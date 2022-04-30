Mayor's Youth Council painting mural in downtown Lynchburg

As public art continues to go up across Lynchburg, the Mayor's Youth Council has found a way to get their group involved.

As a part of the #YouMatter campaign, which strives for "destigmatizing youth anxiety and promoting ways to recognize and navigate it," according to the campaign, students from the youth council are painting a mural in downtown Lynchburg.

Located just across from the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skate Park, the mural is the capstone event of the series with the goal of creating a work of art for all to enjoy downtown.

Before the rain dampened the activities for the day, several students were out early Saturday working towards completing the mural.

The new plan is for the students to complete the mural on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.

"Made up of youth members in grades 9-12 from across the City of Lynchburg, the Mayor’s Youth Council serves as a liaison between the Mayor, City Council and the youth of the community," a press release states.

Students in the Mayor's Youth Council address problems and needs affecting their peers and serve as a way they can express what they have on their mind. Youth council members also are invited to be a special guest for each Lynchburg City Council meeting, receiving recognition from the mayor at the beginning of each one.

To see the full #YouMatter campaign, visit the council's Instagram page, @LYH_MayorsYouthCouncil.

