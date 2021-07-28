Merger boosts Altavista-based First National Bank's 2Q profit

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, the Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank, on Tuesday reported a higher second-quarter profit.

Net income was $1.056 million, or 49 cents per share, up 58 percent from $667,000, or 43 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020.

Todd Hall, president and CEO of the company and the bank, said in a news release the increase was primarily due to Pinnacle's merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, that happened in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX:PPBN) had total assets, as of the end of the second quarter, of $933.1 million, up from $860.5 million at the end of 2020. Total loans were $554.1 million, down from $564.3 million at the end of last year. Total deposits rose to $856 million.

The company’s net interest margin — the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid out on deposits — decreased to 2.9%.

Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 18 branches in the Lynchburg and Danville regions plus a loan production office in Charlottesville.

— Matt Busse

