 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mobile vaccination clinic to be held in Altavista

021721--vaccine-roa--p03

The Central Virginia Health District is targeting more rural and underserved areas with mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

 DON PETERSEN, Special to The Roanoke Times

The Campbell County Department of Public Safety and the Virginia Department of Health is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday in Altavista.

The VDH mobile unit will be at the Altavista Fire Company, at 1280 Main Street in Altavista, from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The clinic is open to those ages 5 and older who seek their 1st, 2nd, or booster vaccinations.

To register, visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ and search by zip code from the upcoming clinic. Then select between clinics at the Altavista Fire Company that offer Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A confirmation will be sent via email. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project

'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project

On Nov. 16, Randolph College conducted a ceremony highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging that the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County. It is the first college in the area to do so, according to the spearheaders of the ceremony and related history project.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of flights canceled in a single day due to omicron wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert