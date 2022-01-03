Military Order of the World Wars' new leader continues a culture of service

In accepting the topmost role at a national veterans service organization this past summer, Lt. Col. Michael Okin tasked himself with equipping it to thrive into the future.

Okin was elected commander in chief of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) at the organization’s convention in August. Founded after World War I, the order is a lesser known veterans service organization that focuses on youth education and recognition along with veteran support service.

Having served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a military physician for 21 years and been deployed to active duty during the Gulf War before retiring from the military in 1997, Okin has been active with the order for 15 years. In that time, he’s been in a few different leadership roles, including as commander of the Virginia Piedmont chapter that includes Lynchburg.

After moving to the Hill City in the late '80s, he practiced medicine locally until his retirement in that capacity in 2015, including at Central Virginia Family Physicians.

Encouraged to continue his climb of the leadership ladder at MOWW to the top, Okin said he knew he’d be faced with an organization whose membership was steadily dwindling.

“I think it’s my role right now to try and make that transition to a new generation,” he said.

Part of that involves something of a makeover for the order — Okin said he’d proposed hiring a marketing firm to help out about two years ago, and one has just recently been put under a contract.

It also involves rethinking how younger members can get involved when work-life balance is a priority and time for busy, working young people and families is at a premium. Such changes aren’t going to happen in just a year, which is why Okin said they’ll require commitment and buy-in from others.

“We have to have the fortitude to see it through,” he said. “…I want to feel comfortable that we won’t lose the momentum or the focus that we’ve developed during this year.”

Walking the line between tradition and innovation can be difficult with some older members seeming resistant to rebranding and change — he recalled pushback to a recent request to open up MOWW’s membership to enlisted personnel, not just officer ranks that membership is currently open to. Though he said he doesn’t foresee that happening, he said the order will open up the option on a chapter level for non-officers to obtain a different membership.

Such inclusion has, in a way, been present around Lynchburg in the order’s Virginia Piedmont chapter.

“For the size of city that we are, we have a huge patriotic veteran’s population in town,” he said. “It’s truly amazing.”

Retired Brig. Gen. Arthur Morrill III, who worked as MOWW’s employed chief of staff for 11 years, was one person who encouraged Okin to accept his current position, citing his “unreserved commitment.”

“His engagement is really quite profound and he’s got a very unique ability … to be conversational in a very genuine way,” he said.

Okin’s ability to generate energy through involvement and leadership has been evident in his work to reinvent the order, in both traditional and non-traditional ways, Morrill said. Part of that includes streamlining MOWW’s operations and making it easier for young officers to move up and contribute new ideas.

The order is one of a kind among veteran service organizations, Okin said: It isn’t political and doesn’t lobby legislators, it doesn’t sell services or provide benefits and “our main focus is outward, not inward.”

Much of that entails working with youth through ROTC, JROTC, scouting groups and otherwise, and providing classes and seminars on civic and leadership education.

“Our hope is to develop these kids to stimulate the love of country and to be a creative and contributing member of society — that’s what we do,” he said.

