Mayor's Youth Council completes 'You Matter' mural in downtown Lynchburg

After getting rained out Saturday, the Lynchburg's Mayor's Youth Council returned Tuesday afternoon to downtown to complete the capstone event of its #YouMatter series: a public art project.

Located in the 700 block of Jefferson Street, just across from the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skate Park, the public mural aims to get its message across to other students and citizens of Lynchburg — no matter the problems you're facing, you matter.

"A lot of people have come off the pandemic with more anxiety from being inside all the time and it's been a lot more difficult than before the pandemic," Dylan White, a 10th grader at Heritage High School, and first-year youth council student, said while working on the mural.

The mural, which features a black background with multi-color rays of light beaming off of a silhouette in the bottom right, is the final part of the council's #YouMatter campaign, a message the students felt was important to them as a group.

Aiden White, a senior at Heritage High School and fourth-year student in the council, agreed with his brother, Dylan, that the mural was the coolest project so far in the council.

"It's really cool to see all of our work on this actually come together," Aiden said.

Alicia Finney, Lynchburg's clerk of city council and the liaison of the Mayor's Youth Council, said once the group met for the first time after the pandemic, they wanted to figure out ways to impact their fellow students.

"When they finally got together," Finney said, "they were noticing with all of their friends going through this, they thought they wanted to bring a voice to things like destigmatizing anxiety, and start normalizing those conversations. So that's what stemmed the You Matter series."

For the rest of the You Matter campaign, the council made posts on their Instagram page with infographics on youth anxiety.

After their meeting, Finney said the students got together and created vision boards, laying out the important topics they wanted to address with their mural.

"They wanted something bright and cheerful, and they really liked the idea of the silhouette of the mind with the colorful rays coming out of it. All of the elements of this came from the youth council," Finney said.

The You Matter campaign is just one way that the youth council has impacted the community. They put on special events like 5K's in the past, as well as get feedback from other students on their needs.

They then advocate on behalf of their fellow students needs to city and school system leaders.

Through the youth council, Mayor MaryJane Dolan said it's a great opportunity for students to learn more about how government operates, and the impact they can really have on the people around them.

"These kids have done an incredible job," Dolan said. "They have done an unreal job to come up with this concept and do the research and come to the meetings. It's very gratifying."

During most city council meetings, a student is on hand to observe government in action, and Dolan said she has been impressed with the attentiveness the students have in meetings.

"I think it's a great opportunity for these young people to learn about government ... we always tell them they can leave at 8:30 because sometimes the meetings go long.

"But so many of the students stay there just because they are so interested in what's going on. That's the real valuable tool to gain some hands on experience."

With the completion of the project, the younger White hopes the mural will be a sign for students that they have a strong community ready to lift them up, no matter what is going on in their lives.

"This is a great way for us to say, 'You aren't alone,'" Dylan White said. "You can always have somebody to talk to about what's going on."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.