Market on 12th Street robbed

Lynchburg police were called to the store at 1518 12th Street at about 6:10 p.m., according to a department news release. A man entered the store, implying he had a handgun, and left on foot with undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who may have captured video of the robbery on security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900; enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.