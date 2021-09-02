Mid-century modern Lynchburg home sparks curiosity

If you’ve ever noticed Junaid Kazi’s home along Williams Road in Lynchburg and wondered what such a interesting house looks like on the inside, you’re not alone.
Junaid said before he bought the house more than five years ago, he drove past it every day on his way to work and wondered exactly that: what does it look like on the inside?
“I like looking at the architecture and the layout of the interior of homes and stuff,” Junaid said. “So looking at this house with the big windows and everything, I was always looking at the house saying ‘wow that’s a nice house, I wonder who owns it, I wonder how the inside would look.’”
At the top of a long driveway sits the masterpiece, built in 1958 by designer Garland Gay. A Lynchburg native, Gay opened his own architectural firm in the city and designed many buildings in Central Virginia, including churches, schools and of course, homes.
Unlike a traditional home’s obvious front entrance, the main door to Junaid’s home is at the top of a half spiral stairway that sits in a small courtyard-type space between the two wings of the house.
Many of the spaces inside have been renovated, Junaid said. When he and his family first moved into the house, it was mainly a wooden look, similar to a log cabin.
“It was all wooded interior,” Junaid said. “It was a little more old style, I wanted something a little more modern and clean.”
Now with Junaid’s renovations, the interior of the house feels bright and fresh, with floor to ceiling windows throughout the house and upgrades such a bathroom for each bedroom.
The main floor living area boasts two large, airy sitting rooms with high, wood plank ceilings — the only part of the cabin aesthetic Junaid kept intact. The front sitting area’s floor to ceiling windows face the front yard and give a perfect view of the road below.
Though Junaid said he hasn’t fully renovated the kitchen as he has the other rooms in the house, the kitchen fits the clean look he gave the rest of the house with bright white cabinets and tile and sharp black countertops.
Junaid said after spending more than two years slowly making the house his own, he has mixed emotions about the renovation process. On one hand he really did not enjoy the details involved in tearing things out and having to make so many trips to the hardware store. But on the other hand, Junaid said he enjoy the process because he now has the experience of renovating a house if he ever needs to do it again in the future.
When thinking about what he’ll miss when he and his family moves from this home, Junaid said it's the calmness and the openness.
Though it’s within Lynchburg City limits, the house it set back from the road and away from the main traffic of the area. To one side of the house is a large patio that Junaid built, and on the other side is a stretch of lawn where his kids can play. Around the back of the house is a peaceful entertaining space with a hot tub and outdoor fireplace, complete with built in grill.
“All my memories are here since we got married, the kids were born here, grew up here,” Junaid said. “The kids love it because … whatever they did, there’s enough room to play indoors like we’re outside.”
PHOTOS: Mid-century modern Lynchburg home sparks curiosity
If you’ve ever noticed Junaid Kazi’s home along Williams Road in Lynchburg and wondered what such a interesting house looks like on the inside, you’re not alone.
Junaid said before he bought the house more than five years ago, he drove past it every day on his way to work and wondered exactly that: what does it look like on the inside?