Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg to reopen June 12

Miller Park 2019

Visitors relax and swim at Miller Park Pool on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. 

 Photo by Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Lynchburg's Miller Park Pool is scheduled to open June 12, the city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday.

"Those plans are being finalized and coordinated with the Virginia Department of Health and will be clarified once they are complete," the parks department said in a news release.

The pool was closed last summer because of health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pool staff applications will be accepted starting March 1.

Also, the Miller Center at Miller Park is resuming normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, effective immediately. The Miller Center is home to the city's Nature Zone environmental education center and is also used for classes.

