Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics part of VDH efforts to reach rural, underserved areas

ALTAVISTA — As part of the Central Virginia Health District’s ongoing efforts to reach rural and underserved areas with pandemic mitigation measures, including COVID-19 vaccines, a mobile vaccination clinic was set up Thursday at the Altavista Fire Company.

Thursday’s clinic was one in an ongoing series of efforts to increase vaccination rates as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread through the region. The clinic was open to ages 5 and older who sought either first or second doses of a vaccine, or a booster shot.

By the end of the clinic Thursday, RN manager Kercia McCargo said the team of five health care workers had given 30 Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to individuals from all age ranges, including a few 5- to 11-year-olds. Many came for a booster shot, while others were getting their first dose, in some cases because an employer required the vaccination for their employees, McCargo said.

At a previous mobile clinic stop in Victoria, McCargo said 50 vaccines were given within two hours.

The mobile clinic’s next stop will be Saturday morning at GLH Johnson Elementary School in Danville, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Inclement weather from a winter storm in Virginia on Monday caused the Virginia Department of Health to close vaccination sites, resulting in canceled appointments for some.

VDH said in a news release that individuals who missed their scheduled shot are encouraged to reschedule the appointment as soon as possible, especially in the case of second doses.

Second doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are normally given 21 to 28 days — three or four weeks — after the first dose, for maximum efficacy, according to the VDH news release. However, these vaccines can be extended up to 42 days apart, if necessary.

According to a news release and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days.” Individuals who receive a second dose longer than 42 days after the first still will be considered fully vaccinated, however.

To find the nearest clinic and make a vaccination appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, or call: (877) 829-4682.

Walk-in vaccinations also are available at locations such as Walmart and other major pharmacies.

