Mobile vaccination events to be held Friday and Saturday in Lynchburg

Two upcoming mobile vaccination events will offer COVID-19 doses, including boosters.
The Virginia Department of Health's Central Virginia Health District, in coordination with Timberlake Health and Wellness Pharmacy, will offer the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccines, no appointment necessary, the health district said in a news release.
"These are follow up events for those who received the first dose at these locations, but will be open to those seeking a booster, initial or second dose as well," the health district said. Those who already have vaccination cards are asked to bring them.
The first event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Delta Response Team, 2007 Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg.
The second event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lowe's Home Improvement, 1820 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Bedford.
The vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds will not be available at the mobile sites. The health district encourages parents to check with their pediatrician or search for participating retail pharmacies at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
COVID-19 vaccines also are available by appointment at the Lynchburg Health Department. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 477-5974.