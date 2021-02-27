Mass vaccination event held for educators Saturday in Lynchburg

Martin said there will be other mass vaccination events scheduled in the future as more vaccines come in.

“We'll be scheduling all the workers and we’re working through the list, not only for Lynchburg child care centers, but in all the counties, so it's Lynchburg, Bedford, Campbell, Amherst, and Appomattox. So we're working through all the child care centers in the Central Virginia region,” she said.

She said these events are in preparation to soon administer the vaccine to the general public, at which time there will be a high need for community volunteers.

Both staff from the fire department and nurses from Lynchburg City Schools volunteered to administer the vaccine Saturday.

United Way of Central Virginia worked to get early childhood educators from the private field on the list to receive the vaccine.

Karen Wesley, director of educational programming and Smart Beginnings with United Way of Central Virginia, said these are educators and staff at private day cares and pre-K schools. She said it was an effort on behalf of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, which works closely with the governor’s office on issues relating to childhood education.