Mid-century modern Lynchburg home sparks curiosity

Now with Junaid’s renovations, the interior of the house feels bright and fresh, with floor to ceiling windows throughout the house and upgrades such a bathroom for each bedroom.

The main floor living area boasts two large, airy sitting rooms with high, wood plank ceilings — the only part of the cabin aesthetic Junaid kept intact. The front sitting area’s floor to ceiling windows face the front yard and give a perfect view of the road below.

Though Junaid said he hasn’t fully renovated the kitchen as he has the other rooms in the house, the kitchen fits the clean look he gave the rest of the house with bright white cabinets and tile and sharp black countertops.

Junaid said after spending more than two years slowly making the house his own, he has mixed emotions about the renovation process. On one hand he really did not enjoy the details involved in tearing things out and having to make so many trips to the hardware store. But on the other hand, Junaid said he enjoy the process because he now has the experience of renovating a house if he ever needs to do it again in the future.

When thinking about what he’ll miss when he and his family moves from this home, Junaid said it's the calmness and the openness.