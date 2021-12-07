 Skip to main content
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled

The Virginia Department of Health's Central Virginia Health District will hold two mobile vaccination clinics for the COVID-19 vaccines, providing first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna or J&J. 

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 years old will be available at both mobile sites. 

Pre-registration at CVHD.org can save time but walk-in are welcome. There is no pre-registration link for the children's age group. Bring your vaccination card with you if you have already been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The mobile clinics will be held: 

  • From 2 to 7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 8, at the Campbell County Department of Social Services, 69 Kabler Ln., Rustburg. The event is hosted by Campbell County Public Safety.
  • From 1 to 3 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11, at the Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library, 43641 Moneta Rd., Moneta.

