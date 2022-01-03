Mobile vaccination clinic to be held in Altavista

The Campbell County Department of Public Safety and the Virginia Department of Health is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday in Altavista.
The VDH mobile unit will be at the Altavista Fire Company, at 1280 Main Street in Altavista, from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The clinic is open to those ages 5 and older who seek their 1st, 2nd, or booster vaccinations.
To register, visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ and search by zip code from the upcoming clinic. Then select between clinics at the Altavista Fire Company that offer Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A confirmation will be sent via email.