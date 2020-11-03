Mattox reelected, Altavista to see return of two council members, one addition

Altavista will see one new face on its town council come January following the Tuesday election.
With two uncontested races this November — one for the mayoral seat and another to fill three seats on council — incumbents Tracy Emerson and Jay Higginbotham will again sit on town council, with newcomer Scott Lowman taking the open third seat.
Current Mayor Mike Mattox is poised to serve his third term as mayor after running unopposed, with 1,352 votes, or 94.94% of the vote.
"We've got great things happening," Mattox said Tuesday night as results started to roll in. "I feel fortunate that the people of Altavista thought it was worthwhile for me to serve another term."
A lifelong Altavista resident, Mattox owns the Two Sisters Taproom and Deli and was on town council for 10 years prior to running for mayor.
Emerson closed out Tuesday night with 1,147 votes, or 40.34%, and Higginbotham with 838 votes, or 29.48%.
The vote count includes all in-person votes from the Tuesday election and the absentee ballots processed by 11 pm. Tuesday night, according to Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin. She said numbers reported Tuesday night represent about 95% of votes cast.
Emerson, captain of the criminal investigation division at the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, said he's feeling good following the race and is excited to keep working on the projects council has been pursuing for the past several years — like stimulating economic development and continuing to improve local parks.
"We've been doing the same thing for the last few years," Emerson said. "I want us to keep going on a good path."
With big plans in the works — like the renovation of a local movie theater and the long-awaited boat ramp slated for the spring — Emerson and Mattox both said there are exciting things coming to the town, and more growth on the way.
Lowman collected 815 votes, or 28.67%.
Mattox was excited to welcome Lowman to council and said he will bring a great perspective "to the team."
Both Emerson and Mattox said they have known him almost all their lives. Lowman, who works as the director of applied research at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, currently participates on several local boards.
"We're all friends," Mattox said. "But more importantly, we have a common vision on how to move Altavista forward."
Mail-in ballots may be accepted until noon Nov. 6, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Current results are incomplete, and will be certified Nov. 16.
