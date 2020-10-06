Meth-linked DUI manslaughter lands man 5 years' imprisonment

BEDFORD — A Goode man will spend five years in prison for accidentally killing a woman in an April 2019 crash while high on methamphetamine.

Lewis Dane Arthur, 38, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in May after pleading no contest to his charges.

He was driving north on Virginia 122 close to the town of Bedford just after 9 a.m. April 6, 2019, when he crossed the double yellow center line and hit Helen Ramsey Parker’s car head on, according to law enforcement. Parker, a 74-year-old woman from Roanoke who was delivering food to her parents in Monroe, died at the scene.

Arthur wasn’t making sense at the scene of the crash or at the hospital, where he was taken with injuries he sustained. Prosecutor John Wheelock said Arthur told investigators at different points he thought he was riding a bike, having an argument with his dead father and playing a video game.

Blood analyses found that Arthur had THC and an “astronomical” amount of meth in his system at the time, Wheelock said at a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Parker’s loved ones spoke passionately about her at Bedford County Circuit Court .