After a federal judge threw out several claims against the city made by a sitting Lynchburg City Councilor related to his termination from the fire department, an attorney for the councilor formally appealed the judge's decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, according to online court documents.

In April, Judge Norman K. Moon filed a memorandum opinion in the Western District of Virginia federal court, dismissing claims made by current At-large City Councilor Martin Misjuns of wrongful termination, violation of equal protection, conspiracy and municipal liability against the city related to his October 2021 termination.

In addition to those dismissals, the judge also threw out claims against individuals in the suit— then-Mayor and current Ward I City Councilor MaryJane Dolan, then-Vice Mayor Beau Wright and then-acting City Manager Reid Wodicka. Moon also dismissed the Lynchburg Fire Department as a defendant, saying the department "lacks capacity to be sued, a standard determined by state law."

The judge, however, did uphold two claims made by Misjuns that the city violated his rights under the First Amendment speech clause, as well as his claim the city violated his First Amendment right to exercise of religion, moving the two claims to the discovery portion of the trial, according to attorneys for Misjuns.

After signaling in April that they would likely be appealing the decision by the judge to dismiss the other claims, attorneys J.D. Fairchild and Rick Boyer formally filed the appeal in late May with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of Misjuns.

While the lawyers appealed the dismissals of the claims of wrongful termination, violation of equal protection, conspiracy and municipal liability against the city, Misjuns' team is not appealing the dismissals of the individual plaintiffs, nor the dismissal of the Lynchburg Fire Department as a named defendant, the notice of appeal says.

Misjuns, who was terminated by the Lynchburg Fire Department in October 2021, according to court documents, was elected as an at-large representative to Lynchburg City Council in November 2022.

In the original suit, Misjuns claimed the city took adverse employment actions against him due to the nature of political cartoons he reposted on his Facebook page. The cartoons, posted in January 2021, included caricaturized illustrations of transgender women.

One panel of the cartoon illustrated what appears to be a man, holding a video camera, walking into a women's restroom and claiming to be transgendered, with the caption on the post reading "#BidenErasedWomen—Coming to your daughters high school locker room in the near future."

At the time, Misjuns' Facebook page identified him as a "public figure" due to his duty as the Ward I chair of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, but it was not run as part of his fire department duties.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for Misjuns argue the posts were "clearly satirical, and clearly intended to express opposition to the 'Equality Act,' which would require an end to separate-sex bathrooms and locker rooms in school facilities, including public, private, and religious schools."

When Moon offered the ruling on the motion to dismiss the claims in April, he wrote he tossed out claims made against the individual defendants because Misjuns did not "allege sufficient facts to bring a plausible claim ... that Defendants ... conspired to deprive Plaintiff of his civil rights."

Additionally, Moon ruled Misjuns “Fails to State a Claim Against the Individual Defendants for Wrongful Termination,” and he also “Fails to State a Claim for Conspiracy to Violate His Constitutional Rights,” according to the opinion.

In an amended version of the complaint from January, Misjuns seeks $450,000 in damages against the city, back pay with interest, an order for the city to pay off the remainder of his student loans in the total of $55,000 and a list of other injunctive actions.

Attempts by The News & Advance to reach attorneys for both parties were unsuccessful prior to the time of publishing.

A trial on the upheld claims is set for March 4 to 15, 2024, according to federal court records. No date was listed for when the appeals will be heard.