Mayor, Vice Mayor deliver State of the City addresses; highlight growth in Lynchburg

Mayor MaryJane Dolan stepped to the podium on Tuesday night and delivered her first State of the City speech in her tenure as mayor, highlighting several areas of growth and improvement in Lynchburg since the last State of the City speech in 2019.

Dolan offered the "state of the city in 2022 is both strong and resilient" as it begins to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor noted even in the tumultuous past two years, the city still has found ways to have a "diverse economy" after two years of the pandemic.

She also touted the city's investments in infrastructure, with projects such as the Main Street Renewal Project and the Lakeside Drive bridge, which she said is on schedule to be finished this fall.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright gave remarks during the address as well, noting the city's swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the city-organized regional vaccination center, which he said delivered about 34,000 shots.

Wright also said "development in Lynchburg exploded" during the pandemic, something not seen in other localities.

The Mayor's Awards of Excellence also were given out during the ceremony by Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder and At-large Councilman Randy Nelson to several members of the community who had an impact on the city during the last two years.

Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Department received the Mayor's Caregiver Award for "unending dedication and selfless service" during the pandemic.

Pam Watson, a public safety communications supervisor with the city's Emergency Services Department received the Mayor's Award of Excellence in public safety. John Rose, a refuse associate in public works, received the Mayor's Award of Excellence in public works.

Two more Lynchburg residents received the Mayor's Neighborhood Partner Award, Nathaniel X. Marshall and Dr. Todd Olsen. The two worked to break down barriers and build bridges for Lynchburg-area youth, especially at-risk children, through the power of sports and play, the award description says.

Continued coverage of the mayor's State of the City address will be available on Tuesday on The News & Advance's website, as well as in Wednesday's newspaper.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.