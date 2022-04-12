Miller Home to host Derby-viewing fundraiser

The Miller Home of Lynchburg will hold a new fundraising event May 7 at the Academy Center of the Arts.

Stacy Garrett, executive director of the Miller Home of Lynchburg, said the nonprofit will hold a live viewing party of the Kentucky Derby race and tickets will sell for $50.

"We're going to have hors d'oeuvres, people can get mint juleps, we want our people to wear the Derby hats and bow ties," she said. "It's definitely going to have the Kentucky Derby theme throughout the event."

Garrett said the outside patio will be open but the theater will live stream the race inside.

The event, "Down and Derby," has an anonymous sponsor who will match up to $50,000 from money raised, Garrett said.

"Miller Home has been taking care of girls since 1875 in the Lynchburg community, so we're probably one of the oldest residential homes in Virginia, if not in the United States," Garrett said. "But on top of that, we've never taken state or federal money so we solely operate by charitable contributions such as an event like this."

She said these events allow the nonprofit to increase its revenue to care for at-risk girls between the ages of 4 and 21 who need a safe place to live.

Garrett said some girls just need some redirection and a network of professionals to help them learn to make better choices and identify better ways to meet their mental and physical health and improve social skills in the community.

Over the last two years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Garrett said so many organizations have been unable to hold events at the scale that they usually would.

"So now this allows us to have an event where we can definitely bring people back together to not only socialize but build the awareness of Miller Home and even during these uncertain times to support a local nonprofit that takes care of girls in our community in Virginia and to put them back on the path to success," she said.

If You Go "Down and Derby" will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 7 in the Academy Center of the Arts. For tickets, call the Miller Home at (434) 845-0241 or visit millerhomeoflynchburg.org

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.