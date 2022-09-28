MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. to close Lynchburg facility, affecting 250 employees

MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. in Lynchburg will close in mid-October, putting 250 employees out of work.

Emily Small with Jasper, Indiana-based MasterBrand Cabinets said the company has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years.

"To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant," she said in an email statement. "Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations."

The Lynchburg facility is at 1 Millrace Drive. Small said the cabinet manufacturer is committed to assisting the 250 employees through the transition.

"The company will provide additional compensation, coordination with all state and local agencies to help find new employment, and resources from our Employee Assistance Program," she said. "Additionally, we are offering relocation offers to our hourly associates and encourage all of them to apply for opportunities within our manufacturing network."