouse, 4 to 6 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Have a hands-on experience building a birdhouse and learning about the Eastern Bluebird. One per family. Pre-register online by Feb. 19 at campbellcountylibraries.org/phmlkids. For kids and teens ages 4 to 17 and adults.

Feb. 22

American Red Cross — Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Feb. 24 to March 11

Barefoot in the Park at the Commerce Street Theater will perform the classic Neil Simon comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Performance Dates: Friday and Saturday evening performances: Feb. 24, 25; March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening performance: March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee performance: March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 to 26

Mendelssohn’s Elijah, 4 p.m. at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. In 1846, composer Felix Mendelssohn brought the story of Elijah to life through music in his masterfully written oratorio. The Rivermont Sanctuary Choir of 60 voices will be joined by a 30-piece orchestra comprised of area musicians, including those from Liberty University and the Lynchburg Symphony. Professional soloists are James Wood (Elijah), Adelaide Trombetta (soprano), Brian Thorsett (tenor), and Cecelia McKinley (alto). This dramatic work will be presented on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rivermont.org/elijah.

Feb. 25

Coffee & A Concert, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Come and “get cozy” with a warm cup of coffee, and enjoy a variety of tunes, from traditional folk to today’s music with the Roanoke Mountain Dulcimers Group

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. “Laissez Foure” led by Ken Matthews Jaramillo, is a New Orleans-inspired jazz quartet focusing on music from 1920 through the 1950’s.

Feb. 26

Jefferson Choral Society presents Best of Broadway, 4 p.m. on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. Don’t be a prisoner of the wintertime blues. Broadway show tunes are the perfect antidote to the short days and long nights of winter. Treat yourself to an evening of upbeat music representing the very best of musical theater. Delight in a varied program of choral arrangements of favorite show tunes sung by the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, accompanied by a rock band. Young and old alike are guaranteed to tap their toes and sing along as they hear “the music of the night.” For tickets, please visit academycenter.org/event/jcs-broadway or call (434) 846-8499.

Gospel fest, 4 to 7 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg’s Sydnor Performance Hall.

Feb. 27

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia’s largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its April 30 performance of the oratorio Jesus, Son of Our Father. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email vicepresident@jeffersonchoralsociety.org if you plan to attend, so the music librarian will be able to have a guest music packet available for you. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 28

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

March 2 to April 27

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 3 to April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

March 4

Ten Years of Beers Anniversary Party, 12 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Come celebrate a decade of beers at Apocalypse Ale Works. We will by debuting a new bourbon barrel aged stout, Rapture X, a 10% ABV birthday beer.

Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk, 10 a.m. to noon at Sweet Briar College Field House. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

March 9

Farmer’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. at The Spring House, 9789 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg. Come join the R.E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District for a meal and speakers from the local Ag Industry: BJ Butler, Department of Forestry; Chris Mullins, VSU College of Agriculture; Jonathan Wooldridge, R.E. Lee SWCD; Brandon Schmitt, Clean Water Farm Awardee; and Bruce Jones, Appomattox Extension. Please RVSP by calling (434) 352-2819 or via email cindy.miller@releeconservation.com.

Warehouse Concert Series: Strong Water + TJ Lawson, 7:30 p.m., 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Like a good shot of its namesake, Strong Water is smooth with a bite. The Americana/folk band first formed in 2013 as a duo on a Virginia university campus before settling into its current four-piece, “complete with howling banjos, two-part vocal harmonies and driving drums” (The Burg). Tickets are general admission and are $15. Learn more at academycenter.org

March 11

10th annual gigantic indoor yard sale by the Jefferson Choral Society, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella.

March 12

EMPTY BOWLS 2023, noon, at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. The Fifteenth Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Tickets range from $20 — $30. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.