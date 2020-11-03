Mattox reelected, Altavista to see return of two council members, one addition

Altavista will see one new face on its town council come January following the Tuesday election.

With two uncontested races this November — one for the mayoral seat and another to fill three seats on council — incumbents Tracy Emerson and Jay Higginbotham will again sit on town council, with newcomer Scott Lowman taking the open third seat.

Current Mayor Mike Mattox is poised to serve his third term as mayor after running unopposed, with 1,352 votes, or 94.94% of the vote.

"We've got great things happening," Mattox said Tuesday night as results started to roll in. "I feel fortunate that the people of Altavista thought it was worthwhile for me to serve another term."

A lifelong Altavista resident, Mattox owns the Two Sisters Taproom and Deli and was on town council for 10 years prior to running for mayor.

Emerson closed out Tuesday night with 1,147 votes, or 40.34%, and Higginbotham with 838 votes, or 29.48%.

The vote count includes all in-person votes from the Tuesday election and the absentee ballots processed by 11 pm. Tuesday night, according to Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin. She said numbers reported Tuesday night represent about 95% of votes cast.