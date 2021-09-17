 Skip to main content
Mission BBQ eyes Lynchburg for new location
Mission BBQ appears to have plans to open in Lynchburg next year on Wards Road.

The barbecue restaurant opened in 2011 in Maryland and now has more than 100 locations around the country.

Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.

The business filed for a building permit with the city of Lynchburg in June to complete renovations to the property at 3911 Wards Road.

Panera Bread is currently located at that address. Details such as whether Panera would relocate or simply close that site are unclear; Panera representatives didn't return a request for comment.

 

