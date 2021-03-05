 Skip to main content
Maryland man dies after Bedford County crash

Maryland man dies after Bedford County crash

A Maryland man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Bedford County, police said.

Luke Scott Gray, 30, of Damascus, Md., was driving a 1978 Mercedes 240D north on Virginia 654, one-fifth of a mile south of Route 655 near Smith Mountain Lake, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

Gray, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m., and a passenger found the vehicle at 5:57 a.m., police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

