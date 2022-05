Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

May 21

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride and collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg (C&CLYH) is an informal monthly car show for all automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts. For more info, visit www.carsandcoffeelyh.com.

“How to Draw Flowers” class for children, 10 to 11 a.m., Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room, 401 Taylor St. in Lynchburg. Taught by botanical artist Linda Murphy; class for children (ages 8 to 12 recommended) and a parent. Cost is $15 per parent. A parent’s ticket will admit one child free of charge. Every child after the first will require one additional child’s ticket.

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

3rd Annual Kitten Shower, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society. During kitten season, LHS takes in dozens of kittens each day, and needs foster homes to give these homeless kittens a place to grow and thrive. Soak up the joy kittens bring us all, and learn how you can help too. Participate in games, crafts, trivia, Q&A, demonstrations and more.

Relay For Life of Greater Lynchburg, 2 to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 1100 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Join to celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers. Visit www.relayforlife.org/lynchburgva to register. There will be music, vendors, food trucks, beverages and a luminaria ceremony.

SML Steel Drum and Marimbas bands, 3 to 5 p.m. at EastLake Community Church on Hendricks Store Road, Moneta. The program of toe-tapping island-style music, performed by some 40 musicians. Tickets, sold only at the door, are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 13. The concert is a fundraiser for the SML Center’s “Grand Plan” to purchase the vacant Grand Furniture showroom at Westlake and convert it into a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events.

That’s Entertainment, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The LSO performs the music of movies and video games with some of the most familiar symphonic compositions of the past 100 years. Be transported to a “galaxy far, far away” with the iconic themes of Star Wars, escape danger with Indiana Jones and battle with Assassin’s Creed, all from the comfort of your seat, watching the energy unfold on stage as our musicians bring these amazing soundtracks to life.

Starry Night with Crewe Astronomy Club, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Join the Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of stargazing at Red Hill. Bring your own telescope or use one provided. Email caitlin@redhill.org to register.

May 22

13th Annual Storming of Thunder Ridge, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jamerson YMCA. Organized bicycle ride with five distances — 27, 45, 48, 75 and 100 miles. All rides start at the Jamerson Family YMCA except the 48 Mountain Loop that starts at the Sedalia Center

2022 Bedford Parade of Grads, 3 p.m. All Bedford County high school graduates, including private and homeschooled students, can participate in the parade. Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles and wear their cap and gown. The parade ends in front of the Bedford County Courthouse. This is a parent-sponsored event.

Presentation: Preserving Roses from the Past, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room in Lynchburg. Monticello Curator of Plants Peggy Cornett will lead the presentation. The cost is $15 per person and advanced registration is required.

Intermediate Bachata Lesson, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Seven Hills Dance Studio, 4925 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. Students are asked to know the basics of bachata, including timing, steps and spins that are taught in our beginner lessons at our social events. To sign up or to receive more information, email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. The price in advance is $10; at the door is $15.

May 23

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

May 24

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7008.

May 26

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the first- and second-place winners.

May 27

“Stars and Stripes Forever” Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join the Jefferson Choral Society for a rousing performance of toe-tapping music — a fitting way to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with the Jefferson Choral Society taking the stage at 8 p.m. Ticket prices: Adults $12 in advance, $14 at the gate; students ages 6 to 18, veterans or memorial members $8 in advance, $10 at the gate; children younger than 6 and WWII veterans are free. Concertgoers are reminded to take their own chairs and no coolers or pets are allowed. For tickets, visit www.dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

The Bogeys Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state …” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 29

Patrick Henry’s Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry’s 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Memorial Day Commemoration, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Speaker Dave Carey, a retired Navy captain, Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war, will inspire us this Memorial Day. Dave’s aircraft was destroyed while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam, and he spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons. His POW experience taught him timeless lessons that are applicable to everyone. His book, “The Ways We Choose: Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience,” will be available for purchase, and he will conduct a book signing after the ceremony.

May 31

Pints for a Purpose: LYH Daily Bread, 3 to 9 p.m., Starr Hill On Main. This month’s Pints for a Purpose partner is Lynchburg Daily Bread. Every Tuesday in May, $1 for every pint sold will be donated.

June 2

Speaker Series: Empowering Men’s Mental Health, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Lock and Talk Virginia is bringing together the community for an important community discussion around men’s mental health. James Harris is the founder of Men to Heal, author of “Man Just Express Yourself” and creator of Cheesy Dates Board Game. Learn more about his movement here: www.mentoheal.com. Gary T. Taylor is a LCSW, providing individual therapy to Black men. He is also an author and podcaster, with over 11 years of experience in the mental health field. Learn more about the exciting work he does in his community here: https://www.uphold318.com/. Both will speak on the importance of men’s mental health, particularly among Black men. A meal will be provided and seats are limited.

June 4

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 North Bridge St., Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

The Virgo in Me, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Join Avion Cristina and the Madison House of the Arts in celebrating the rawest form of human emotion, art, with original songs and covers.

June 5

Rabies & Microchip Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake Forest Animal Hospital. Rabies vaccine: $5; microchip: $10.

Drag Brunch benefitting Daily Bread, 11 a.m. at The Water Dog on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. Spectrum Arts, The Water Dog and Mr. Microphone are thrilled to bring drag brunch back to Lynchburg. This brunch benefits Lynchburg Daily Bread. The doors open at 11 a.m., service begins at 11:30 a.m. and the show at 12:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

June 6

78th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us in person or virtually as we commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings. Award winning historian and author John McManus will be the featured speaker and will be available after the ceremony to sign books, including his latest, “Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944.”

June 9

June 10

Life through my eyes, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Madison House of the Arts at 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. This concert is being held to raise awareness about mental health conditions, specifically depression and anxiety. The tickets cost $4.